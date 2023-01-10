Read full article on original website
Gymnastics Eyes Another Run to Nationals in 2023
ITHACA, N.Y. – The Ithaca College gymnastics team begins its 2023 season this Sunday, January 15 in Ben Light Gymnasium against SUNY Brockport at 3 p.m. The Bombers have nine regular season meets slated for this season, followed by the NCGA East Region Championships and the NCGA National Championships.
Ithaca Athletics Invites You to Attend Basketball and Gymnastics This Weekend
Men's and Women's Basketball Play St. Lawrence and Clarkson at Home This Weekend, Gymnastics Takes on Brockport. The Ithaca College Department of Athletics invites all members of the IC community to Ben Light Gymnasium this weekend for our men's and women's basketball doubleheaders on Friday (January 13) and Saturday (January 14), as well as our season-opening gymnastics meet on Sunday (January 15).
CAPS-Let's Talk Access
“Let’s Talk” has traditionally been a drop-in service that offered informal, confidential consultations with a CAPS counselor at various locations around campus. For Spring 2023, Let’s Talk will continue to be virtual!. Let’s Talk is a free service where Ithaca College students can check in via telehealth...
Honor Cord and Stole Orders for May Commencement
All Honor Cord and Stole orders will need to be placed by February 20th. Please contact Alicia Ross at the Campus Store for more information.
