Look: Shaquille O'Neal's New Haircut Is Going Viral

Viewers might've noticed something a little different about Shaquille O'Neal during Tuesday night's appearance on NBATV. Back in 2020, the Hall of Famer and NBA on TNT analyst lost a bet to Dwayne Wade and had to let his hairline grow in. Well... it happened again. Fans reacted to the viral clip of ...
The Jordan Westbrook One Take 4 Receives Vibrant “Pink/Royal” Pairing

Since the early 2010’s Nike has placed a surgical emphasis on expanding their signature athletes’ on-court offerings through a cost-effective lens. Kevin Durant, LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo have all taken up the notion of creating more accessibility surrounding their respective lines, while Jordan Brand’s senior-most athlete has stood alone on the Jumpman side of things with the Jordan Westbrook One Take 4.
Former NBA Star Allen Iverson Signs Deal With Authentic Brands Group

Authentic Brands Group has made a deal with basketball great Allen Iverson to develop opportunities in the entertainment, endorsement and strategic partnership space, per Deadline. Iverson’s outspoken nature earned him the nickname The Answer, which became the theme of his longstanding relationship with Reebok, which Authentic acquired a year ago. Iverson is in the 26th year of his lifetime partnership with the brand, and they want to step it up. Spanning 14 seasons and seven All-NBA teams, Iverson had a long-term tenure with the NBA. He is regarded as one of the best scorers in NBA history, is an 11-time NBA all-star, won Most Valuable...
Maxey inks his first basketball shoe deal

Tyrese Maxey's star continues to ascend. The Sixers' young guard officially signed his first basketball shoe deal with New Balance this week, the sneaker brand announced Wednesday:. The deal is yet another sign of the 22-year-old's rising status around the NBA. In his third season in the NBA, Maxey is...
Hall of Famer Allen Iverson Partners With Authentic to Grow His Brand, Business Worldwide

Authentic Brands Group (Authentic), a global brand owner, development and entertainment platform, announced that it has partnered with Allen Iverson to further develop his brand. Through the partnership, Authentic will focus on growing Iverson’s entertainment business, securing new endorsements and strategic partnerships, as well as consumer products that are as...
