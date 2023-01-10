Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Updated List of Permanent Macy’s Location Closures For 2023Joel EisenbergGaithersburg, MD
Keenan Anderson, the cousin of Black Lives Matter co-founder has passed away after LAPD officers used a Taser on himPhilosophy BloggerLos Angeles, CA
4 Cities in California Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensLos Angeles, CA
Teacher Dies After Cops Tase Him For Several Minutes. Why Tase That Long?Chibuzo NwachukuLos Angeles, CA
Pink’s Hot Dogs, Porto’s Bakery, and In-N-Out Burger: Southern California’s Favorite Casual Food ExperiencesJoel EisenbergLos Angeles, CA
Related
Miss Thailand wore a dress made out of soda tabs at the Miss Universe pageant
Miss Thailand Anna Sueangam-iam's soda-tab gown paid tribute to her parents, who were garbage collectors.
Miss Universe 2023 Wardrobe Malfunctions From National Costumes Pageant
The Miss Universe 2023 pageant kicked off with its preliminary competition on Wednesday night — and did so in bold style, with numerous wardrobe malfunctions taking place, ranging from stumbles from high heels to portions of costume falling off completely (thankfully, no exposures of the body). During the event, the National Costume portion ahead of the final Jan. 14 program, following contestants’ introductions and the viral swimsuit portion of the competition. The costume element is intended for those competing to showcase their heritage, as well as advocate for causes close to their hearts. Unfortunately, the portion also featured an array of...
Bundle of Joy! Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth to Rainbow Baby With Husband John Legend
Congratulations! Chrissy Teigen has given birth, welcoming a rainbow baby with her husband, John Legend. The “All of Me” artist, 44, announced the news onstage during a private concert, People reported on Friday, January 13. “What a blessed day,” John said, per the outlet, adding that they had welcomed “the little baby this morning.” While he explained that he “didn’t...
wmagazine.com
The Many Worlds of Janelle Monáe
Janelle Monáe wears a Richard Quinn dress; Lisa Eisner Jewelry rings from Broken English Jewelry; stylist’s own tights. There is no one quite like Janelle Monáe. Since arriving on the scene, the eight-time Grammy nominee’s inability to be anything but her authentic self has made her a powerhouse player in both the music and the film industries. Even with these accolades, her latest foray into acting, in Rian Johnson’s Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, is one she considers among her most challenging, and a dream come true. As both Helen and Andi Brand, Monáe’s knack for world building was streamlined into two distinct characters with a shared goal: retributive justice. The result? A performance that perfectly balances comedy, drama, and, well…mystery, leading her to be a tour de force in a stacked cast.
wmagazine.com
What to Watch Now That You’ve Binged Emily in Paris
There’s plenty to love about the Netflix series Emily in Paris: creator Darren Star’s quippy scripts, filled with endlessly quotable one-liners; Emily’s (Lily Collins) eccentric wardrobe; Mindy’s (Ashley Park) even more eccentric wardrobe; enviable shots of the Parisian skyline; The Hot Chef himself (Lucas Bravo), along all the other precious, fallible characters in what has become one of the streamer’s most-watched shows to date. Season three was released on December 22nd to much fanfare—and most viewers binged all 10 episodes within a matter of days (or, if you’re a superfan, in 24 hours. We see you).
wmagazine.com
Gucci Goes Long and Lean for First Show Since Alessandro Michele’s Departure
Men’s Fashion Week for the fall 2023 season is officially underway in Italy. And this year has already been marked by monumental moments, with even more on the horizon. On Friday, January 13, Gucci unveiled its first collection since Alessandro Michele announced his departure from the brand which he transformed into a maximalist, gender-neutral global phenomenon since his appointment as creative director in 2015. No word yet on who will be his successor, but industry insiders are anxiously awaiting an announcement; in the meantime, collections are being crafted by an in-house team of designers. The day prior, London designer Martine Rose made her debut in Florence. Presenting as Pitti Uomo’s guest designer, (a position that was previously occupied by another British contemporary, Grace Wales Bonner,) Rose put a righteous spin on the typical menswear silhouette. Keep up with our favorite looks from the season, here.
wmagazine.com
Emma Stone Is Elegant in Winter White at Rare Public Appearance
Emma Stone has been keeping a bit of a low profile lately, choosing her public appearances very carefully. That’s why it was so shocking on Thursday night when the actress attended a red carpet. Stone stepped out for the premiere of Jesse Eisenberg’s feature directorial debut, When You Finish Saving the World, and it was a reminder of how much we miss seeing the actress on a regular basis.
wmagazine.com
Mia Goth Is Not Your Average Scream Queen
At the start of 2022, Ti West’s film X received accolades as one of the best new-wave horror films of the year. So when news broke that Pearl, the prequel to the A24 slasher film would be released just a few months later, fans were thrilled. Cowritten by and starring Mia Goth, Pearl not only met the expectations of its predecessor but allowed the British actress to showcase her full acting abilities. Her shrill screams paired with her naturally high-pitched voice—not to mention a several minutes long monologue—made her a viral phenomenon while securing her spot among the ranks of this generation’s top scream queens (despite the fact that she actually doesn’t care for horror movies that much).
wmagazine.com
Everything to Know About the Amy Winehouse Biopic Back to Black
The upcoming Amy Winehouse biopic Back to Black has revealed the first look at Marisa Abela portraying the late icon. Abela, best known for playing Yasmin Kara-Hanani in HBO’s Industry, was chosen to play Winehouse in July after a highly competitive search. The image shows Abela looking like the spitting-image of Winehouse, donning gold hoops, her signature, oversized beehive hairstyle, tattoos and tiny beauty mark above her lip.
Comments / 0