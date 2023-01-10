ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagler Beach, FL

flaglerlive.com

Palm Coast Traffic Still a Long Way from Calming Its Discontents as Council Bumps Against Limitations

For years, Palm Coast residents in surveys about the local quality of life have been giving some of their lowest marks to traffic flow in the city. In 2005 it hit bottom, with 89 percent of respondents rating traffic poorly. It improved after the Great Recession, but by 2017 it was falling again, and last year 66 percent of respondents were complaining. By way of comparison, 94 percent of respondents felt safe in their neighborhood, 92 percent loved their fire services and 79 percent gave high marks for the quality of the city’s natural environment.
PALM COAST, FL
daytonatimes.com

Two promoted to key Volusia positions

The Volusia County Council has approved the promotions of two employees to leadership roles within their divisions. Joe King, who has been a firefighter for 32 years, has been named director and fire chief for Volusia County Fire Rescue, which has 221 employees and 19 fire stations throughout the county.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
Don Johnson

Restaurant Inspections: Orange Park, Green Cove Springs restaurants temporarily closed

Two Clay County restaurants were temporarily closed last week due to high priority violations found during state inspections. An email from the Department of Business and Professional Regulation said that the Corner Pocket, 14 N Magnolia Ave in Green Cove Springs, and Outback Steakhouse, 1775 Wells Road in Orange Park, were issued emergency orders that temporarily closed the establishments.
GREEN COVE SPRINGS, FL
floridaescape.com

Discover What’s New In Daytona Beach

Are you heading over to Daytona Beach soon? Consider it the ideal destination for a weeklong vacation with family or a weekend retreat with friends for the vast array of sites to see and things to do. If you have travel plans soon, it may be time to get to know what’s new to make the most out of your stay.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

Ormond Beach restauranteur toasts 'To Better Days'

Carlos Soldevilla has been running restaurants in town for over 12 years. But his 5-year-old son comes first, he said, and he's recently made the decision to sell his latest business, To Better Days Wine and Bistro in Ormond Beach. "Businesses come and go," Soldevilla said. "Money comes and goes....
ORMOND BEACH, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

Volusia County to give away native food trees for Florida Arbor Day

Volusia County Environmental Management is encouraging residents to try out their green thumbs and plant native food trees this January. The county is sponsoring a tree giveaway, and each Volusia County household is eligible to receive two free trees. Trees will be available from 1-4 p.m., Friday, Jan. 20 and...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

Paradise Pointe celebrates grand opening in Ormond Beach

Paradise Pointe of Ormond Beach and construction firm Robins & Morton recently celebrated the grand opening of the three-story, 75,000-square-foot resort-style assisted living and memory care community at 350 Clyde Morris Blvd. “Paradise Pointe is owned and operated by local physicians, nurses and those who have a focus on keeping...
ORMOND BEACH, FL
askflagler.com

Right Whale Pair Make Appearance in Flagler Beach

FLAGLER BEACH – An exciting development for local conservationists went down Monday, as a pair of right whales made an appearance off the coast of Flagler Beach. It appeared to have been a mother and calf. The all-day sighting drew observers from all over the area, crowding the beach looking for a glimpse at the sixth largest animal on planet Earth.
FLAGLER BEACH, FL
WESH

Flagler County deputies arrest woman wanted for grand theft

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A woman accused of shoplifting was arrested in Flagler County. Deputies were notified of shoplifting at a business in Palm Coast on Tuesday. They were told a woman, later identified as Tracy Curley, had taken multiple items and put them in shopping bags without paying.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

Pedestrian killed in crash by U.S. 1 and I-95 interchange in Ormond Beach

A pedestrian died on U.S. 1 in Ormond Beach Monday morning after a 63-year-old Daytona Beach man struck him with his pickup truck, Florida Highway Patrol reported. The crash took place by the U.S. 1 and I-95 interchange at 5:20 a.m. FHP reported the pedestrian was walking within the travel lanes of U.S. 1, not in a marked crosswalk, when he entered the northbound lane in the direct path of the Daytona Beach man's truck and was hit.
ORMOND BEACH, FL

