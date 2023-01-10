ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

Baptist Hospital’s Behavioral Health Unit Child and Adolescent Wing to be Named in Honor of Joel and Wendy Smith

By Pulse Staff
thepulsepensacola.com
 5 days ago
thepulsepensacola.com

Mental Health Task Force Kicks off Study

The Mental Health Task Force of Northwest Florida is diving into the details this quarter. Through the collaborative work of the Task Force, a contract has been made with Ernst and Young to conduct Strategic Planning and develop an action plan and define an ideal end state for the continuity of support and closure of gaps within the metal wellness and behavioral health system in our area. The full Task Force will be meeting on January 13 to hear from the team at EY with their preliminary findings and to participate in break out sessions to “dig a little deeper” The EY contract will present their final report at the May meeting of the Mental Health Task Force of Northwest Florida.
niceville.com

Okaloosa, Walton traffic advisory for January 16-23

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. – Drivers in Okaloosa and Walton counties may encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads this week as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT). Okaloosa County:. — State Road 20 (John Sims Parkway) Resurfacing Project in Niceville.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
thepulsepensacola.com

Navy Federal Credit Union Welcomes 125 Escambia County Public Schools Leaders to Its Pensacola Campus

Navy Federal Credit Union hosted over 120 Escambia County district administrators and principals from more than 60 different schools to share how Navy Federal team members support students and education. Nearly 4,000 Navy Federal employees participate in the credit union’s School Partnership Program, which offers a variety of ways for employees to volunteer at local schools.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Okaloosa Shred A Thon - Jan. 14

Gilmore, WEAR, Fort Walton Beach Police Department, and the Better Business Bureau are offering individuals an opportunity to shred personal and sensitive documents on Saturday, April 9th. This event is free to the public and will run from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Northwest Florida Fairgrounds, 1958 Lewis Turner Blvd. FWB.
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WKRG News 5

Crossing guards start ‘Operation Bundle Up’ after seeing need among students

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The crossing guard division under Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office launched ‘Operation Bundle Up’ this school year to help students in need stay warm and dry. Deputy Tom Henry, School Resource Office for Destin High School, is spearheading the clothing drive. Henry said the project started because a Wright Elementary […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

1 hospitalized, 1 in custody after domestic-related shooting in Okaloosa County

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- One person is hospitalized and another is in custody after a domestic-related shooting in Florosa Thursday afternoon. Okaloosa County deputies say they are investigating a domestic-related shooting on Lakeview Street in Florosa. The hospitalized individual's injury is considered non-life threatening, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff's...
apr.org

“Should I stay, or should I go…” Why I stayed.

The Alabama Public Radio news team is examining the issue of keeping skilled and educated workers from leaving the Gulf coast. This on-going series of reports is called “Should I stay, or should I go.” Recently, APR heard from a number of Mobile residents on why they left. Today, we meet a south Alabama celebrity who chose to stay, and why…
DOTHAN, AL
WKRG News 5

Okaloosa Co. teenager arrested for bringing gun into basketball game: Okaloosa Co. Sheriff’s Office

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said they have arrested an 18-year-old after he brought a gun into a high school basketball game Friday night. According to officials, Treyvion Braxton was led outside of the game by deputies where they found a loaded 9-millimeter handgun that was concealed […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
navarrenewspaper.com

Possession of a firearm on school property

An 18-year old Fort Walton Beach resident was taken into custody Friday night at a high school basketball game after deputies learned he had a concealed firearm at the game. Treyvion Braxton was escorted outside the building, where Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies found a loaded 9 millimeter handgun concealed in the waistband of his boxers.
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile County Circuit Judge James Patterson dies

UPDATED Jan. 11, 2023: Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson issued the following statement on Twitter regarding the passing of Mobile County Circuit Judge James Patterson:. The Mobile County Commission released the following statement:. The Mobile County Commission expresses deepest condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of Judge James Patterson of...
MOBILE COUNTY, AL

