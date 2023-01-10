ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagler Beach, FL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thepalmettopanther.com

Killer Whale Dies Upon Arrival on Florida Beach

On Jan. 11, a female killer whale appeared on a beach 30 miles north of Daytona Beach in Palm Coast, Fl. After being spotted by the public early Wednesday morning, the killer whale was reported to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Southeast Region. At its initial sighting, the...
PALM COAST, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Palm Coast residents recycle 167 Christmas trees

During this year’s Christmas tree recycling event, residents recycled 167 live Christmas trees and shredded over 11,700 pounds of paper — more than double last year’s totals. Stats like these prove the tree recycling event is a success. The purpose of this holiday tradition is to help...
PALM COAST, FL
WESH

Woman celebrates 113th birthday in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A major milestone for a woman believed to be Florida's oldest living resident — she just celebrated her 113th Birthday in Volusia County. Ada Felicita Zambrano-Loor celebrated 113 years in Orange City at one of her favorite restaurants – Olive Garden!. The Deltona...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
floridaescape.com

Discover What’s New In Daytona Beach

Are you heading over to Daytona Beach soon? Consider it the ideal destination for a weeklong vacation with family or a weekend retreat with friends for the vast array of sites to see and things to do. If you have travel plans soon, it may be time to get to know what’s new to make the most out of your stay.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
fox35orlando.com

WWII tugboat arrival in Central Florida delayed

DELAND, Fla. - A historic World War ll tugboat's arrival back home to Volusia County has been delayed. The boat – which was believed to be used in the D-Day invasion of Normandy – was originally built in DeLand. It has already made the trip across the Atlantic and was supposed to float down the St. John's River from Jacksonville to arrive in DeLand on Sunday.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

VIDEO: Home valued at $2.6 million goes up in flames in Ponce Inlet

PONCE INLET, Fla. – A beachfront home in Ponce Inlet caught fire on Wednesday afternoon, according to Ponce Inlet fire officials. According to Ponce Inlet Fire Chief, Dan Scales, one-third of the home on South Atlantic Avenue was engulfed in flames but is now under control. [TRENDING: FAA computer...
PONCE INLET, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Palm Coast to begin Lehigh Trailhead renovations on Jan. 23

Construction on the Lehigh Trailhead Project off of Belle Terre Parkway will commence on Jan. 23. The project enhances the popular path by providing ADA-compliant paved parking with more than 60 parking spaces, a restroom and a water fountain. The project also includes community gardens, a dog park, lighting and pavilions.
PALM COAST, FL
flaglerlive.com

Palm Coast Traffic Still a Long Way from Calming Its Discontents as Council Bumps Against Limitations

For years, Palm Coast residents in surveys about the local quality of life have been giving some of their lowest marks to traffic flow in the city. In 2005 it hit bottom, with 89 percent of respondents rating traffic poorly. It improved after the Great Recession, but by 2017 it was falling again, and last year 66 percent of respondents were complaining. By way of comparison, 94 percent of respondents felt safe in their neighborhood, 92 percent loved their fire services and 79 percent gave high marks for the quality of the city’s natural environment.
PALM COAST, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Flagler Beach City Commission approves 112-home subdivision on Roberts Road

The Flagler Beach City Commission voted 5-0 on Jan. 12 to approve a proposal for a planned unit development of 112 homes. The development, called "Beach Park Village" in city planning documents and owned by KB Homes Jacksonville, is located on the west side of the bridge on Roberts Road. The south end of the property abuts Wadsworth Park, and the development is situated across from an apartment complex that is also being built on Roberts Road.
FLAGLER BEACH, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

Volusia County to give away native food trees for Florida Arbor Day

Volusia County Environmental Management is encouraging residents to try out their green thumbs and plant native food trees this January. The county is sponsoring a tree giveaway, and each Volusia County household is eligible to receive two free trees. Trees will be available from 1-4 p.m., Friday, Jan. 20 and...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
Bay News 9

Stetson Mansion celebrates 'Christmas Spectacular!'

DELAND, Fla. — Step foot on to a property where one of the first luxury homes built during the 19th Century was built right here in Florida. The Stetson Mansion, vacation home and winter estate to famed hat maker and philanthropist John B. Stetson, is our destination in this week’s Florida on a Tankful.
DELAND, FL
flaglernewsweekly.com

The City of Palm Coast Evaluates Neighborhood Traffic Safety

Palm Coast – Traffic safety is an important concern for any community, and the City of Palm Coast is taking steps to ensure that residents can feel safe and secure while driving, walking, or biking in their neighborhoods. From working with law enforcement to enforce traffic laws, to maintaining the continuous street lighting program, to researching traffic-calming measures such as speed bumps and speed limit radar signs, the City is dedicated to reducing the risk of accidents and injuries on its roads.
PALM COAST, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy