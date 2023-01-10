Read full article on original website
Francis Ngannou’s recent family photos fuel speculation that ‘The Predator’ is moving on from the UFC
Francis Ngannou’s recent Instagram photos have led to speculation that the heavyweight may leave the UFC after all. Over the course of the last few months, and up to a year, many have wondered what the future holds for Francis Ngannou. It’s no secret that ‘The Predator’ has had...
MMAmania.com
Conor McGregor torches Kelvin Gastelum after UFC withdrawal: ‘That’s full-on staph all over his face’
It’s a listless start for Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) as its first event of the year just lost its original main event. Kelvin Gastelum was originally set to face Nassourdine Imavov at UFC Vegas 67, which takes place this weekend (Sat., Jan. 14, 2023) inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, but a “mouth injury” forced Gastelum to withdraw just as fight week was set to kickoff.
MMA Fighting
Diego Sanchez makes bare knuckle debut against ex-boxing champ Austin Trout at BKFC KnuckleMania 3
Diego Sanchez is making the move from mixed martial arts into bare knuckle fighting. The UFC veteran and former Ultimate Fighter season 1 cast member has officially inked a deal to join the roster at BKFC where he’ll face boxing champion Austin Trout in the co-main event at the upcoming KnuckleMania 3 card on Feb. 17 in Albuquerque, N.M.
Dana White has message for those supporting him after incident with wife
Dana White has said there is no excuse for the physical altercation he had with his wife earlier this month, and the UFC president does not want any of his fans trying to justify his actions, either. White spoke with reporters this week about the video that showed him and his wife slapping each other... The post Dana White has message for those supporting him after incident with wife appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
UFC Hall of Famer Rich Franklin Going Full Throttle on ONE's U.S. Expansion
Transitioning from the center of the octagon to behind the scenes, the promotion's vice president maintains his fiery fighter spirit.
With his next fight at junior middleweight, is this the end of Errol Spence Jr. as a welterweight?
Errol Spence Jr. is moving up in weight. Will we ever see him fight Terence Crawford? Mike Coppinger answers this question and more.
MMAmania.com
Bellator 292: Usman Nurmagomedov vs. Benson Henderson title fight kicks off Lightweight Grand Prix on March 10
Bellator MMA recently announced that the upcoming Lightweight World Grand Prix would kick off on March 10, 2023, in San Jose, Calif., and now the Viacom-owned mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion has revealed the opening matchups. Per a press release, current 155-pound champion, Usman Nurmagomedov, will defend his title in...
MMAmania.com
Video: Dana White breaks silence, reveals UFC ‘punishment’ for slapping his wife
UFC President Dana White made a surprise appearance at the UFC Vegas 67 media day on Wednesday in “Sin City,” just a couple of days ahead of the “Strickland vs. Imavov” MMA event on ESPN+, scheduled for this Sat. night (Jan. 14, 2023) at APEX. Not...
CBS Sports
Bellator MMA announces eight-man World Grand Prix at lightweight beginning in March
Bellator has finalized the eight fighters competing in the Bellator Lightweight World Grand Prix. The participants were announced on Wednesday with lightweight champion Usman Nurmagomedov and former featherweight champion AJ McKee among the standouts. Bellator president Scott Coker made the news official on "The MMA Hour." Nurmagomedov, McKee, Patricky Pitbull,...
Chael Sonnen Suggests Islam Makhachev Could Walk Away From MMA With a Win at UFC 284
Chael Sonnen believes Islam Makhachev could potentially walk away from MMA with a win over Alexander Volkanovski. After capturing the lightweight crown at UFC 280, the Dagestani destroyer will next attempt to become the No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter in the world when he challenges current featherweight titleholder Alexander Volkanovski for the top spot. The pair will headline the promotion’s return to Australia on February 11, but by all accounts, when Makhachev makes his most important walk to the Octagon next month, it will be without the man behind his rise to the top, Khabib Nurmagomedov.
Daniel Cormier Reacts to Khabib Nurmagomedov Retirement: ‘He Doesn’t Want to Miss the Important Moments’
Daniel Cormier believes Khabib Nurmagomedov walking away from coaching to spend time with his family is just another example of what makes the UFC Hall of Famer special. The MMA community was sent into a frenzy when ‘The Eagle’ posted on Instagram indicating that he was once again walking away from the fight game, this time as a coach and mentor to the next generation of Dagestani world champions. The news was seemingly confirmed by American Kickboxing Academy coach Javier Mendez despite some initial skepticism.
Sporting News
PFL format, explained: Breaking down MMA league season, points, playoff system & more
Following the acquisition and restructuring of the World Series of Fighting, the Professional Fighters League was founded by Donn Davis. With a launch in 2018, it is the first major MMA promotion where athletes compete in a regular season, post-season, and championship format. The promotion has had four seasons, with...
worldboxingnews.net
Welterweight belts set to split as Spence vs Crawford dies a death
Errol Spence Jr. is on the verge of leaving his welterweight titles behind to move up in weight after a battle with Terence Crawford completely fell apart. Spence vs Crawford died a death after the World Boxing Council confirmed Keith Thurman would square off against their 147-pound belt holder. However,...
Tatiana Suarez reveals she plans on dropping to strawweight following her UFC return on February 25
Tatiana Suarez has revealed that she plans on dropping to strawweight following her UFC return on February 25, 2023. Tatiana Suarez (8-0 MMA) is scheduled to fight Montana De La Rosa (12-7 MMA) on Saturday February 25th at UFC Fight Night 220 taking place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.
MMAmania.com
Diego Sanchez medically cleared to compete, fights Austin Trout at BKFC ‘KnuckleMania 3’
Diego Sanchez has been medically cleared to compete. New Mexico Athletic Commission voted 3-1 to allow the UFC welterweight veteran to compete against former WBA boxing champion Austin Trout as part of the upcoming BKFC: “KnuckleMania 3” bareknuckle event on Feb. 17 at Tingley Coliseum in Albuquerque. I...
Michael Bisping Lays Out Who He Thinks Should Fight Paddy Pimblett Next
Michael Bisping would like to see a bad-blood matchup for Paddy Pimblett in his next outing. For years, former UFC champion Michael Bisping was the top UFC fighter out of the UK. Now there are many up-and-coming fighters hailing from England and the surrounding areas. With the UFC planning a trip back to London in a few months, Bisping is taking a look at who should be added to that card in the O2 Arena.
Cory Sandhagen shares bold prediction for Aljamain Sterling vs. Henry Cejudo title fight: “I think Cejudo will be able to stuff all his shots”
UFC bantamweight Cory Sandhagen has shared an interesting prediction for the proposed Aljamain Sterling vs Henry Cejudo fight. For months now, fans have been discussing the possibility of Alajamin Sterling defending the UFC bantamweight title against Henry Cejudo. While some may not like it, the UFC does seem to believe it’s the right direction of travel.
MMA Fighting
Heck of a Morning: Francis Ngannou, Dana White, UFC Vegas 67 main event shakeup
What will be next for current UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou?. On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck answers multiple questions involving Ngannou, if he’s a free agent as some have reported, status of a potential fight with Jon Jones, if Ngannou signing with the PFL would have a huge impact, and more. Additionally, listener topics include Dana White, the promotion and parent company Endeavor continuing with their silence, Sean Strickland stepping in to fight Nassourdine Imavov in the main event of Saturday’s UFC Vegas 67 for Kelvin Gastelum, a rumored lightweight matchup between Justin Gaethje and Rafael Fiziev, and much more.
sportszion.com
Michael Bisping skeptical about Jake Paul moving into MMA
There have been skeptics of YouTube star Jake Paul’s decision to enter the world of mixed martial arts ever since he announced his joining the Professional Fighters League. Michael Bisping has spoken out critically about Paul’s transition from boxer to MMA fighter. Jake Paul made his debut in...
Sean Strickland Ready to Find Out if French Imavov Will Give Up in UFC Vegas 67 Main Event
Sean Strickland is not worried about taking a fight against Nassourdine Imavov on short notice for UFC Vegas 67. Strickland, a top-ranked UFC middleweight contender, is coming off a razor-thin loss to former title challenger Jared Cannonier at UFC Fight Night 216 last month. Cannonier managed to edge out Strickland on the judges’ scorecards by a split decision that some felt could have gone either way.
