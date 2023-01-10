Baptist Hospital’s Behavioral Health Unit Child and Adolescent Wing to be Named in Honor of Joel and Wendy Smith

Read full article on original website
Mental Health Task Force Kicks off Study
The Mental Health Task Force of Northwest Florida is diving into the details this quarter. Through the collaborative work of the Task Force, a contract has been made with Ernst and Young to conduct Strategic Planning and develop an action plan and define an ideal end state for the continuity of support and closure of gaps within the metal wellness and behavioral health system in our area. The full Task Force will be meeting on January 13 to hear from the team at EY with their preliminary findings and to participate in break out sessions to “dig a little deeper” The EY contract will present their final report at the May meeting of the Mental Health Task Force of Northwest Florida.
Okaloosa, Walton traffic advisory for January 16-23
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. – Drivers in Okaloosa and Walton counties may encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads this week as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT). Okaloosa County:. — State Road 20 (John Sims Parkway) Resurfacing Project in Niceville.
Dewey Destin’s Seafood Restaurant hosts Charity Fish Fry to support Corporal Hamilton’s Family
Dewey Destin’s Seafood Restaurant is hosting a charity fish fry on Sunday, January 22, 2023 beginning 12pm (noon) at the Okaloosa County Administration Building in Shalimar, Florida to raise money for Corporal Ray Hamilton’s family. Corporal Hamilton was killed on Christmas Eve when a domestic violence suspect opened...
Navy Federal Credit Union Welcomes 125 Escambia County Public Schools Leaders to Its Pensacola Campus
Navy Federal Credit Union hosted over 120 Escambia County district administrators and principals from more than 60 different schools to share how Navy Federal team members support students and education. Nearly 4,000 Navy Federal employees participate in the credit union’s School Partnership Program, which offers a variety of ways for employees to volunteer at local schools.
Escambia Co. Fire Rescue Lt. Terrell Jackson to be laid to rest next week
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The funeral arrangements for Escambia County Fire Rescue Lt. Terrell Jackson will be next week. The Vigil is scheduled for Friday, Jan. 20, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., at Tracy Morton Memorial Chapel, located at 55 Coast Road. The Celebration of Life is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 21, from 11 […]
Embattled Pensacola contractor says he should be able to work again
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Embattled Pensacola contractor Jesse LaCoste showed up at the recent Escambia County Contractor Competency Board meeting on Wednesday, asking the board to reinstate his license so he would be able to work again. LaCoste, who has been arrested in connection with a project he allegedly got paid for and did […]
Okaloosa Shred A Thon - Jan. 14
Gilmore, WEAR, Fort Walton Beach Police Department, and the Better Business Bureau are offering individuals an opportunity to shred personal and sensitive documents on Saturday, April 9th. This event is free to the public and will run from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Northwest Florida Fairgrounds, 1958 Lewis Turner Blvd. FWB.
Okaloosa Co. hosting mandatory safety meeting for water rental businesses
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Public Safety team is hosting a required waterway safety meeting for all vendors operating on local waterways. This meeting will be held on Feb. 8 at the Destin-Fort Walton Beach Convention Center on Okaloosa Island at 1 p.m. This meeting is required as a pre-season safety […]
Crossing guards start ‘Operation Bundle Up’ after seeing need among students
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The crossing guard division under Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office launched ‘Operation Bundle Up’ this school year to help students in need stay warm and dry. Deputy Tom Henry, School Resource Office for Destin High School, is spearheading the clothing drive. Henry said the project started because a Wright Elementary […]
Deputies: Gulf Breeze homeowner shoots trespasser in 'Stand Your Ground' case
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- An investigation is underway after a shooting sent one person to the hospital early Saturday morning in Gulf Breeze. The shooting took place on the 5500-block of Sea Spray Court in the Shadow Lake subdivision. According to the Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office, deputies determined...
Local arcade business owner battles the county for license to serve beer and wine
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Grid Arcade in Pensacola offers patrons a nostalgic experience with over 30 vintage and retro arcade games. However owner Daniel Demeter hoped to give his patrons the ability to consume alcohol on the premise, but was denied a beer and wine license because of its location. “I’d like to […]
1 hospitalized, 1 in custody after domestic-related shooting in Okaloosa County
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- One person is hospitalized and another is in custody after a domestic-related shooting in Florosa Thursday afternoon. Okaloosa County deputies say they are investigating a domestic-related shooting on Lakeview Street in Florosa. The hospitalized individual's injury is considered non-life threatening, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff's...
“Should I stay, or should I go…” Why I stayed.
The Alabama Public Radio news team is examining the issue of keeping skilled and educated workers from leaving the Gulf coast. This on-going series of reports is called “Should I stay, or should I go.” Recently, APR heard from a number of Mobile residents on why they left. Today, we meet a south Alabama celebrity who chose to stay, and why…
Award-winning Daphne bakery busier than ever after king cake competition
DAPHNE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Eastern Shore is now home to one of the best king cakes in the country. Gourmet Goodies in Daphne has a crawfish king cake that was named the third best king cake in the country during the King Cake Extravaganza in New Orleans last week.
Okaloosa Co. teenager arrested for bringing gun into basketball game: Okaloosa Co. Sheriff’s Office
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said they have arrested an 18-year-old after he brought a gun into a high school basketball game Friday night. According to officials, Treyvion Braxton was led outside of the game by deputies where they found a loaded 9-millimeter handgun that was concealed […]
Possession of a firearm on school property
An 18-year old Fort Walton Beach resident was taken into custody Friday night at a high school basketball game after deputies learned he had a concealed firearm at the game. Treyvion Braxton was escorted outside the building, where Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies found a loaded 9 millimeter handgun concealed in the waistband of his boxers.
Escambia Co. Fire Rescue announces the death of Lt. Terrell Jackson
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — On Tuesday, Escambia County Fire Rescue announced the passing of Lt. Terrell Jackson. ECFR said Jackson passed away after experiencing a medical emergency on Monday, Jan. 9. He was 38 years old. Jackson began his career in 2007 when he became a volunteer firefighter with ECFR at the Ferry Pass […]
Louisiana man gets split sentence for Baldwin County rape conviction
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - A Louisiana man convicted of rape in Baldwin County will serve prison time. Baldwin County Circuit Judge J. Clark Stankoski on Wednesday handed down a 20-year split sentence for Tyler Frame of Metairie, La. Frame will serve five years in state prison, followed by five...
Mobile County Circuit Judge James Patterson dies
UPDATED Jan. 11, 2023: Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson issued the following statement on Twitter regarding the passing of Mobile County Circuit Judge James Patterson:. The Mobile County Commission released the following statement:. The Mobile County Commission expresses deepest condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of Judge James Patterson of...
Predictions for northwest Florida real estate market in 2023
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The Emerald Coast Association of Realtors in Okaloosa and Walton counties pulled in $11 Billion in sales in 2022. ECAR President Jor Capelotti said 2023 will look the same. “So we believe and see that all the numbers point 2023 for our area will continue to be on pace where it […]
