The Richest City In Texas Has A Racist Past As A “Sundown Town”
The list of the 11 richest cities in Texas ... El Paso didn't make it ... includes at least one with a racist past. Sadly, not uncommon in American history. I recently came across a list of the 11 richest cities in Texas. While they all absolutely deserve to be on the list and certainly earned their spots, one wasn't always exactly welcoming of ALL Texans.
What YouTube Celebrities Think About Texas’s Favorite Restaurant
Whataburger... it's practically THE place when you think of Texas chains. Obviously there's plenty from the state of Texas like Cici's, Rudy's, Dave & Busters, etc. But Whataburger is by far the most recognizable from the Lone Star State. The question is... what's everyone's take on it? Well there are...
This City Is The Most Desirable Place To Live In Texas & So Many People Are Moving Here
With thousands moving to Texas in recent years bumping up the population to over 30 million, it only makes sense that several neighborhoods around the state are among some of the most desired in the United States. A study conducted by Opendoor in November 2022 shows these new Texans love...
Best Menudo in the world can be found at this Texas restaurant: report
The weather outside isn't so frightful anymore in the middle of January as it's been pretty warm to start the new year in Texas, but it's certain to cool down again soon and a bowl of Menudo will be there to warm you up and tickle your taste buds.
This Huge Thrift Shop in Texas is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local thrift store can be a fun way to spend a part of your day. You can always find items there for everyone and for amazing deals too!
Your Kids Can Summer Camp Right Here in Texas Where Jason Murdered Teens
Happy Friday the 13th everybody! Let's celebrate by showing off the only Texas Friday the 13th filming location. Today is a very important holiday. Friday the 13th, which now means at some point tonight I will be watching one of the horror classics. As you should know, Jason is not the killer in the original movie. That would Mrs. Voorhees. Thanks to Scream for pounding that piece of trivia into our head.
How Many Amusement Parks Does Texas Officially Have?
With Universal Studios opening up a park in Frisco in the future. How many places can we go to for a fun day riding some rides?. Grand Texas - Houston (Opens in 2023) In doing some research on this place, it sounds like a headache. This news report is from 2018 talking about how this place was already supposed to be open. It's now 2023 and they're supposed to officially open in March. It looks like it is mainly a waterpark, but it will have a few rides as well. So it does make the list.
Earn up to $225k by working at Buc-ee's: Why its employees are the happiest in Texas, South Carolina, and Florida?
Buc-ee's needs no introduction. It is one of the most reputed and fastest-growing companies in Texas, the United States. It not only has locations in Texas but also in Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Alabama, Colorado, and Kentucky.
This Is The Most Underrated Town In Texas
Cheapism compiled a list of the most underrated towns in each state.
These 10 Texas Towns Have The Dirtiest Sounding Names
When it comes to living in Texas, there's plenty of diversity. The people, the food - it all makes living in the Lone Star State special to me. Something else extremely unique is all the different names we have for towns. Sure, you've probably already heard about Paris, Dublin, London, and Moscow all being Texas towns, but it gets more devilish than that.
Guy Fieri Calls This His Favorite Restaurant In The State Of Texas!
I don't know about you but in our household, Guy Fieri is the ultimate food critic. We can sit and watch his show Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives for an entire Saturday afternoon. This guy is 100% a foodie and to me an expert when it comes to finding all the best places to eat from coast to coast.
MySanAntonio
A giant fireball was seen shooting across the Texas sky Tuesday night
From Houston to Fort Worth, Texans across the state reported spotting a massive and bright light streaking across the night sky Tuesday. Some thought it may have been a shooting star or even leftover fireworks. It happened so fast that others questioned if they actually saw anything at all. Turns out that the mysterious blazing sky phenomenon was a fireball.
Abbott expands Operation Lone Star in West Texas as "Biden ignores crisis"
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has announced he is expanding Operation Lone Star in West Texas due to "President Biden ignoring the crisis." "The Texas National Guard expanded its Operation Lone Star mission to El Paso in response to the unprecedented number of illegal border crossings in the area. The Texas Air National Guard provided four C-130J Hercules aircraft to expedite movement of personnel and vehicles to the far western region, with tactical troop movements also occurring across Texas."
Houston Chronicle
'My next nightmare': Strange creature washes up on Texas coast
Beachgoer Suzanne Choate Arceneaux noticed a lot of dead things while walking the shores along Port Bolivar on January 4. She said she saw a seagull, a pelican, a stingray, and tons of jellyfish. However, there was something unusual that caught her eye. "I did find a strange fish," Arceneaux...
keranews.org
Here are 8 places to see stained glass in North Texas
While the origins of stained glass are in the windows of cathedrals, it eventually became popular to install in homes and restaurants. The popularity of stained glass art outside of religious institutions became even more widespread with the help of artists like Louis Comfort Tiffany and, here in Dallas, Octavio Medellin, founder of the Creative Arts Center of Dallas.
Not Cool! Did A Marginal Comedian Throw Shade At A Texas Icon?
That didn't stop one young comedian from drawing a line in the sand and dissing one of our Texas National Treasures. Meet Ralph Barbosa, a young comedian who was born in Texas, so he should know better. Yep, he went there. Went after George Strait. BLASPHEMY!!!!. In the now-viral video,...
Texas is getting a Universal Studios theme park for kids
Universal Parks & Resorts is bringing a new kids-themed park and resort hotel to Texas, Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney announced in a press conference Wednesday morning.
$25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in South Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — With the Dallas Cowboys attempting to beat Tom Brady for the first time on Monday night in the NFL Playoffs, Texas is doing its best to get in the winning spirit and it’s getting started with a lottery win in South Texas. The Texas Lottery...
McDonald’s Testing Fascinating New Automated Restaurant Here in Texas
McDonald's is trying out a new version of their restaurants and they picked Texas as the place to test it out. The new restaurant concept they are testing out is a restaurant where customers can order through an app or on a kiosk and get their order without any human interaction.
Dallas BBQ staple ranked the best Diners, Drive Ins, And Dives Restaurant in Texas & among best in US
If you're any sort of foodie or at least occasionally watch the Food Network, you know how important Guy Fieri is and how much his food opinion can hold in the world of eating.
