Rockdale County Board of Education member Janie Jones was recently sworn in to serve her first term in office representing District 2. Jones won the seat in a primary election runoff in June 2022, defeating former Board of Education member Tony Dowdy. Incumbent BOE member Sandra Jackson-Lett also took the oath of office to serve another four-year term. Jackson-Lett ran unopposed in the non-partisan primary election and was re-elected to serve as the Post 1 representative. The oaths of office were administered by Superior Court Judge Clarence Cuthpert.

ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO