Taylor County, WV

lootpress.com

Two WVDOH Plow Drivers Injured in Separate Accidents

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) –Two West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) plow drivers were injured in separate accidents Monday morning while treating icy roads. Just before 5 a.m. Monday in Taylor County, a plow rolled over on US 250 S near US 50 at mile marker 9.3 while a driver was spot treating the road for weather.
TAYLOR COUNTY, WV
connect-bridgeport.com

911 Officials: Home in Region is Struck by Lightning

According to WDTV, emergency crews responded to a home in Monongalia County Thursday after officials said lightning stuck it. Lightning struck a home on Bennett Dr. in Brookhaven around 11:45 a.m. on Thursday, according to the Monongalia County 911 Center. Officials said there was smoke showing from the home when...
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Auto accident leads to Lubeck power outage

LUBECK — An accident on W.Va. 68 (Harris Highway) knocked out power to 1,500 residents in the Lubeck area Wednesday afternoon. A call came into the 911 Center at 2:07 p.m. stating an accident had occurred near the Dollar General on W.Va. 68. Sheriff Rick Woodyard said the Wood...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Power outage planned in Marion County, will affect hundreds

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials said there will be a planned power outage in Marion County on Thursday that will affect over 250 customers for about eight hours. The power outage on Thursday will affect 257 Mon Power customers in the vicinity of Lanham Lane, Sapps Run, Pepperbush Lane, Dean Drive and other nearby areas, according to the Marion County Homeland Security & Emergency Management.
connect-bridgeport.com

Firefighters Quickly Douse Fully Involved Truck Blaze

According to the Morgantown Fire Department's Facebook page, the agency had to respond Tuesday morning to a call for a fire on the. campus of West Virginia University. The call came into the department at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10. Upon arrival, the firefighters were faced with a full involved...
MORGANTOWN, WV
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Police in Athens ask for assistance in finding the driver from a high-speed chase

ATHENS, Ohio — The Athens Police Department is seeking assistance from the public in locating the driver involved in a high-speed pursuit on Tuesday. According to the police department, Eric Saylor, 40, of Albany, was allegedly driving the vehicle involved. Saylor, reports say, struck an Athens Police Department cruiser during the chase, which ended up on the Hocking Adena Bikeway. The vehicle continued fleeing with the Athens P.D. and the Athens County Sheriff’s Office in hot pursuit.
ATHENS, OH
connect-bridgeport.com

Investigation Under Way as Body is Found in Area

According to WDTV, an investigation is underway after a body was found in Fairmont, police said. The body was discovered Tuesday by maintenance workers in a wooded area off Stoney Rd., Fairmont Police Chief Steve Shine said. The body was badly decomposed, and had likely been in the area for...
FAIRMONT, WV
Metro News

Mason County woman killed in Route 35 collision

WINFIELD, W.Va. — An accident on U.S. Route 35 in Putnam County left a Mason County woman dead and a Putnam County man severely injured Monday night. Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton released the name of the woman killed in the crash Tuesday as Lois Lee Slater, 80 of Point Pleasant.
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Road reopens after Mason County, West Virginia, crash

MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A single-vehicle crash temporarily shut down a Mason County roadway this afternoon. According to Mason County 911 dispatchers, the single-vehicle crash happened in the 5400 block of Jericho Road near Point Pleasant around 3:01 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. Dispatchers say the road closed while emergency crews waited for a […]
MASON COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

U.S. 35 back open after deadly crash

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A deadly crash Monday night between a tractor-trailer and a passenger vehicle temporarily closed U.S. 35 near Hurricane Creek Road, according to the Teays Valley Fire Department and Putnam County 911. One person died, and two others were injured, 911 dispatchers say. One was airlifted...
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Six people arrested for drugs in Washington County

FLEMING, Ohio (WTAP) - Agents with the Southeast Major Crimes Task Force arrested six people after executing a search warrant in Fleming, Washington County, Ohio on January 9, 2023. Agents began an investigation into drug trafficking at Rocky Point Road, Fleming, Ohio, and a vehicle known to be at the...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OH

