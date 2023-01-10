ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Rachael + Vilray Perform, This Year's 'Under the Radar' Festival, Is Queens the New Hot NYC Neighborhood?, 'The Vegetarian Reset' Cookbook

WNYC
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
WNYC

The Last Weekend to See Kwame Brathwaite's Work at the NY Historical Society

[REBROADCAST FROM September 9, 2022] In the late 1950s and 1960s, the photographer Kwame Brathwaite, born in Brooklyn to a Caribbean American family, used his work to push for social change. Along with his brother, he founded the African Jazz-Art Society & Studios, an artist collective in Harlem and the Bronx, and also is thought of one of the creators of the phrase, “Black Is Beautiful.” A new exhibition at the New York Historical Society, called, Black Is Beautiful: The Photography of Kwame Brathwaite, originally organized by Aperture, displays his photography and behind the scenes images of his involvement in the artistic communities around Harlem. Kwame S. Brathwaite, the artist's son and archive director of The Kwame Brathwaite Archive, and Marilyn Kushner, curator and head of the Department of Prints, Photographs, and Architectural Collections at the New-York Historical Society, join us to discuss the show, which is on display until January 15.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WNYC

'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,' Brandee Younger Previews Jazzfest, 'Between Riverside and Crazy', Kwame Brathwaite

The latest installment of the "Knives Out" series follows a suspicious group of celebrities and thinkers accused of a murder as they gather at the house of tech giant Miles Bron. Detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) arrives on the scene to investigate. Writer and director Rian Johnson joins us to discuss, "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery," and whether or not Muppets will be in the next film.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WNYC

Nassau County Exec on Gov. Hochul's Call for More Housing for Long Island

In her State of the State address earlier this week, Gov. Hochul explained how she plans to reach her goal of building 800,000 new housing units in the next decade -- including targets for suburban areas and fast-tracked approvals if they don't build enough. Bruce Blakeman, Nassau County executive, responds to this and talks about plans for Nassau County.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY

