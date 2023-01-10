ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CBS DFW

First Alert Weather Day issued for Monday due to severe weather risk

(CBSDFW.COM) — Happy almost 2023! If you are headed out tonight, you get to enjoy perfect weather. A few clouds, breezy southerly winds, and temperatures near 60 as we ring in the New Year!Look at this gorgeous first day of 2023! It will be a warmer morning; we start the day in the mid 50s. A mix of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 70s in the afternoon!A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Monday beginning at 11am due to the threat of severe storms. Damaging winds, large hail and a few strong tornadoes are all possible.Right now,...
TEXAS STATE
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert for Thursday into Friday

Alert: Yellow Alert from 6 p.m. Thursday until 8 a.m. Friday for pockets of heavy rain, as well as some gusty winds, especially along the coast.Forecast: We're getting brushed by a little rain and snow shower activity this morning; a lull is expected this afternoon. More organized rain/showers fill in late this afternoon (mainly after 5/6PM) with pockets of heavy rain possible through early tomorrow morning. Gusty winds are expected along the coast late tonight through early tomorrow morning, as well. The remainder of tomorrow will be dry with a leftover breeze in place. Temperature-wise, it will be rather mild with 50s through midday, then just the 40s late in the afternoon and evening.Looking Ahead: This weekend will be quiet, but colder. Expect partly sunny skies on Saturday with highs around 40. As for Sunday, it will be mostly sunny with highs around 40.
WWL-AMFM

Weather: Watch out for heavy rain today

A strong round of storms will move into the region today and stick around through tonight. The morning fog will stick around until the storms replace the heavy air.
WCPO

Heaviest rain has moved out; more rain & cold air on the way

Scattered showers and isolated storms will continue into the early afternoon hours. After that, rain intensity should start to drop as temperatures also start to cool down. We'll see an early afternoon high around 55 degrees. Then the cold front passes and temperatures begin to fall as winds switch to...
Outsider.com

California’s Devastating Storms Force Pinnacles National Park to Close Until Further Notice

Pinnacles National Park cites “Extreme flooding and high winds causing damage and dangerous conditions on roads and trails” amid closing to the public. As California continues to deal with back-to-back and freak severe storms, torrential downpours and high winds are creating extremely hazardous conditions in Pinnacles National Park (PINN). Park roads and trails are in extreme condition, and the central Cali. park is forbidding entry as a result.
CALIFORNIA STATE

