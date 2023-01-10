ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wegotthiscovered.com

The 10 biggest box office bombs of 2022

A retrospective reflection of 2022 would prove that the year has been quite promising and remarkable in producing some of the biggest box office blockbusters. Be it The Batman or Top Gun: Maverick, a unanimous liking for high-budget Hollywood movies has generated over a billion-dollar revenue at the Box Office.
Collider

‘M3GAN’ Dances Past ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ at Friday Box Office

Universal and Atomic Monster’s buzzy horror title M3GAN topped the Friday box office (factoring in Thursday preview figures, of course) but will lose the weekend to holdover hit Avatar: The Way of Water, which is eyeing its fourth weekend at the top of the chart. With $11.7 million on Friday, including $2.7 million from Thursday previews, M3GAN is expected to finish second in its debut weekend of release, with an estimated $27.5 million.
Popculture

Classic Monster Movie Getting Unexpected Reboot

Composer Michael Giacchino will direct a remake of Them!, the 1954 monster movie classic, for Warner Bros. Giacchino recently showed off his skills behind the camera with Disney+'s Marvel Halloween special Werewolf at Night. He made his professional directing debut with a 2019 episode of Star Trek: Short Treks. Them!...
ScreenCrush

Watch Tom Cruise Attempt ‘The Biggest Stunt in History’

The YouTube video title bills it as “The Biggest Stunt in Cinema History.” I don’t know if that’s true. Probably a historian of stunt work can fact-check that. But either way, what you’re about to see attempted is definitely extreme, and totally ridiculous: Tom Cruise driving a motorbike off a cliff and then base jumping to the ground. Over ... and over ... and over.
Popculture

'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Gets Streaming Release Date

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is still reeling in millions at the box office, but it will soon be available to stream on Disney+. The Walt Disney Company announced that Wakanda Forever will be available on its streaming platform starting Wednesday, Feb. 1. Disney+ is also home to most of the other Marvel Cinematic Universe epics, including the first Black Panther movie.
IGN

Black Panther 3 ‘To Take a Little While’ as Per Letitia Wright; Marvel Exec Talks About Harry Styles in the Future of MCU

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star Letitia Wright recently revealed that a third film of the popular MCU franchise might happen soon. Following the positive response to the sequel last year, it seems like a no-brainer for Marvel Studios to continue the story of Wakanda and its various characters. However, we have yet to hear any confirmation about the project's existence.
ComicBook

Avatar: The Way of Water Kicking So Much Ass at Box Office, They Added EVEN MORE Screens in Fourth Week at Movie Theaters

While Avatar: The Way of Water continues to rack up money at the worldwide box office, including breaking records and outpacing the original film from 2009, the blockbuster is about to do something that's unheard of...get played on more theaters. As noticed by Exhibitor Relations, The Walt Disney Company has confirmed that Avatar: The Way of Water will add 138 screens to its total this weekend, giving it a total of 4,340 domestic screens for its upcoming fourth weekend at the box office. Since the sequel has already cleared $460 million in the US, the path to half a billion just opened up even wider.
Marconews.com

10 upcoming movies to watch in 2023, from Harrison Ford's final 'Indiana Jones' to 'John Wick'

Tom Cruise in a fighter jet brought audiences back to the movies in a big way. So just imagine what might happen when Harrison Ford puts on that familiar fedora. Indiana Jones makes his return to the big screen in 2023 and is bringing a bunch of fellow icons with him. Are you a "Barbie" girl? Just wait for Margot Robbie as a living doll. For Disney fans, a new live-action musical "The Little Mermaid" will probably be part of your world, and now's the time to start preparing for fresh installments in the "Hunger Games," "Fast and Furious" and "Mission: Impossible" franchises.
GoldDerby

Box office preview: MLK Jr. weekend offers new movies from Tom Hanks and Gerard Butler, plus a ‘House Party’ remake

After a great start to the New Year, the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend offers another four-day weekend, which has often been the best week in the month of January to have a substantial hit. Read on for Gold Derby’s box office preview. Three years ago, Will Smith and Martin Lawrence reunited for “Bad Boys for Life,” a movie that opened with $73 million over the four-day weekend. Two months later, COVID hit and movie theaters shut down, allowing that buddy comedy to become the biggest hit of 2020 with just $204.5 million in North America. Even before that, this holiday...
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Sci-Fi News: ‘Ant-Man 3’ is now the focus of Marvel CGI criticism and Gina Carano rants about her ‘Star Wars’ firing on social media… again

There’s no denying that the MCU is going through a bit of a rough patch with how projects in Phase 4 have turned out in terms of audience reception. But even though they’re looking toward a brighter future not dissimilar from the glory of the Infinity Saga, their upcoming movie Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is still garnering a ton of criticism when it comes to the CGI.
Digital Trends

10 most anticipated movies of 2023

2022 is nearly over, which not only means that now is the best time to look back at the various films and TV shows that this year produced, but it’s also time for viewers to start looking ahead at what Hollywood is set to release next year. Fortunately, while there are still plenty of titles that have yet to be officially announced or dated, 2023 already promises to be another memorable year. In fact, from its handful of exciting franchise sequels to its equal number of prestige, auteur-made dramas, 2023’s release slate is shaping up to be refreshingly interesting and varied.
