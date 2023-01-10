Read full article on original website
Related
ithaca.edu
Gymnastics Eyes Another Run to Nationals in 2023
ITHACA, N.Y. – The Ithaca College gymnastics team begins its 2023 season this Sunday, January 15 in Ben Light Gymnasium against SUNY Brockport at 3 p.m. The Bombers have nine regular season meets slated for this season, followed by the NCGA East Region Championships and the NCGA National Championships.
ithaca.edu
Fall 2023 Course Registration
Continuing Students, Students Returning from a Leave, Graduate Students:. The Fall 2023 course schedule will be available for view on HomerConnect and DegreeWorks beginning Monday, March 27, by noon. On Wednesday, March 29, 2023, after 12pm students will be able to view their Registration Status (aka Time Ticket) on HomerConnect....
ithaca.edu
New Staff in the Office of Access, Opportunity, and Achievement
We are pleased to announce the Office of Access, Opportunity, and Achievement’s new team members. Sara Dingee has joined the OAOA team as the CSTEP Coordinator and LSAMP Campus Director. Since beginning her position in May 2022, Sara has served as a counselor for CSTEP, CSTEM, and LSAMP students and has served on the Retention Engagement Strategy Team and JED Campus Coalition. Sara received her MA in Education Policy from Teachers College.
ithaca.edu
Honor Cord and Stole Orders for May Commencement
All Honor Cord and Stole orders will need to be placed by February 20th. Please contact Alicia Ross at the Campus Store for more information.
ithaca.edu
CAPS-Let's Talk Access
“Let’s Talk” has traditionally been a drop-in service that offered informal, confidential consultations with a CAPS counselor at various locations around campus. For Spring 2023, Let’s Talk will continue to be virtual!. Let’s Talk is a free service where Ithaca College students can check in via telehealth...
Comments / 0