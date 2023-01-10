Read full article on original website
lootpress.com
Two WVDOH Plow Drivers Injured in Separate Accidents
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) –Two West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) plow drivers were injured in separate accidents Monday morning while treating icy roads. Just before 5 a.m. Monday in Taylor County, a plow rolled over on US 250 S near US 50 at mile marker 9.3 while a driver was spot treating the road for weather.
connect-bridgeport.com
911 Officials: Home in Region is Struck by Lightning
According to WDTV, emergency crews responded to a home in Monongalia County Thursday after officials said lightning stuck it. Lightning struck a home on Bennett Dr. in Brookhaven around 11:45 a.m. on Thursday, according to the Monongalia County 911 Center. Officials said there was smoke showing from the home when...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Auto accident leads to Lubeck power outage
LUBECK — An accident on W.Va. 68 (Harris Highway) knocked out power to 1,500 residents in the Lubeck area Wednesday afternoon. A call came into the 911 Center at 2:07 p.m. stating an accident had occurred near the Dollar General on W.Va. 68. Sheriff Rick Woodyard said the Wood...
WDTV
Power outage planned in Marion County, will affect hundreds
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials said there will be a planned power outage in Marion County on Thursday that will affect over 250 customers for about eight hours. The power outage on Thursday will affect 257 Mon Power customers in the vicinity of Lanham Lane, Sapps Run, Pepperbush Lane, Dean Drive and other nearby areas, according to the Marion County Homeland Security & Emergency Management.
US 35 on-ramp reopens after Gallia County, Ohio, semi crash
UPDATE (4:20 P.M.) – The U.S. 35 on-ramp from Route 325 has been reopened after a tractor-trailer crash. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says no one was injured in the crash. GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – A U.S. 35 on-ramp has been shut down after a tractor-trailer crash. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, […]
connect-bridgeport.com
Firefighters Quickly Douse Fully Involved Truck Blaze
According to the Morgantown Fire Department's Facebook page, the agency had to respond Tuesday morning to a call for a fire on the. campus of West Virginia University. The call came into the department at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10. Upon arrival, the firefighters were faced with a full involved...
I-79 Southbound reopens after accident
According to WV511, a vehicle crash on I-79 has led to the closure of the southbound lane near mile marker 138.
2 pets killed after garage fire spreads to house in Washington County
CANONSBURG, Pa. — Two family pets died in a house fire in Washington County on Tuesday evening. According to a Washington County 911 supervisor, the call for a residential fire on Valley Road in Canonsburg came in at 5:16 p.m. Officials told Channel 11 the owners of the home...
connect-bridgeport.com
DHHR Reports 332 New COVID Cases; Harrison County's Active Cases at 56; State Deaths at 7,761
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is reporting as of this morning (Thursday, Jan. 12) the total number of COVID-19 cases has increased to 625,594 with an increase of 332 new cases since the last update. Thursday's report shows the percentage of positive cases vs. tests given...
connect-bridgeport.com
WVDOH Accepts Bids on Three Out of 13 Bridges on I-79 to be Replaced from Lost Creek to Morgantown
A project to replace three pairs of bridges on Interstate 79 is among 11 projects included in a bid letting conducted by the West Virginia Division of Highways on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. The project will replace the Narrow Bridges near Exit 136, the Little Creek Bridges near mile marker...
Power outages planned in Harrison, Mon counties
Residents in parts of Harrison and Monongalia counties will experience power outages in the next few weeks.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Police in Athens ask for assistance in finding the driver from a high-speed chase
ATHENS, Ohio — The Athens Police Department is seeking assistance from the public in locating the driver involved in a high-speed pursuit on Tuesday. According to the police department, Eric Saylor, 40, of Albany, was allegedly driving the vehicle involved. Saylor, reports say, struck an Athens Police Department cruiser during the chase, which ended up on the Hocking Adena Bikeway. The vehicle continued fleeing with the Athens P.D. and the Athens County Sheriff’s Office in hot pursuit.
connect-bridgeport.com
Investigation Under Way as Body is Found in Area
According to WDTV, an investigation is underway after a body was found in Fairmont, police said. The body was discovered Tuesday by maintenance workers in a wooded area off Stoney Rd., Fairmont Police Chief Steve Shine said. The body was badly decomposed, and had likely been in the area for...
Metro News
Mason County woman killed in Route 35 collision
WINFIELD, W.Va. — An accident on U.S. Route 35 in Putnam County left a Mason County woman dead and a Putnam County man severely injured Monday night. Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton released the name of the woman killed in the crash Tuesday as Lois Lee Slater, 80 of Point Pleasant.
WVDOH: These 3 bridges on I-79 are getting replaced
The West Virginia Division of Highways has accepted bids to replace three bridges on Interstate 79 in Marion and Monongalia counties.
Road reopens after Mason County, West Virginia, crash
MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A single-vehicle crash temporarily shut down a Mason County roadway this afternoon. According to Mason County 911 dispatchers, the single-vehicle crash happened in the 5400 block of Jericho Road near Point Pleasant around 3:01 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. Dispatchers say the road closed while emergency crews waited for a […]
West Virginia man kept a drug house for a Mexico to WV drug operation
A West Virginia man from Bruceton Mills was found guilty for his role in a methamphetamine, crack cocaine, fentanyl, and heroin drug distribution operation that spanned from Mexico to West Virginia. Greg Snider, 63, was found guilty after a four day trail. Officials say Snider used his residence in Bruceton Mills as a hub for drug […]
WSAZ
U.S. 35 back open after deadly crash
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A deadly crash Monday night between a tractor-trailer and a passenger vehicle temporarily closed U.S. 35 near Hurricane Creek Road, according to the Teays Valley Fire Department and Putnam County 911. One person died, and two others were injured, 911 dispatchers say. One was airlifted...
West Virginia woman searching for 3 horses missing from Braxton County
GASSAWAY, WV (WOWK) — The Braxton County Sheriff’s Department posted a flyer for three horses that went missing out of Gassaway, West Virginia, on Wednesday, Jan. 4. The nonprofit Stolen Horse International (NetPosse) is helping owner Britni Adams find the horses. Stolen Horse International said someone learned around the horses’ feeding time that they were […]
WTAP
Six people arrested for drugs in Washington County
FLEMING, Ohio (WTAP) - Agents with the Southeast Major Crimes Task Force arrested six people after executing a search warrant in Fleming, Washington County, Ohio on January 9, 2023. Agents began an investigation into drug trafficking at Rocky Point Road, Fleming, Ohio, and a vehicle known to be at the...
