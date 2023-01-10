Read full article on original website
flaglerlive.com
Army Corps Must Redesign Entire Flagler Beach Dunes Project, ‘Substantially’ Delaying It Again
Two decades on, the eternally-delayed plan to rebuild the dunes on 2.6 miles of beach south of the Flagler Beach pier has been delayed yet again, and will not get under way in June or any time this year, as Flagler County government and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers had projected.
flaglerlive.com
Palm Coast Traffic Still a Long Way from Calming Its Discontents as Council Bumps Against Limitations
For years, Palm Coast residents in surveys about the local quality of life have been giving some of their lowest marks to traffic flow in the city. In 2005 it hit bottom, with 89 percent of respondents rating traffic poorly. It improved after the Great Recession, but by 2017 it was falling again, and last year 66 percent of respondents were complaining. By way of comparison, 94 percent of respondents felt safe in their neighborhood, 92 percent loved their fire services and 79 percent gave high marks for the quality of the city’s natural environment.
daytonatimes.com
Two promoted to key Volusia positions
The Volusia County Council has approved the promotions of two employees to leadership roles within their divisions. Joe King, who has been a firefighter for 32 years, has been named director and fire chief for Volusia County Fire Rescue, which has 221 employees and 19 fire stations throughout the county.
New Smyrna Beach City Commission approves moratorium on certain developments in flood zones
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — New Smyrna Beach City leaders voted to pause certain types of development in the town’s flood zones Tuesday evening. It applies to projects that are 10-acres in size or more. City commissioners say the decision was necessary to allow them time to study...
flaglerlive.com
3 FPC Student Athletes Among 5 Injured in T-Bone Crash at Pine Grove and Belle Terre Parkway
Last Updated: Saturday, 5:30 p.m. Five people were injured, at least three seriously, in a t-bone crash at the intersection of Pine Grove Drive and Belle Terre Parkway in Palm Coast minutes after 3 p.m. today. Three of the victims are said to be juveniles. The crash snarled traffic on...
flaglerlive.com
Jacob Perry, Who Shot Up His Grandfather’s House, Invokes Scriptures and Being ‘Chosen’
Minutes before 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Elijah Perry called 911 and told the dispatcher that his 24-year-old grandson, Jacob Perry, had fired numerous rounds at his house at 21 Farnum Lane in Palm Coast before fleeing in a blue Hyundai. There were children in the house–and in the yard, where...
Restaurant Inspections: Orange Park, Green Cove Springs restaurants temporarily closed
Two Clay County restaurants were temporarily closed last week due to high priority violations found during state inspections. An email from the Department of Business and Professional Regulation said that the Corner Pocket, 14 N Magnolia Ave in Green Cove Springs, and Outback Steakhouse, 1775 Wells Road in Orange Park, were issued emergency orders that temporarily closed the establishments.
floridaescape.com
Discover What’s New In Daytona Beach
Are you heading over to Daytona Beach soon? Consider it the ideal destination for a weeklong vacation with family or a weekend retreat with friends for the vast array of sites to see and things to do. If you have travel plans soon, it may be time to get to know what’s new to make the most out of your stay.
ormondbeachobserver.com
Ormond Beach restauranteur toasts 'To Better Days'
Carlos Soldevilla has been running restaurants in town for over 12 years. But his 5-year-old son comes first, he said, and he's recently made the decision to sell his latest business, To Better Days Wine and Bistro in Ormond Beach. "Businesses come and go," Soldevilla said. "Money comes and goes....
ormondbeachobserver.com
Volusia County to give away native food trees for Florida Arbor Day
Volusia County Environmental Management is encouraging residents to try out their green thumbs and plant native food trees this January. The county is sponsoring a tree giveaway, and each Volusia County household is eligible to receive two free trees. Trees will be available from 1-4 p.m., Friday, Jan. 20 and...
Florida man buys $4.9M mansion using funds from PPP loan scheme, Attorney’s Office says
A Florida man who was caught using fraudulently obtained Paycheck Protection Program funds to buy several cars and a $4.9 million mansion in Seminole County learned his sentence, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.
ormondbeachobserver.com
Paradise Pointe celebrates grand opening in Ormond Beach
Paradise Pointe of Ormond Beach and construction firm Robins & Morton recently celebrated the grand opening of the three-story, 75,000-square-foot resort-style assisted living and memory care community at 350 Clyde Morris Blvd. “Paradise Pointe is owned and operated by local physicians, nurses and those who have a focus on keeping...
askflagler.com
Right Whale Pair Make Appearance in Flagler Beach
FLAGLER BEACH – An exciting development for local conservationists went down Monday, as a pair of right whales made an appearance off the coast of Flagler Beach. It appeared to have been a mother and calf. The all-day sighting drew observers from all over the area, crowding the beach looking for a glimpse at the sixth largest animal on planet Earth.
WESH
Flagler County deputies arrest woman wanted for grand theft
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A woman accused of shoplifting was arrested in Flagler County. Deputies were notified of shoplifting at a business in Palm Coast on Tuesday. They were told a woman, later identified as Tracy Curley, had taken multiple items and put them in shopping bags without paying.
10NEWS
Cause of death identified in orca whale found beached off Florida's east coast
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Days after an orca was found beached in Flagler County, experts were able to identify what led to the death of the animal. The orca whale, described as being older, died onshore Wednesday in the area of Jungle Hut Park as a result of illness, according to WESH.
St. Augustine doctor accused of inappropriately touching patients, running pill mill
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — Police are asking for patients of a local doctor to come forward over concerns they may have interacted with them inappropriately. Police also said the doctor is facing accusations he operated a pill mill. Dr. Scott Hollington has an office on Memorial Circle near Nova...
WFTV
Photos: Daytona Beach police bust illegal gambling business at convenience store
Daytona Beach police bust illegal gambling business at convenience store Detectives seized gambling machines, materials for sports betting and over $12,500 concerning illegal gambling. (Daytona Beach Police Department/Daytona Beach Police Department)
ormondbeachobserver.com
Pedestrian killed in crash by U.S. 1 and I-95 interchange in Ormond Beach
A pedestrian died on U.S. 1 in Ormond Beach Monday morning after a 63-year-old Daytona Beach man struck him with his pickup truck, Florida Highway Patrol reported. The crash took place by the U.S. 1 and I-95 interchange at 5:20 a.m. FHP reported the pedestrian was walking within the travel lanes of U.S. 1, not in a marked crosswalk, when he entered the northbound lane in the direct path of the Daytona Beach man's truck and was hit.
WESH
Crews battle large house fire in Seminole County
Crews were called to battle a large house fire in Seminole County on Tuesday. The fire was reported at a home on Wassum Trail in Chuluota. Video from above the scene showed heavy damage. Officials said one patient was being assessed.
flaglerlive.com
Shooting On Palm Coast’s Farnum Lane Results in Arrest of 24-Year-Old Grandson of Resident
In a matter of 60 minutes late this afternoon, Flagler County Sheriff’s units got the report of a shooting in the F-Section and a suspect on the loose. They set chase by ground and air. By 5 p.m., they had the suspect in custody–the 24-year-old grandson of the man living at the property he’d allegedly shot up.
