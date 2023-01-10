ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Devastating Georgia Tragedy

The football world is praying for the Georgia football program on Sunday morning. Early Sunday morning, a Bulldogs football player and a team staffer died in a car accident. Georgia football player Devin Willock, 20, and team recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy, died following the accident. “The ...
ATHENS, GA
Albany Herald

Report: Devin Willock Passes Away

Devin Willock, a junior offensive lineman for the University of Georgia passed away Saturday night. Willock was one of two members of Georgia's football program that perished in the crash according to reports, with another individual in ICU, Radi Nabulsi of UGASports.com was the first to report the news. Chandler...
ATHENS, GA
Albany Herald

Georgia Offensive Lineman Enters Transfer Portal

Freshman offensive lineman Jacob Hood has announced that he will enter the transfer portal, according to reports at On3sports. The news comes just a few days after the Bulldogs were crowned national champions. He was a four-star prospect coming out of high school and the 14th-best player out of the state of Tennessee according to 247sports.
ATHENS, GA
Albany Herald

Dougherty basketball tops Monroe two times

ALBANY — Both the boys and girls basketball teams from Monroe are ranked among the top 10 teams in Class AAA, but Friday night crosstown rival Dougherty stopped the Tornadoes and won both games. The Dougherty boys took a 60-55 win while the Dougherty girls won 60-53 in front...
MONROE, GA
Rough Draft Atlanta

‘Monument’ documentary tackles Stone Mountain’s ugly, racist past

A new documentary from the Atlanta History Center grapples with the legacy of Stone Mountain and questions how Georgians can move forward from the ugly past the monument represents.  “Monument: The Untold Story of Stone Mountain” premiered at the Atlanta History Center on Jan. 11 and is now available to stream online. The 30-minute film […] The post ‘Monument’ documentary tackles Stone Mountain’s ugly, racist past appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Restaurant Report Card: The Juicy Crab fails with 64; Asian Kitchen earns 100

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Panola Road in DeKalb County, there are some juicy details about a failing health inspection at a popular seafood spot. The Juicy Crab in Stonecrest scored 64 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says eggs and potatoes were at an unsafe temperature. Plus, a food service employee was seen putting on a glove that was picked up off the floor and the report says an employee used the restroom and did not wash their hands before preparing food.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Stone Mountain chop shop busted, owner charged with elder abuse

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A chop shop in Stone Mountain has been busted after a multi-month investigation by the DeKalb County Police Department. An elderly resident reported losing $11,000 to the chop shop after they were sold a stolen vehicle with a fraudulent title. Police uncovered 20 fraudulent titles in total during the investigation as well as several other stolen vehicles.
STONE MOUNTAIN, GA
accesswdun.com

Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Athens

An Athens man was shot and killed by Athens-Clarke County Police officers Friday evening after allegedly pointing a gun at the officers. According to a press release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Clinton Eli Burkhalter, 42, was killed in the incident off Smokey Road. No officers were injured. Three...
ATHENS, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Major Retailer Appears Headed For Bankruptcy

The party may be over at Party City. Several animals in Newton County are looking for their forever homes. The animals in this gallery are housed at Newton County Animal Control. Each animal is listed by their intake number/name. Click for more.Newton County Adoptable Pets - Week of January 6.
accesswdun.com

Clarkesville man arrested in Hall County on mail theft charges

A Clarkesville man has been booked into the Hall County Jail on January 6 on theft charges in connection to a mail theft case dating back to the summer of 2020. Kristopher Jordan Beasley, 29, is charged with 30 counts of theft by taking for allegedly stealing mail in several jurisdictions across North Georgia.
HALL COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy