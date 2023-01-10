Read full article on original website
Magic Johnson Says He Will Definitely Try To Squash The Beef Between Michael Jordan And Isiah Thomas
Magic Johnson wants to do everything in his power to end Michael Jordan and Isiah Thomas' beef and bring them together.
"Do I regret not playing anymore? Hell no, I don’t wanna play! - Allen Iverson on why he was perfectly content when he retired from the NBA
Off the court, what Iverson also considered a challenge was balancing his financial assets, which he admitted impacted his livelihood.
Look: Shaquille O'Neal's New Haircut Is Going Viral
Viewers might've noticed something a little different about Shaquille O'Neal during Tuesday night's appearance on NBATV. Back in 2020, the Hall of Famer and NBA on TNT analyst lost a bet to Dwayne Wade and had to let his hairline grow in. Well... it happened again. Fans reacted to the viral clip of ...
Golden State Warriors Are In A Great Position To Land LeBron James This Summer, Reveals NBA Executive
NBA executive believes the Golden State Warriors could trade for LeBron James this summer.
"He shouldn't have been in the NBA" - Kobe Bryant revealed true feelings on playing with his 'worst' teammate Smush Parker
Former Los Angeles Laker Smush Parker has decided to return to the NBA not as an analyst or coach but as a game official.
Michael Jordan Hilariously Explained Why The NBA Banned His Shoes: "It Didn't Have Any White In It"
Michael Jordan once took at hilarious shot at the NBA for banning his black and red Air Jordan 1 shoes.
sneakernews.com
The Jordan Westbrook One Take 4 Receives Vibrant “Pink/Royal” Pairing
Since the early 2010’s Nike has placed a surgical emphasis on expanding their signature athletes’ on-court offerings through a cost-effective lens. Kevin Durant, LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo have all taken up the notion of creating more accessibility surrounding their respective lines, while Jordan Brand’s senior-most athlete has stood alone on the Jumpman side of things with the Jordan Westbrook One Take 4.
Kobe Bryant Revealed The Toughest Players He Had To Guard In The NBA
Kobe Bryant named the hardest players he had to guard during his NBA career.
Former NBA Star Allen Iverson Signs Deal With Authentic Brands Group
Authentic Brands Group has made a deal with basketball great Allen Iverson to develop opportunities in the entertainment, endorsement and strategic partnership space, per Deadline. Iverson’s outspoken nature earned him the nickname The Answer, which became the theme of his longstanding relationship with Reebok, which Authentic acquired a year ago. Iverson is in the 26th year of his lifetime partnership with the brand, and they want to step it up. Spanning 14 seasons and seven All-NBA teams, Iverson had a long-term tenure with the NBA. He is regarded as one of the best scorers in NBA history, is an 11-time NBA all-star, won Most Valuable...
Shaquille O'Neal Says Giannis Antetokounmpo Will Never Be In His All-Time Top 5 Players
Shaquille O'Neal doesn't have Giannis Antetokounmpo in his all-time top 5 players list, but doesn't discredit the Bucks superstar.
NBC Sports
Maxey inks his first basketball shoe deal
Tyrese Maxey's star continues to ascend. The Sixers' young guard officially signed his first basketball shoe deal with New Balance this week, the sneaker brand announced Wednesday:. The deal is yet another sign of the 22-year-old's rising status around the NBA. In his third season in the NBA, Maxey is...
Watch: Jayson Tatum's Signature Shoe Gets Leaked
Jayson Tatum's signature sneakers have been leaked.
Tyrese Maxey Has Signed A Multi-Year Shoe Deal With New Balance
Tyrese Maxey is officially a New Balance athlete.
Larry Bird Revealed a Key Factor in His Popularity During a Night at a Boston Bar
While Larry Bird possessed incredible talent, that was only a part of his star status. Just ask the patrons of Burke's Tavern about that. The post Larry Bird Revealed a Key Factor in His Popularity During a Night at a Boston Bar appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Stephen Curry And Allen Iverson Once Did A Photoshoot With Kevin Hart And Gave Him A Mini-Ball
Stephen Curry and Allen Iverson may be small guards, but they are still over 6 feet tall, something that made Kevin Hart look small in a photoshoot.
Hall of Famer Allen Iverson Partners With Authentic to Grow His Brand, Business Worldwide
Authentic Brands Group (Authentic), a global brand owner, development and entertainment platform, announced that it has partnered with Allen Iverson to further develop his brand. Through the partnership, Authentic will focus on growing Iverson’s entertainment business, securing new endorsements and strategic partnerships, as well as consumer products that are as...
Mark Cuban on Dirk Nowitzki criticizing him for Steve Nash trade after they were kicked out of "wildest wedding ever"
Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban recently confessed letting hall of fame point guard Steve Nash walk in free agency was a mistake.
George Karl Thinks Michael Jordan Would Average A 40-Point Triple-Double In Today's NBA
Legendary Supersonics coach George Karl thinks Michael Jordan has no comparison in the modern game because he would have averaged a triple-double with 40 points today.
Allen Iverson Inks Deal With Authentic To Grow The Sixers Legend’s Brand
Authentic Brands Group has inked a deal with Iverson to seek and develop opportunities in the entertainment, endorsement and strategic partnership space.
