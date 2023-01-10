Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cityofbeaufort.org
Bill Prokop’s imprint on City of Beaufort will be lasting
BEAUFORT, S.C. (Jan. 12, 2023) – Bill Prokop is stepping down as city manager of the City of Beaufort in a couple of days, tying a bow on a successful career in public service – after a full career as an executive for an international firm and as an entrepreneur.
New in 2023: What's coming to Beaufort SC
Lots of new things are coming to Beaufort in 2023 as long standing construction projects continue to move forward from last year and more money is being earmarked for local projects improving our parks, marinas, and even our fishing spots too. In all, Beaufort will be home to lots of new businesses, neighborhoods, amenities and more.
The Island Connection
Larger Grocery Store In The Works Behind Freshfields Village
A site next to Freshfields Village, used most often for overflow parking for large events like the PGA Championship in 2021, may soon become more than just a vacant plot of land. This 22-acre site could answer the concerns from local Kiawah Island, Seabrook Island and Johns Island residents about the need for access to a larger grocery store. But since the Charleston County Planning Commission recently deadlocked on the proposal by Riverstone Properties of Richmond, Virginia to rezone the open space behind the current Freshfields Village from low-density residential to commercial planned development, residents will have to wait. The proposal will now have to go before Charleston County’s Planning and Public Works Committee on March 16. The store would be another Harris Teeter, similar to the one they have now in Freshfields Village, only much larger. The existing grocery store, called the Harris Teeter Village Market, is 38,000 square feet and the proposed new structure would be nearly 54,000 square feet.
Bonaventure Cemetery holds hidden treasures for those in search
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Those in search of hidden treasures might find them this year at Bonaventure Cemetery. Developed on the site of Bonaventure Plantation, the setting not only rests on Wilmington River, east of Savannah, it has been a world-famous tourist destination for more than 150 years. Today, many people, both locals and tourists, […]
kiss951.com
This South Carolina City Has The Best Seafood On The East Coast
One of the best parts about vacation is trying new restaurants. I have a rule where I will not eat anywhere on vacation I can eat at when I’m at home. And when you’re on vacation seafood is always a top choice for cuisine. Looking for the absolute best in Seafood? Of course, you’ll find it in a coastal town. The best seafood is freshly caught and prepared to order. Sure you can get good meals in the major cities but there is just something about fish at the beach that’s infinitely better. But is any beach town good enough? There’s no shortage of great destinations and wonderful food up and down the Atlantic seaboard. So where you can get the best seafood on the east coast? Closer than you think! According to an article by VRBO, some of the best is right in our neck of the woods. I’ll give you a hint it’s a major foodie city and on the South Carolina coast.
yourislandnews.com
Beaufort Memorial graduates 2 PATH class, enrolls 3 class
Program offers broad support for employees who want to grow their careers. Beaufort Memorial (BMH) graduated the second class of its recently launched PATH Program (People Achieving Their Highest), and welcomed five new participants who signed their commitments to participate in the career development program and accepted their scholarships during a special ceremony last week at the Port Royal Medical Pavilion.
WJCL
Company looks to hire 100 for new Hilton Head Island beer garden, restaurant, live music venue
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. A former Bank of America location will soon be home to a new beer garden, restaurant and live music venue on Hilton Head Island. Watterson Brands announced this week that The Bank will open this spring, bringing a $13...
Sites to Explore in Savannah
Savannah is a destination that should be on everyone’s list. This graceful city abounds in beautiful parks, squares, and architecture, as well as great restaurants, cafes and bars.
vanishinggeorgia.com
Single-Pen House, Mount Pleasant
Among my earliest photographs for Vanishing Georgia, this depicts a single-pen house with a shed room, located in the historic Mount Pleasant community of southeastern Wayne County. I’m not sure if it’s still standing, or whether it was original to the location. Information about Mount Pleasant is scarce,...
WYFF4.com
Cyclist captures amazing shot of fog under Ravenel Bridge in South Carolina
CHARLESTON, S.C. — When Tim Hartpence and his neighbor Josef Korbel took off on a 66-mile bike ride on the last day of 2022, they knew it was foggy, but when they started riding over the Ravenel Bridge, they got an amazing view of just how foggy it was.
MLK Day 2023: What’s open and closed on Monday in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – Some institutions and businesses may be closed on Monday, Jan. 17, in honor of Martin Luther King, Jr. (MLK) Day, a national holiday. King, a civil rights leader who won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1964 at 35 years old was assassinated four years later while standing on the balcony of […]
WSAV-TV
Drivers frustrated with US Highway 80 Construction
Construction is now underway on US Highway 80 between the Bull River bridge and the Lazaretto Creek bridge, but drivers are not happy with the wait times to get on and off the bridge. Drivers frustrated with US Highway 80 Construction. Construction is now underway on US Highway 80 between...
Local events to honor Martin Luther King Jr.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Several local events are planned in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. This year, Martin Luther King Jr. Day falls on Monday, Jan. 16. The federal holiday marks the birthday of King. Take a look through parade plans and other scheduled events. Bulloch County The Bulloch County Branch of the NAACP […]
WSAV-TV
Stores close for good, uncertainty looms for Savannah Mall
After 18 years inside Savannah Mall, Monday marks the final closing time at The Uniform Source. Stores close for good, uncertainty looms for Savannah …. After 18 years inside Savannah Mall, Monday marks the final closing time at The Uniform Source. ‘It was a calling—my calling’: SPD hosts swearing-in …...
wtoc.com
Jasper Co. expecting huge turnout for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. parade
RIDGELAND, S.C (WTOC) - The Jasper County parade will take place in Ridgeland marching through the main streets of this town Saturday morning in what one organizer says could be one of the biggest parades this place has ever seen. “It is a joy to see older people come out...
WJCL
The historic Holland House, a homestyle cooking restaurant, is closing its doors later this month
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The historic Holland House, a homestyle cooking restaurant, is closing its doors later this month on Friday, Jan. 27. Regulars share their thoughts on The Holland House closing; The restaurant has been open for around 50 years. “The last Tuesday I came in here, it was...
Waves from giant cargo ships swamp (and worry) Tybee beachgoers
Giant cargo ships passing Tybee Island on their way to Savannah's port are causing big waves, sometimes putting beachgoers in harm's way, say officials at the popular tourist destination on Georgia's coast.
live5news.com
Lowcountry zoo asking for donations for pair of endangered red wolves
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Red wolves are one of the most endangered canines in the world, Charles Towne Landing officials say, but there is a pair right here in Charleston. The Animal Forest at Charles Towne Landing is asking for some unique donations for the pair of red wolves, including pinwheels, wind-chimes and cologne.
WJCL
Rollover crash involving tractor trailer leads to lane closures in Beaufort County
YEMASSEE, S.C. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Emergency crews responded Wednesday morning to a rollover crash involving a tractor trailer in Beaufort County. The Yemassee Police Department reports the crash happened at the intersection of Trask Parkway and Castle Hall Road. Both lanes westbound are blocked. There's no...
COVID-19 transmission high in four Lowcountry counties, DHEC says
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina’s lead health agency is once again urging residents to monitor COVID-19 levels in their community amid a recent surge in cases that come just weeks after the Christmas holidays. State health officials said cases have been on the rise over the past several weeks. For the week ending on […]
Comments / 0