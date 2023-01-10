ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jelly Roll Celebrates First Country No. 1 with “Son of a Sinner”

By Cillea Houghton
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 5 days ago


Jelly Roll is riding high with his first No. 1 country song.

His breakthrough track, “Son of a Sinner,” sits at No. 1 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart, marking his first release to country radio. Inspired by his experience with drug addiction and life on the road as a musician, “Son of a Sinner” was penned by Jelly Roll, hit country songwriter Ernest and David Ray Stevens. The song also peaked at No. 8 on the Billboard Hot Rock & Alternative Songs chart and No. 31 on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100. It was released as the second single off his 2021 album, Ballads of the Broken.

“There is no greater reward for a singer and song writer in Nashville Tennessee than to have the #1 song on country radio,” the Nashville native writes in a post reacting to the success of “Son of a Sinner.” “Now imagine that happening to a guy that grew up in this town… a guy that at every turn the first 25 years of his life he made the wrong decision.

“Imagine everyone telling that guy he had no chance at country radio…now imagine country radio proving everyone wrong and taking the chance on the song, the message and the man. If you can imagine that, then you can understand why I’m so filled with gratitude as tears stream down my face while I type this, I currently have the number 1 song on country radio.”

Though it’s his first hit in the country genre, Jelly Roll also had a No. 1 in rock music when his previous single “Dead Man Walking” topped the Billboard Mainstream Rock chart in 2021. Prior to crossing over into country, the singer built a career in the regional hip-hop scene, collaborating with Memphis-based rapper Lil Wyte on “Pop Another Pill” in 2010 which led to two albums together. Jelly Roll has also worked with Nashville rappers Haystak and Struggle Jennings. Since 2011, Jelly Roll has released several EPs and albums, his latest being Ballads of the Broken.

The genre-bending star already has his sights set on his next single, with “Need a Favor” being released to radio on February 13.

Photo Credit: Patrick Tohill / Courtesy of Lime Tree Music

