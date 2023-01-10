ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia Offensive Lineman Enters Transfer Portal

Freshman offensive lineman Jacob Hood has announced that he will enter the transfer portal, according to reports at On3sports. The news comes just a few days after the Bulldogs were crowned national champions. He was a four-star prospect coming out of high school and the 14th-best player out of the state of Tennessee according to 247sports.
Idris Elba Brings His Fashion A-Game Donning Crisp Blue Suit in Milan

Idris Elba is stylin' at Milan Fashion Week.
Rockdale Board of Education members take oaths of office

Rockdale County Board of Education member Janie Jones was recently sworn in to serve her first term in office representing District 2. Jones won the seat in a primary election runoff in June 2022, defeating former Board of Education member Tony Dowdy. Incumbent BOE member Sandra Jackson-Lett also took the oath of office to serve another four-year term. Jackson-Lett ran unopposed in the non-partisan primary election and was re-elected to serve as the Post 1 representative. The oaths of office were administered by Superior Court Judge Clarence Cuthpert.
