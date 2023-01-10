ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaufort, SC

cityofbeaufort.org

Bill Prokop’s imprint on City of Beaufort will be lasting

BEAUFORT, S.C. (Jan. 12, 2023) – Bill Prokop is stepping down as city manager of the City of Beaufort in a couple of days, tying a bow on a successful career in public service – after a full career as an executive for an international firm and as an entrepreneur.
BEAUFORT, SC
Explore Beaufort SC

New in 2023: What's coming to Beaufort SC

Lots of new things are coming to Beaufort in 2023 as long standing construction projects continue to move forward from last year and more money is being earmarked for local projects improving our parks, marinas, and even our fishing spots too. In all, Beaufort will be home to lots of new businesses, neighborhoods, amenities and more.
BEAUFORT, SC
The Island Connection

Larger Grocery Store In The Works Behind Freshfields Village

A site next to Freshfields Village, used most often for overflow parking for large events like the PGA Championship in 2021, may soon become more than just a vacant plot of land. This 22-acre site could answer the concerns from local Kiawah Island, Seabrook Island and Johns Island residents about the need for access to a larger grocery store. But since the Charleston County Planning Commission recently deadlocked on the proposal by Riverstone Properties of Richmond, Virginia to rezone the open space behind the current Freshfields Village from low-density residential to commercial planned development, residents will have to wait. The proposal will now have to go before Charleston County’s Planning and Public Works Committee on March 16. The store would be another Harris Teeter, similar to the one they have now in Freshfields Village, only much larger. The existing grocery store, called the Harris Teeter Village Market, is 38,000 square feet and the proposed new structure would be nearly 54,000 square feet.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WSAV News 3

Bonaventure Cemetery holds hidden treasures for those in search

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Those in search of hidden treasures might find them this year at Bonaventure Cemetery. Developed on the site of Bonaventure Plantation, the setting not only rests on Wilmington River, east of Savannah, it has been a world-famous tourist destination for more than 150 years. Today, many people, both locals and tourists, […]
SAVANNAH, GA
kiss951.com

This South Carolina City Has The Best Seafood On The East Coast

One of the best parts about vacation is trying new restaurants. I have a rule where I will not eat anywhere on vacation I can eat at when I’m at home. And when you’re on vacation seafood is always a top choice for cuisine. Looking for the absolute best in Seafood? Of course, you’ll find it in a coastal town. The best seafood is freshly caught and prepared to order. Sure you can get good meals in the major cities but there is just something about fish at the beach that’s infinitely better. But is any beach town good enough? There’s no shortage of great destinations and wonderful food up and down the Atlantic seaboard. So where you can get the best seafood on the east coast? Closer than you think! According to an article by VRBO, some of the best is right in our neck of the woods. I’ll give you a hint it’s a major foodie city and on the South Carolina coast.
CHARLESTON, SC
yourislandnews.com

Beaufort Memorial graduates 2 PATH class, enrolls 3 class

Program offers broad support for employees who want to grow their careers. Beaufort Memorial (BMH) graduated the second class of its recently launched PATH Program (People Achieving Their Highest), and welcomed five new participants who signed their commitments to participate in the career development program and accepted their scholarships during a special ceremony last week at the Port Royal Medical Pavilion.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
vanishinggeorgia.com

Single-Pen House, Mount Pleasant

Among my earliest photographs for Vanishing Georgia, this depicts a single-pen house with a shed room, located in the historic Mount Pleasant community of southeastern Wayne County. I’m not sure if it’s still standing, or whether it was original to the location. Information about Mount Pleasant is scarce,...
WAYNE COUNTY, GA
WSAV-TV

Drivers frustrated with US Highway 80 Construction

Construction is now underway on US Highway 80 between the Bull River bridge and the Lazaretto Creek bridge, but drivers are not happy with the wait times to get on and off the bridge. Drivers frustrated with US Highway 80 Construction. Construction is now underway on US Highway 80 between...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Local events to honor Martin Luther King Jr.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Several local events are planned in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. This year, Martin Luther King Jr. Day falls on Monday, Jan. 16. The federal holiday marks the birthday of King. Take a look through parade plans and other scheduled events. Bulloch County The Bulloch County Branch of the NAACP […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV-TV

Stores close for good, uncertainty looms for Savannah Mall

After 18 years inside Savannah Mall, Monday marks the final closing time at The Uniform Source. Stores close for good, uncertainty looms for Savannah …. After 18 years inside Savannah Mall, Monday marks the final closing time at The Uniform Source. ‘It was a calling—my calling’: SPD hosts swearing-in …...
SAVANNAH, GA
live5news.com

Lowcountry zoo asking for donations for pair of endangered red wolves

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Red wolves are one of the most endangered canines in the world, Charles Towne Landing officials say, but there is a pair right here in Charleston. The Animal Forest at Charles Towne Landing is asking for some unique donations for the pair of red wolves, including pinwheels, wind-chimes and cologne.
CHARLESTON, SC

