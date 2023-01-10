ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WDSU

Salmen High School honors legendary coach Jay Carlin

SLIDELL, La. — Salmen High School in Slidell will pay tribute to its former and longtime basketball coach, mentor and champion. "My whole career, I was blessed with just some great kids and some talented basketball players. You know, it was a great ride," Coach Jay Carlin said. Carlin...
SLIDELL, LA
WCJB

TV20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete: Dontrell Jenkins (Santa Fe)

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) -At Santa Fe High School, Dontrell Jenkins likes to pay it forward on the basketball court. Jenkins said, “When you work hard at something...you get a good result out of it, it means a lot to me.” maintaining my leadership on the team, making sure that my teammates have their confidence up, and making sure everyone is on the same page on the court.”
ALACHUA, FL

