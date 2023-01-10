ATHENS, Ohio — The Athens Police Department is seeking assistance from the public in locating the driver involved in a high-speed pursuit on Tuesday. According to the police department, Eric Saylor, 40, of Albany, was allegedly driving the vehicle involved. Saylor, reports say, struck an Athens Police Department cruiser during the chase, which ended up on the Hocking Adena Bikeway. The vehicle continued fleeing with the Athens P.D. and the Athens County Sheriff’s Office in hot pursuit.

ATHENS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO