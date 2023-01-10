Baptist Hospital’s Behavioral Health Unit Child and Adolescent Wing to be Named in Honor of Joel and Wendy Smith

The Mental Health Task Force of Northwest Florida is diving into the details this quarter. Through the collaborative work of the Task Force, a contract has been made with Ernst and Young to conduct Strategic Planning and develop an action plan and define an ideal end state for the continuity of support and closure of gaps within the metal wellness and behavioral health system in our area. The full Task Force will be meeting on January 13 to hear from the team at EY with their preliminary findings and to participate in break out sessions to “dig a little deeper” The EY contract will present their final report at the May meeting of the Mental Health Task Force of Northwest Florida.

