Beaufort, SC

yourislandnews.com

Beaufort Memorial graduates 2 PATH class, enrolls 3 class

Program offers broad support for employees who want to grow their careers. Beaufort Memorial (BMH) graduated the second class of its recently launched PATH Program (People Achieving Their Highest), and welcomed five new participants who signed their commitments to participate in the career development program and accepted their scholarships during a special ceremony last week at the Port Royal Medical Pavilion.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
cityofbeaufort.org

Bill Prokop’s imprint on City of Beaufort will be lasting

BEAUFORT, S.C. (Jan. 12, 2023) – Bill Prokop is stepping down as city manager of the City of Beaufort in a couple of days, tying a bow on a successful career in public service – after a full career as an executive for an international firm and as an entrepreneur.
BEAUFORT, SC
yourislandnews.com

Veteran of the Week – Harold “Mitch” Mitchell

Beaufort’s Mitch Mitchell, 72, graduated from Robert Smalls High School in 1968 and attended South Carolina State University as an Army ROTC cadet. Upon graduation in 1972 he was commissioned in the United States Marine Corps and headed to Naval Air Station Pensacola to become a pilot. His first assignment as a C-130 pilot was at MCAS El Toro, then to Okinawa and back to El Toro.
BEAUFORT, SC
kiss951.com

This South Carolina City Has The Best Seafood On The East Coast

One of the best parts about vacation is trying new restaurants. I have a rule where I will not eat anywhere on vacation I can eat at when I’m at home. And when you’re on vacation seafood is always a top choice for cuisine. Looking for the absolute best in Seafood? Of course, you’ll find it in a coastal town. The best seafood is freshly caught and prepared to order. Sure you can get good meals in the major cities but there is just something about fish at the beach that’s infinitely better. But is any beach town good enough? There’s no shortage of great destinations and wonderful food up and down the Atlantic seaboard. So where you can get the best seafood on the east coast? Closer than you think! According to an article by VRBO, some of the best is right in our neck of the woods. I’ll give you a hint it’s a major foodie city and on the South Carolina coast.
CHARLESTON, SC
wtoc.com

Land purchase allows expansion of Alljoy boat landing

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - One of the most heavily used boat landings in Beaufort County has an upgrade on the way. A lot of the space surrounding the Alljoy boat landing in Beaufort is taken up by houses, limiting the opportunity for Beaufort County to expand on the project. They’ve come up with a solution recently though, buying this plot of land for just under $2 million.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Banana statue could be coming to Summerville playground

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A banana statue with feet? One unique sculpture could be coming to a Summerville playground. Summerville’s Standing Committees of Council discussed this week a proposal to add a sculpture donation to the Saul Alexander Playground off South Laurel Street. The sculpture includes a large yellow banana with rather large feet sitting […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
wtoc.com

End of an Era: Savannah Mall officially closing Thursday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s the end of an era. Thursday, the Savannah mall will officially close its doors at the end of business hours. Instead of looking at it as the end, Alderman Kurtis Pertee says the community should look at this as a new beginning. At this...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Bonaventure Cemetery holds hidden treasures for those in search

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Those in search of hidden treasures might find them this year at Bonaventure Cemetery. Developed on the site of Bonaventure Plantation, the setting not only rests on Wilmington River, east of Savannah, it has been a world-famous tourist destination for more than 150 years. Today, many people, both locals and tourists, […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WBTW News13

DHEC: COVID-19 transmission high in 4 South Carolina counties

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina’s lead health agency is once again urging residents to monitor COVID-19 levels in their community amid a recent surge in cases that comes just weeks after the holidays. State health officials said cases have been on the rise over the past several weeks. For the week ending on Oct. […]
CHARLESTON, SC
walterborolive.com

Murdaugh murders: upcoming trial of the century

In preparation for disbarred attorney Richard “Alex” Murdaugh’s murder trial, the South Carolina state prosecution team is led by Creighton Waters. The criminal defense team is led by Jim Griffin and Richard “Dick” Harpootlian. The Honorable Clifton Newman will be the judge presiding over the trial.
WALTERBORO, SC
Charlotte Stories

Earthquake Strikes Center of South Carolina Last Night

Last night at around 11:03pm, a 1.9 magnitude earthquake struck the heart of South Carolina, just east of Columbia. According to the USGS, the quake had an epicenter of 33.942°N 80.791°W and a depth of 6 km. Earthquakes have been increasing in frequency around the Charlotte region over...
COLUMBIA, SC
The Island Connection

Larger Grocery Store In The Works Behind Freshfields Village

A site next to Freshfields Village, used most often for overflow parking for large events like the PGA Championship in 2021, may soon become more than just a vacant plot of land. This 22-acre site could answer the concerns from local Kiawah Island, Seabrook Island and Johns Island residents about the need for access to a larger grocery store. But since the Charleston County Planning Commission recently deadlocked on the proposal by Riverstone Properties of Richmond, Virginia to rezone the open space behind the current Freshfields Village from low-density residential to commercial planned development, residents will have to wait. The proposal will now have to go before Charleston County’s Planning and Public Works Committee on March 16. The store would be another Harris Teeter, similar to the one they have now in Freshfields Village, only much larger. The existing grocery store, called the Harris Teeter Village Market, is 38,000 square feet and the proposed new structure would be nearly 54,000 square feet.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Small earthquake recorded Tuesday night near South Carolina’s capital city

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Another small earthquake was reported Tuesday night near South Carolina’s capital city. The United States Geological Survey reported a 1.91 magnitude earthquake near Hopkins, South Carolina. It hit just after 11 p.m. Hopkins is located between Columbia and Congaree National Park. It is the first recorded earthquake in South Carolina so […]
HOPKINS, SC
cityofbeaufort.org

City offices to close Monday for MLK holiday

BEAUFORT, S.C. (Jan. 11, 2023) – City of Beaufort offices will be closed on Monday, Jan. 16, in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day. A parade honoring Dr. King is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. Monday. It will proceed along Boundary to Carteret, Bay and up Bladen streets. It is sponsored by the Beaufort Ministerial Alliance.
BEAUFORT, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston trampoline park penalized for allowing teen employees to work outside federally allowed hours

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A Charleston trampoline park has been penalized after the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) discovered it allowed minor-aged employees to work outside of federally permitted hours. Summit Adventure Park Charleston, located on Ashley River Road, allowed 30 teenagers to work more than is allowed during the school week, according to the DOL’s […]
CHARLESTON, SC

