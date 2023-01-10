Read full article on original website
ETOnline.com
Prince Harry Shares it 'Hurts' Knowing One of William and Kate's Children Will Be the Spare Like Him
Prince Harry is thinking of the future "spares" in his family. In a new interview with The Telegraph, the Duke of Sussex shared the one worry he has for his brother, Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton’s, kids. "As I know full well, within my family, if it’s...
Prince William Is ‘Slightly Unsure’ While Kate Middleton Shows ‘Resilience’ Says Expert
Prince William and Kate Middleton are back to royal duties after the release of Prince Harry's book, Spare.
Man leaves wife after 19 years of marriage because she was a man: "Now I know why she wasn't good at ironing"
A man has spoken about the incident when he discovered his wife of 19 years was a man. And he exclaimed, "Now I know why she wasn't good at ironing." Sharing their story, the 64-year-old man, who goes by Jan, said he had met his wife Monica when she accompanied his sister’s children as an au-pair. He recollected she was ‘beautiful and feminine’ but ‘poor at ironing’, which he never understood.
Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby With Husband John Legend
Another one! John Legend confirmed that wife Chrissy Teigen gave birth on Friday, January 13, during a private concert. "What a blessed day," Legend, 44, told the crowd, according to People, who were the first to report the news. The "All of Me" singer added that while he "didn't get a lot of sleep," he felt […]
‘Married at First Sight’: Clint Says He’s Slept With 65 Different Partners, and Viewers Aren’t Impressed
After Clint revealed his total number of sexual partners in a recent episode of 'Married at First Sight,' some viewers said he should have kept that info to himself.
ETOnline.com
Nick Jonas Reveals Why He Celebrated Daughter Malti's First Birthday 'in Style'
Nick Jonas wanted to go big for his daughter's first birthday. The 30-year-old singer recently appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show and revealed why he and wife Priyanka Chopra threw a big bash when their daughter, Malti, turned one. "We had to celebrate. She went through a pretty wild journey...
ETOnline.com
Kim Kardashian Reveals Son Saint Lost His First Tooth, See His Request to the Tooth Fairy
Kim Kardashian was on tooth fairy duty after her son, Saint West, lost his first tooth. On Saturday, the 42-year-old reality TV star documented the fun journey on her Instagram Story. Kim shared a handwritten note by Saint, which lined out his post-missing tooth request. "Can I please have Roblox...
