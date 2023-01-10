ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Sylvan Esso Map Out 2023 No Rules Tour

By Alli Patton
American Songwriter
 4 days ago
Electro-pop duo Sylvan Esso already have a full summer schedule as they gear up to kick off their No Rules Tour, kicking off in June.

The pair—consisting of Amelia Meath and Nick Sanborn —are embarking on a three-dozen-date trek across North America and Europe in support of their 2022 release, No Rules Sandy. Spanning three months, the tour will see the couple play some of the largest venues they have ever headlined, including Los Angeles’ illustrious Greek Theatre and the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado. GRRL, Dehd, and Indigo De Souza will accompany the pair along the way.

The duo will also perform at Bonnaroo this summer, a performance that has been a long time coming. The pandemic put the festivities on hold in 2020 and then in 2021, Sylvan Esso was chosen to host the annual Superjam at Bonnaroo. But then, the festival was canceled due to weather conditions.

“It was an emotional roller coaster for sure—that can’t be understated,” Sanborn told American Songwriter of the event. “It was going to be the same show that we were supposed to do a year earlier, in 2020. We got to the site and everything, but in the middle of a rehearsal, we found out that it wasn’t going to happen. It was crazy. We had spent months coordinating all the guests that were going to come out for the Superjam and everything.”

This year will find them unstoppable, ready to enrapture festivals with their brand of hypnotizing electro-indie pop.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 13 at 10 a.m. local time. See a full list of dates below.

Tour Dates

Jun. 14 – Asheville, NC – Rabbit Rabbit *

Jun. 15 – Asheville, NC – Rabbit Rabbit *

Jun. 16-18 – Manchester, TN – Bonnaroo

Jul. 1 – Gdynia, PL – Open’er Festival

Jul. 2 – Berlin, DE – Metropol

Jul. 3 – Amsterdam, NL – Paradiso

Jul. 4 – Dublin, IE – Vicar Street

Jul. 6 – London, UK – Electric Brixton

Jul. 7 – Lisbon, PT – Alive Festival

Jul. 8 – Madrid, ES – Mad Cool Festival

Aug. 4 – St. Charles, IA – Hinterland Festival

Aug. 8 – Toronto, ON – History %

Aug. 9 – Shelburne, VT – Ben & Jerry’s Concerts on the Green %

Aug. 11 – Washington, DC – The Anthem %

Aug. 12 – Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall %

Aug. 14 – Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park #

Aug. 15 – Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live! #

Aug. 17 – St Louis, MO – The Pageant #

Aug. 18 – Kansas City, MO – Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland #

Aug. 19 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory #

Aug. 22 – Ogden, UT – Ogden Twilight

Aug. 24 – Troutdale, OR – Edgefield #

Aug. 25 – Vancouver, BC – Vogue Theatre #

Aug. 27 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater #

Aug. 30 – Berkeley, CA – Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley #

Aug. 31 – Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre #

Sept. 1 – San Diego, CA – The Sound at Del Mar #

Sept. 7 – Las Vegas, NV – Brooklyn Bowl #

Sept. 8 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren #

Sept. 9 – Santa Fe, NM – Santa Fe Opera Theatre #

Sept. 10 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre #

* w/ GRRL

% w/ Dehd

# w/ Indigo De Souza

Photo by Graham Tolbert / Shorefire

