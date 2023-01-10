ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

96.9 KISS FM

The Richest City In Texas Has A Racist Past As A “Sundown Town”

The list of the 11 richest cities in Texas ... El Paso didn't make it ... includes at least one with a racist past. Sadly, not uncommon in American history. I recently came across a list of the 11 richest cities in Texas. While they all absolutely deserve to be on the list and certainly earned their spots, one wasn't always exactly welcoming of ALL Texans.
TEXAS STATE
106.3 The Buzz

Your Kids Can Summer Camp Right Here in Texas Where Jason Murdered Teens

Happy Friday the 13th everybody! Let's celebrate by showing off the only Texas Friday the 13th filming location. Today is a very important holiday. Friday the 13th, which now means at some point tonight I will be watching one of the horror classics. As you should know, Jason is not the killer in the original movie. That would Mrs. Voorhees. Thanks to Scream for pounding that piece of trivia into our head.
TEXAS STATE
106.3 The Buzz

How Many Amusement Parks Does Texas Officially Have?

With Universal Studios opening up a park in Frisco in the future. How many places can we go to for a fun day riding some rides?. Grand Texas - Houston (Opens in 2023) In doing some research on this place, it sounds like a headache. This news report is from 2018 talking about how this place was already supposed to be open. It's now 2023 and they're supposed to officially open in March. It looks like it is mainly a waterpark, but it will have a few rides as well. So it does make the list.
TEXAS STATE
106.3 The Buzz

These 10 Texas Towns Have The Dirtiest Sounding Names

When it comes to living in Texas, there's plenty of diversity. The people, the food - it all makes living in the Lone Star State special to me. Something else extremely unique is all the different names we have for towns. Sure, you've probably already heard about Paris, Dublin, London, and Moscow all being Texas towns, but it gets more devilish than that.
TEXAS STATE
MySanAntonio

A giant fireball was seen shooting across the Texas sky Tuesday night

From Houston to Fort Worth, Texans across the state reported spotting a massive and bright light streaking across the night sky Tuesday. Some thought it may have been a shooting star or even leftover fireworks. It happened so fast that others questioned if they actually saw anything at all. Turns out that the mysterious blazing sky phenomenon was a fireball.
TEXAS STATE
Ash Jurberg

Abbott expands Operation Lone Star in West Texas as "Biden ignores crisis"

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has announced he is expanding Operation Lone Star in West Texas due to "President Biden ignoring the crisis." "The Texas National Guard expanded its Operation Lone Star mission to El Paso in response to the unprecedented number of illegal border crossings in the area. The Texas Air National Guard provided four C-130J Hercules aircraft to expedite movement of personnel and vehicles to the far western region, with tactical troop movements also occurring across Texas."
TEXAS STATE
Houston Chronicle

'My next nightmare': Strange creature washes up on Texas coast

Beachgoer Suzanne Choate Arceneaux noticed a lot of dead things while walking the shores along Port Bolivar on January 4. She said she saw a seagull, a pelican, a stingray, and tons of jellyfish. However, there was something unusual that caught her eye. "I did find a strange fish," Arceneaux...
TEXAS STATE
keranews.org

Here are 8 places to see stained glass in North Texas

While the origins of stained glass are in the windows of cathedrals, it eventually became popular to install in homes and restaurants. The popularity of stained glass art outside of religious institutions became even more widespread with the help of artists like Louis Comfort Tiffany and, here in Dallas, Octavio Medellin, founder of the Creative Arts Center of Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
106.3 The Buzz

106.3 The Buzz

Wichita Falls, TX
106.3 The Buzz plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Wichita Falls, Texas.

