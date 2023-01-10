Read full article on original website
Drug charges for Benton man after Calloway stop
A Benton man faces drug charges after a traffic stop in Calloway County. A Calloway County Sheriff's deputy tried to stop a vehicle on Saturday after the driver reportedly failed to stop at a stop sign on Radio Road. When the deputy turned on his lights, the driver, 24-year-old Samuel Clark of Benton, allegedly continued to drive away for a time before eventually stopping.
Graves County Sheriff's Office on the hunt for burglary suspect
The Graves County Sheriff's Office is on the hunt for a burglary suspect. The Sheriff's Office said they are currently searching for Dean O'Reilly in the KY 339 area and Lee Road between Fancy Farm and Lowes. O'Reilly is a white male and is wearing all camouflage. The Sheriff's Office...
Search warrant nets Paducah men on drug charges
A search warrant executed on a home in Paducah nets two men on drug charges. McCracken County Sheriff's detectives searched a home on Northview Drive on Thursday. During the search, they allegedly found crack cocaine and marijuana, plus various items of drug paraphernalia. Two men were arrested including the resident,...
Trigg County man arrested after high-speed pursuit, collision with cruiser
A Trigg County man was charged with running into a police cruiser during a high-speed pursuit on Friday night. Deputies attempted to stop 27-year-old Orlando Wilkerson's vehicle on Blackhawk Road, but they said he fled at speeds of over 100 mph. At one intersection, deputies said Wilkerson turned his vehicle around and struck the deputy’s cruiser. The collision resulted in disabling Wilkerson’s car.
Western Kentucky pair appointed to state Water Transportation Advisory Board
A pair of western Kentuckians have been appointed by Governor Andy Beshear to the Water Transportation Advisory Board. Amanda Davenport of Princeton and Timothy Cahill of Paducah will serve on the board into 2026. Cahill was reappointed by the governor. He is the executive director of the Paducah-McCracken County Riverport...
Gang member to get 75 years in prison for Mayfield drive-by shooting death
A former Vice Lord gang member will be sentenced to 75 years in prison for a drive-by shooting that killed a 23-year-old Mayfield woman in 2019. According to the Graves County Commonwealth Attorney's Office, Stanford Shelton entered a guilty plea to multiple felony charges on Wednesday as the two-and-a-half day jury trial was nearing its end.
I-57 to be closed Sunday night to demolish southern IL overpass
The Illinois Department of Transportation is set to close a portion of I-57 Sunday night to demolish an overpass south of Marion. Both directions of the interstate will be shut down to all traffic starting on Sunday at 7 p.m. between the 45 mile marker to the 54 mile marker.
Damage in Ballard, Massac counties determined to be EF-1 tornado
The National Weather Service said a brief EF-1 tornado was on the ground in western Kentucky and part of southern Illinois just after 2 a.m. Thursday. A survey team determined that the tornado was on the ground for about 7 miles from just north of Monkey's Eyebrow in northern Ballard County before crossing the Ohio River at the Ballard/McCracken County line into Illinois near the Hillerman community in Massac County, northwest of Joppa.
Martin Luther King Jr. celebration set for Monday
Monday marks the annual celebration of the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. March to the Monument and Luncheon, organized by the Paducah-McCracken County Chapter of the NAACP, will get underway with the march to lay a wreath at the King monument.
Southern Illinois drought conditions steadily improve
Thanks to several timely storms and rain showers since early December, southern Illinois has seen tremendous improvement in drought conditions that had reached severe levels in the fall. Over the last 30 days, the worst areas in Massac, Pulaski and Alexander counties have progressed from extreme drought on Dec. 6...
Racers snuff out UIC 81-64
The Murray State Racers sprinted past the University of Illinois-Chicago Flames Saturday 81-64 and halted a two-game skid at the CFSB Center. The Racers had their largest rebound margin of the season to improve to 10-8 overall and 5-3 in the Missouri Valley Conference. MSU was dominant on the boards in winning the stat 40-24. For the first time this season, the Racers produced a pair of 20-point performers when Brian Moore, Jr. and JaCobi Wood each scored 21 points by combining for 17-of-22 from the field.
