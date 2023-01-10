ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
American Songwriter

Taj Mahal to Pay Tribute to the Classics with New Album ‘Savoy’

By Jacob Uitti
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19aH1x_0k9nN26c00

Legendary blues player Taj Mahal has announced a new album that will pay tribute to the classics. That LP, Savoy, will drop on April 28.

According to reports, the title of the album comes from the phrase, “Stompin’ at the Savoy,” which is also a swing jazz standard that pays tribute to Harlem’s famous Savoy Ballroom. That’s where his parents met during an Ella Fitzgerald show.

“I heard [the songs on Savoy] as a kid when all of those people who made those musics were alive and speaking to us through the records,” Mahal said in a release. “Those weren’t just records to collect. Those were like listening to your relatives, your uncles, your cousins, your grandparents speaking to you through that medium, the medium of music.”

Announcing the project on social media, the blues player describes Savoy as “pure fun for me and a chance to display my Jazz vocal chops!!”

“Most of all these songs were written during a fantastic watershed of musical ideas and in the times of ‘The Greatest Generation!!'” he added. “My take is ‘no great song left behind!’ Ya dig, what I’m layin’ down??! I’ve had a few other chances to record in this manner and have always enjoyed it when I had the opportunity!”

Savoy includes George Gershwin’s “Summertime,” Louis Jordan and Billy Austin’s “Is You Is or Is You Ain’t My Baby,” “Sweet Georgia Brown,” and “Baby It’s Cold Outside,” performed as a duet with Maria Muldaur. The album was produced by John Simon, who has worked with the Band, Janis Joplin, and Leonard Cohen.

Check out the first single from Savoy, “Gee Baby, Ain’t I Good to You,” and the album’s full track list below.

Savoy Track list:

  1. “Stompin’ at the Savoy”
  2. “I’m Just a Lucky So and So”
  3. “Gee Baby, Ain’t I Good To You”
  4. “Summertime”
  5. “Mood Indigo”
  6. “Is You Is or Is You Ain’t My Baby”
  7. “Do Nothin’ Till You Hear From Me”
  8. “Sweet Georgia Brown”
  9. “Baby It’s Cold Outside” (duet with Maria Muldaur)
  10. “Lady Be Good”
  11. “Baby Won’t You Please Come Home”
  12. “Caldonia”
  13. “Killer Joe”
  14. “One for My Baby”

Comments / 0

Related
American Songwriter

Top 10 Lisa Marie Presley Songs

On Thursday (January 12), Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley and his wife Priscilla, died after suffering cardiac arrest. She was 54. But while there have been many condolences shared about her passing, we here at American Songwriter wanted to celebrate her life in music by taking a look at Lisa Marie’s Top 10 songs.
American Songwriter

The Singularity Finds True Bliss on New Album ‘Elysium’

In Greek mythology, Elysium is the heavenly site where gods reached immortality. Homer’s consensus was that the “Elysian Plain” was the point of happiness at the end of the Earth, while in Merriam-Webster terms, the word stands for a “state of bliss or delight.” There were many connotations around the word for U.K.-born The Singularity, Julian Shah-Tayler. Coincidentally, it was also the name of a club in Austin, Texas where the Los Angeles-based artist eventually met the love of his life, which propelled him into writing a storyline of songs on his latest album, Elysium.
TEXAS STATE
American Songwriter

Fortunate Son: John Fogerty Regains Control of Creedence Clearwater Revival Catalog

John Fogerty, who is currently featured in the American Songwriter “Legends” print magazine issue, has received some good news. He’s acquired a majority ownership in the Creedence Clearwater Revival catalog after 40 years, reports Billboard. Fogerty previously relinquished the songs in an effort to get out of his Fantasy Records deal, according to the publication. He’s been working to get the songs back ever since. And now, he’s achieved that goal.
American Songwriter

Review: Canadian Americana Duo Whitehorse Shift to Traditional Country on ‘I’m Not Crying, You’re Crying’

Look no further than the album’s witty title or songs named “If the Loneliness Don’t Kill Me,” “Scared of Each Other,” and especially the evocative “I Might Get Over This (But I Won’t Stop Loving You”) to understand where married Canadian duo Whitehorse have wandered to on their eighth full-length album. If that isn’t enough, the album’s cover claims its recording is “Heartbreak in Stereo.”
American Songwriter

Premiere: Better Strangers Rock 360 Interactive Video for “Raincheck”

You’ll soon be well acquainted with Better Strangers as the snarling rockers offer up a well-rounded look at their latest. The raucous quartet—consisting of vocalist deCasa, guitarist Joey Rodriguez, bassist Yang, and drummer Nic Collins—are premiering a 360-degree music video for their new single, “Raincheck,” a song as ripping as their in-your-face on-camera antics.
American Songwriter

5 Songs You Didn’t Know Khalid Wrote for Other Artists

Breaking through with his 2017 debut, American Teen, and hits “Location” and “Young Dumb & Broke,” Khalid was already making some collaborative rounds, working on the Logic hit, “1-800-273-8255,” followed by “Love Lies” with Normani, his first No. 1 on the pop charts. More hits followed with “Eastside,” which he wrote and performed with Benny Blanco and Halsey, and “Ocean” co-written for producer and DJ Martin Garrix.
American Songwriter

Bob Dylan Releases Original “Not Dark Yet” from Upcoming Bootleg Series

Bob Dylan has offered fans a trip in his wayback machine with the original version of “Not Dark Yet,” a recent sample from his latest bootleg release. The original version of “Not Dark Yet” – recorded on Jan. 11, 1997 at Criteria Studios in Miami, Florida – features a sped-up arrangement, lifted by a swinging soul and slow grooving style. “Not Dark Yet” follows the previously released alternate version of “Love Sick,” which dropped when the bootleg collection was announced.
FLORIDA STATE
American Songwriter

Billy Corgan, Tanya Tucker and More Pay Tribute to Lisa Marie Presley

Thursday night (Jan. 12), Priscilla Presley confirmed the death of her and Elvis’ only daughter, Lisa Marie Presley. “It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” she said in a statement. “She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment.”
American Songwriter

Kelly Clarkson Shares Details on New LP, Covers Blink-182 and The Staple Singers in Latest ‘Kellyoke’

It was a wild week on The Kelly Clarkson Show. To open the week, Clarkson brought in a few guest hosts who requested some past Kellyoke performances from the big-voiced singer. As such, fans watching the artist’s popular daytime television talk show were treated to renditions of hits like “Sucker” by the Jonas Brothers and “Good As Hell” by Lizzo. Clarkson performed both with her band Y’all. Check those out below.
American Songwriter

New Viral Videos: Guitar Center Thief Tackled, Bar Musician Wows with Beer Bottle

As they say, the Internet is undefeated. In the two viral videos, below, that is clear yet again. In the first video, a thief in a local Guitar Center was browsing, according to reports, when he tried to make a break for it with an acoustic guitar. One of the store employees rushed him, tackled him, put in him a choke hold, and made sure he knew that as soon as he was let up he had to leave.
American Songwriter

Grand Ole Opry Plans Series of Celebrations Around Dolly Parton’s 77th Birthday

The Grand Ole Opry is celebrating the 77th birthday of Dolly Parton with a series of events around her special day on Jan. 19. To commemorate Parton’s birthday, the Opry will have two shows on January 21, including a tribute to her 1977 album, Here You Come Again. The all-star concerts will feature Chapel Hart, The Fairfield Four, Caitlyn Smith, Marty Stuart, and Chris Young.
American Songwriter

Dierks Bentley to Drop New Album ‘Gravel & Gold’ on February 24

Dierks Bentley is digging into gravel and gold on his upcoming record. On February 24, the hit singer will release his 10th studio album, Gravel & Gold, which features a collaboration with Ashley McBryde on “Cowboy Boots.” The 14-track album is a journey of introspection, as evidenced by the already released songs “Gold,” “High Note,” featuring Grammy Award-winning bluegrass artist Billy Strings, and “Same Ol’ Me,” the latter of which was released on the day of the album announcement on Friday (Jan. 13).
COLORADO STATE
American Songwriter

Behind the Band Name: A Tribe Called Quest

There are few hip-hop groups as influential as A Tribe Called Quest. Dominating the progressive rap scene of the late ’80s through the ’90s, their music—an inventive medley of hip-hop and jazz with textures of bossa nova and hints of rock—touched on critical issues, both personal and social, in a way that was powerful, yet still carefree and fun.
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

49K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy