We are pleased to announce the Office of Access, Opportunity, and Achievement’s new team members. Sara Dingee has joined the OAOA team as the CSTEP Coordinator and LSAMP Campus Director. Since beginning her position in May 2022, Sara has served as a counselor for CSTEP, CSTEM, and LSAMP students and has served on the Retention Engagement Strategy Team and JED Campus Coalition. Sara received her MA in Education Policy from Teachers College.

ITHACA, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO