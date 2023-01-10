Men’s Fashion Week for the fall 2023 season is officially underway in Italy. And this year has already been marked by monumental moments, with even more on the horizon. On Friday, January 13, Gucci unveiled its first collection since Alessandro Michele announced his departure from the brand which he transformed into a maximalist, gender-neutral global phenomenon since his appointment as creative director in 2015. No word yet on who will be his successor, but industry insiders are anxiously awaiting an announcement; in the meantime, collections are being crafted by an in-house team of designers. The day prior, London designer Martine Rose made her debut in Florence. Presenting as Pitti Uomo’s guest designer, (a position that was previously occupied by another British contemporary, Grace Wales Bonner,) Rose put a righteous spin on the typical menswear silhouette. Keep up with our favorite looks from the season, here.

