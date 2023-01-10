The Murray State Racers sprinted past the University of Illinois-Chicago Flames Saturday 81-64 and halted a two-game skid at the CFSB Center. The Racers had their largest rebound margin of the season to improve to 10-8 overall and 5-3 in the Missouri Valley Conference. MSU was dominant on the boards in winning the stat 40-24. For the first time this season, the Racers produced a pair of 20-point performers when Brian Moore, Jr. and JaCobi Wood each scored 21 points by combining for 17-of-22 from the field.

