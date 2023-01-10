Men's and Women's Basketball Play St. Lawrence and Clarkson at Home This Weekend, Gymnastics Takes on Brockport. The Ithaca College Department of Athletics invites all members of the IC community to Ben Light Gymnasium this weekend for our men's and women's basketball doubleheaders on Friday (January 13) and Saturday (January 14), as well as our season-opening gymnastics meet on Sunday (January 15).

