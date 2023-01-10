Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
thepalmettopanther.com
Killer Whale Dies Upon Arrival on Florida Beach
On Jan. 11, a female killer whale appeared on a beach 30 miles north of Daytona Beach in Palm Coast, Fl. After being spotted by the public early Wednesday morning, the killer whale was reported to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Southeast Region. At its initial sighting, the...
10NEWS
Cause of death identified in orca whale found beached off Florida's east coast
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Days after an orca was found beached in Flagler County, experts were able to identify what led to the death of the animal. The orca whale, described as being older, died onshore Wednesday in the area of Jungle Hut Park as a result of illness, according to WESH.
fox35orlando.com
SeaWorld: Killer whale found dead on Florida beach was not pregnant, showed signs of 'various illnesses'
PALM COAST, Fla. - The death of a killer whale found stranded on a beach in Flagler County may have been due to various illnesses, SeaWorld said in a statement. The female orca whale was found dead in Palm Coast on Jan. 11 after beaching itself on the shore. The whale was almost 22-feet in length and weighed 9,000 pounds.
A 7,000 lb Orca Whale Washed Up On A Florida Shore & She Was Transported To SeaWorld (PHOTOS)
A massive orca whale washed up on a Florida shore on January 11. The female was found dead at the south end of Jungle Hut Beach in Flagler County, located on the Palm Coast. Flagler County Sheriff's Office, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, as well as SeaWorld staff members, assisted the animal and transported her to Orlando.
flaglerlive.com
Army Corps Must Redesign Entire Flagler Beach Dunes Project, ‘Substantially’ Delaying It Again
Two decades on, the eternally-delayed plan to rebuild the dunes on 2.6 miles of beach south of the Flagler Beach pier has been delayed yet again, and will not get under way in June or any time this year, as Flagler County government and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers had projected.
fox35orlando.com
Freezing cold in Florida: Is snow possible this weekend? Here's what the forecast says
ORLANDO, Fla. - Florida is getting another taste of winter as a strong cold front brings freezing temperatures to the area this weekend. Saturday started off very chilly in the 30s and 40. Highs today in Central Florida aren't expected to leave the 50s, so be sure to wear a sweater or jacket.
flaglerlive.com
Divided Flagler Beach Commission Will Require Inspections of Street Golf Carts Every 2 Years
A divided Flagler Beach City Commission agreed Thursday evening to change the frequency of required inspections of golf carts used as street vehicles from every year to every two years. Some commissioners and the mayor wanted only one inspection, and none after that. The city has a few hundred residents using golf carts as street vehicles.
palmcoastobserver.com
Palm Coast residents recycle 167 Christmas trees
During this year’s Christmas tree recycling event, residents recycled 167 live Christmas trees and shredded over 11,700 pounds of paper — more than double last year’s totals. Stats like these prove the tree recycling event is a success. The purpose of this holiday tradition is to help...
WESH
Woman celebrates 113th birthday in Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A major milestone for a woman believed to be Florida's oldest living resident — she just celebrated her 113th Birthday in Volusia County. Ada Felicita Zambrano-Loor celebrated 113 years in Orange City at one of her favorite restaurants – Olive Garden!. The Deltona...
floridaescape.com
Discover What’s New In Daytona Beach
Are you heading over to Daytona Beach soon? Consider it the ideal destination for a weeklong vacation with family or a weekend retreat with friends for the vast array of sites to see and things to do. If you have travel plans soon, it may be time to get to know what’s new to make the most out of your stay.
fox35orlando.com
WWII tugboat arrival in Central Florida delayed
DELAND, Fla. - A historic World War ll tugboat's arrival back home to Volusia County has been delayed. The boat – which was believed to be used in the D-Day invasion of Normandy – was originally built in DeLand. It has already made the trip across the Atlantic and was supposed to float down the St. John's River from Jacksonville to arrive in DeLand on Sunday.
click orlando
VIDEO: Home valued at $2.6 million goes up in flames in Ponce Inlet
PONCE INLET, Fla. – A beachfront home in Ponce Inlet caught fire on Wednesday afternoon, according to Ponce Inlet fire officials. According to Ponce Inlet Fire Chief, Dan Scales, one-third of the home on South Atlantic Avenue was engulfed in flames but is now under control. [TRENDING: FAA computer...
Florida witness reports three triangle-shaped objects went 'invisible'
A Florida witness at Orange City reported watching three, triangle-shaped objects that appeared to go invisible at 3:15 p.m. on December 8, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
palmcoastobserver.com
Palm Coast to begin Lehigh Trailhead renovations on Jan. 23
Construction on the Lehigh Trailhead Project off of Belle Terre Parkway will commence on Jan. 23. The project enhances the popular path by providing ADA-compliant paved parking with more than 60 parking spaces, a restroom and a water fountain. The project also includes community gardens, a dog park, lighting and pavilions.
flaglerlive.com
Palm Coast Traffic Still a Long Way from Calming Its Discontents as Council Bumps Against Limitations
For years, Palm Coast residents in surveys about the local quality of life have been giving some of their lowest marks to traffic flow in the city. In 2005 it hit bottom, with 89 percent of respondents rating traffic poorly. It improved after the Great Recession, but by 2017 it was falling again, and last year 66 percent of respondents were complaining. By way of comparison, 94 percent of respondents felt safe in their neighborhood, 92 percent loved their fire services and 79 percent gave high marks for the quality of the city’s natural environment.
palmcoastobserver.com
Flagler Beach City Commission approves 112-home subdivision on Roberts Road
The Flagler Beach City Commission voted 5-0 on Jan. 12 to approve a proposal for a planned unit development of 112 homes. The development, called "Beach Park Village" in city planning documents and owned by KB Homes Jacksonville, is located on the west side of the bridge on Roberts Road. The south end of the property abuts Wadsworth Park, and the development is situated across from an apartment complex that is also being built on Roberts Road.
ormondbeachobserver.com
Volusia County to give away native food trees for Florida Arbor Day
Volusia County Environmental Management is encouraging residents to try out their green thumbs and plant native food trees this January. The county is sponsoring a tree giveaway, and each Volusia County household is eligible to receive two free trees. Trees will be available from 1-4 p.m., Friday, Jan. 20 and...
Bay News 9
Stetson Mansion celebrates 'Christmas Spectacular!'
DELAND, Fla. — Step foot on to a property where one of the first luxury homes built during the 19th Century was built right here in Florida. The Stetson Mansion, vacation home and winter estate to famed hat maker and philanthropist John B. Stetson, is our destination in this week’s Florida on a Tankful.
flaglernewsweekly.com
The City of Palm Coast Evaluates Neighborhood Traffic Safety
Palm Coast – Traffic safety is an important concern for any community, and the City of Palm Coast is taking steps to ensure that residents can feel safe and secure while driving, walking, or biking in their neighborhoods. From working with law enforcement to enforce traffic laws, to maintaining the continuous street lighting program, to researching traffic-calming measures such as speed bumps and speed limit radar signs, the City is dedicated to reducing the risk of accidents and injuries on its roads.
click orlando
Daytona Beach police bust illegal gambling operation at gas station convenience store
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – An illegal gambling operation at a gas station convenience store in Daytona Beach was busted Friday by police, according to the department. The Daytona Beach Police Department said a search warrant was executed at a Get n Go location on North Nova Road. [TRENDING: Central...
Comments / 1