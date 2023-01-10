Chael Sonnen believes Islam Makhachev could potentially walk away from MMA with a win over Alexander Volkanovski. After capturing the lightweight crown at UFC 280, the Dagestani destroyer will next attempt to become the No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter in the world when he challenges current featherweight titleholder Alexander Volkanovski for the top spot. The pair will headline the promotion’s return to Australia on February 11, but by all accounts, when Makhachev makes his most important walk to the Octagon next month, it will be without the man behind his rise to the top, Khabib Nurmagomedov.

2 DAYS AGO