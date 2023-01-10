Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
yourislandnews.com
Beaufort Memorial graduates 2 PATH class, enrolls 3 class
Program offers broad support for employees who want to grow their careers. Beaufort Memorial (BMH) graduated the second class of its recently launched PATH Program (People Achieving Their Highest), and welcomed five new participants who signed their commitments to participate in the career development program and accepted their scholarships during a special ceremony last week at the Port Royal Medical Pavilion.
cityofbeaufort.org
Bill Prokop’s imprint on City of Beaufort will be lasting
BEAUFORT, S.C. (Jan. 12, 2023) – Bill Prokop is stepping down as city manager of the City of Beaufort in a couple of days, tying a bow on a successful career in public service – after a full career as an executive for an international firm and as an entrepreneur.
yourislandnews.com
Veteran of the Week – Harold “Mitch” Mitchell
Beaufort’s Mitch Mitchell, 72, graduated from Robert Smalls High School in 1968 and attended South Carolina State University as an Army ROTC cadet. Upon graduation in 1972 he was commissioned in the United States Marine Corps and headed to Naval Air Station Pensacola to become a pilot. His first assignment as a C-130 pilot was at MCAS El Toro, then to Okinawa and back to El Toro.
kiss951.com
This South Carolina City Has The Best Seafood On The East Coast
One of the best parts about vacation is trying new restaurants. I have a rule where I will not eat anywhere on vacation I can eat at when I’m at home. And when you’re on vacation seafood is always a top choice for cuisine. Looking for the absolute best in Seafood? Of course, you’ll find it in a coastal town. The best seafood is freshly caught and prepared to order. Sure you can get good meals in the major cities but there is just something about fish at the beach that’s infinitely better. But is any beach town good enough? There’s no shortage of great destinations and wonderful food up and down the Atlantic seaboard. So where you can get the best seafood on the east coast? Closer than you think! According to an article by VRBO, some of the best is right in our neck of the woods. I’ll give you a hint it’s a major foodie city and on the South Carolina coast.
Charleston City Paper
Our View: Using Black voters as political pawns is completely unforgivable
We’ll never know if Democratic congressional candidate Annie Andrews would have won a 2022 election against Republican Nancy Mace, but we do know one thing: Black voters in Charleston County were bleached out of the 1st Congressional District by targeted racial gerrymandering that impacted the election’s outcome. Let’s...
wtoc.com
Land purchase allows expansion of Alljoy boat landing
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - One of the most heavily used boat landings in Beaufort County has an upgrade on the way. A lot of the space surrounding the Alljoy boat landing in Beaufort is taken up by houses, limiting the opportunity for Beaufort County to expand on the project. They’ve come up with a solution recently though, buying this plot of land for just under $2 million.
Banana statue could be coming to Summerville playground
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A banana statue with feet? One unique sculpture could be coming to a Summerville playground. Summerville’s Standing Committees of Council discussed this week a proposal to add a sculpture donation to the Saul Alexander Playground off South Laurel Street. The sculpture includes a large yellow banana with rather large feet sitting […]
WYFF4.com
Cyclist captures amazing shot of fog under Ravenel Bridge in South Carolina
CHARLESTON, S.C. — When Tim Hartpence and his neighbor Josef Korbel took off on a 66-mile bike ride on the last day of 2022, they knew it was foggy, but when they started riding over the Ravenel Bridge, they got an amazing view of just how foggy it was.
South Carolina company expanding to Dorchester County with cold storage facility
(The Center Square) — A Charleston-based cold storage warehousing and logistics company plans to establish operations in Dorchester County, but it’s not clear what, if any, incentives the state offered to encourage the project. FlexCold will spend $49.9 million on a cold storage facility on Patriot Boulevard in...
iheart.com
VIDEO: Friends, family mourn passing of Lowcountry attorney David Aylor
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The glue that holds everything together, that is how family describes prominent Lowcountry attorney David Aylor. Hundreds of his friends and family gathered at Seacoast Church in Mount Pleasant to share memories, worship and pray over his life. David Aylor, 41, died Monday at his...
wtoc.com
End of an Era: Savannah Mall officially closing Thursday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s the end of an era. Thursday, the Savannah mall will officially close its doors at the end of business hours. Instead of looking at it as the end, Alderman Kurtis Pertee says the community should look at this as a new beginning. At this...
Bonaventure Cemetery holds hidden treasures for those in search
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Those in search of hidden treasures might find them this year at Bonaventure Cemetery. Developed on the site of Bonaventure Plantation, the setting not only rests on Wilmington River, east of Savannah, it has been a world-famous tourist destination for more than 150 years. Today, many people, both locals and tourists, […]
DHEC: COVID-19 transmission high in 4 South Carolina counties
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina’s lead health agency is once again urging residents to monitor COVID-19 levels in their community amid a recent surge in cases that comes just weeks after the holidays. State health officials said cases have been on the rise over the past several weeks. For the week ending on Oct. […]
walterborolive.com
Murdaugh murders: upcoming trial of the century
In preparation for disbarred attorney Richard “Alex” Murdaugh’s murder trial, the South Carolina state prosecution team is led by Creighton Waters. The criminal defense team is led by Jim Griffin and Richard “Dick” Harpootlian. The Honorable Clifton Newman will be the judge presiding over the trial.
Charlotte Stories
Earthquake Strikes Center of South Carolina Last Night
Last night at around 11:03pm, a 1.9 magnitude earthquake struck the heart of South Carolina, just east of Columbia. According to the USGS, the quake had an epicenter of 33.942°N 80.791°W and a depth of 6 km. Earthquakes have been increasing in frequency around the Charlotte region over...
Is North Charleston Police Chief Reggie Burgess considering a run for mayor?
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – North Charleston Police Chief Reggie Burgess hinted at a possible future run for mayor of the city he has sworn to protect and serve. News 2’s Kevon Dupree caught up with Chief Burgess on Wednesday afternoon as he celebrated five years as police chief for the North Charleston Police Department. […]
The Island Connection
Larger Grocery Store In The Works Behind Freshfields Village
A site next to Freshfields Village, used most often for overflow parking for large events like the PGA Championship in 2021, may soon become more than just a vacant plot of land. This 22-acre site could answer the concerns from local Kiawah Island, Seabrook Island and Johns Island residents about the need for access to a larger grocery store. But since the Charleston County Planning Commission recently deadlocked on the proposal by Riverstone Properties of Richmond, Virginia to rezone the open space behind the current Freshfields Village from low-density residential to commercial planned development, residents will have to wait. The proposal will now have to go before Charleston County’s Planning and Public Works Committee on March 16. The store would be another Harris Teeter, similar to the one they have now in Freshfields Village, only much larger. The existing grocery store, called the Harris Teeter Village Market, is 38,000 square feet and the proposed new structure would be nearly 54,000 square feet.
Small earthquake recorded Tuesday night near South Carolina’s capital city
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Another small earthquake was reported Tuesday night near South Carolina’s capital city. The United States Geological Survey reported a 1.91 magnitude earthquake near Hopkins, South Carolina. It hit just after 11 p.m. Hopkins is located between Columbia and Congaree National Park. It is the first recorded earthquake in South Carolina so […]
cityofbeaufort.org
City offices to close Monday for MLK holiday
BEAUFORT, S.C. (Jan. 11, 2023) – City of Beaufort offices will be closed on Monday, Jan. 16, in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day. A parade honoring Dr. King is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. Monday. It will proceed along Boundary to Carteret, Bay and up Bladen streets. It is sponsored by the Beaufort Ministerial Alliance.
Charleston trampoline park penalized for allowing teen employees to work outside federally allowed hours
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A Charleston trampoline park has been penalized after the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) discovered it allowed minor-aged employees to work outside of federally permitted hours. Summit Adventure Park Charleston, located on Ashley River Road, allowed 30 teenagers to work more than is allowed during the school week, according to the DOL’s […]
Comments / 0