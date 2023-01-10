Read full article on original website
Charity Fish Fry planned in honor of Cpl. Hamilton
SHALIMAR, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa Star Charity foundation along with Dewey Destin’s Seafood Restaurant is hosting a fish fry to help the family of Cpl. Ray Hamilton. Hamilton was shot and killed on Dec. 24 during a domestic violence-related scene in Fort Walton beach. Fish Fry Details: All proceeds will go to the Okaloosa […]
Local arcade business owner battles the county for license to serve beer and wine
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Grid Arcade in Pensacola offers patrons a nostalgic experience with over 30 vintage and retro arcade games. However owner Daniel Demeter hoped to give his patrons the ability to consume alcohol on the premise, but was denied a beer and wine license because of its location. “I’d like to […]
getthecoast.com
Mattie Kelly Arts Foundation announces 2023 Concerts in the Village lineup
The Mattie Kelly Arts Foundation (MKAF) has announced the lineup for its 2023 Concerts in the Village. The live concert series will take place on Thursday evenings at the MKAF Dugas Pavilion in Destin, and will run from April 20 to June 22. The 10-concert live music series will feature...
Lovey’s journey: Deputies return stuffed animal lost at Destin-Fort Walton Beach airport
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County deputies came to the rescue after a beloved stuffed animal named Lovey got separated from her owner on Dec. 29 at the Destin-Fort Walton Beach airport. A mother and daughter duo from Italy were traveling through Florida to California during a family holiday tour when 3-year-old Adeline lost Lovey. […]
apr.org
“Should I stay, or should I go…” Why I stayed.
The Alabama Public Radio news team is examining the issue of keeping skilled and educated workers from leaving the Gulf coast. This on-going series of reports is called “Should I stay, or should I go.” Recently, APR heard from a number of Mobile residents on why they left. Today, we meet a south Alabama celebrity who chose to stay, and why…
americanhistorycentral.com
The Battle of Santa Rosa Island, Florida in 1861
The Battle of Santa Rosa Island — also known as the Assault on Camp Brown — was fought between the United States of America and the Confederate States of America on October 9, 1861, during the Civil War. Under orders from General Braxton Bragg, Brigadier General Richard H. Anderson led a small contingent of Confederate troops in a surprise attack on Union forces near Fort Pickens, under the command of Colonel Harvey Brown. Anderson sailed from the mainland in two small steamers and landed on Santa Rosa Island, roughly four miles east of the fort. Anderson proceeded to divide his men into three columns and marched toward the fort. Approaching Fort Pickens, the Confederates attacked the 6th Regiment of New York Volunteers at their camp, about a mile from the fort. The New Yorkers were routed and retreated. Anderson decided to take defensive positions, in the hope the fort would surrender. However, Union reinforcements arrived at the fort and Colonel Brown launched a successful attack on Anderson and his men, forcing them to withdraw and leave the island. At some point, Anderson received a severe wound to his left elbow.
stmarynow.com
JARRAD BENJAMIN LANDRY
Jarrad Benjamin Landry, age 47, of Pensacola, FL passed away on Saturday, September 24, 2022. He was born on July 17, 1975 in Franklin, LA to Johnny and Gayle Chaisson Landry. He is survived by his loving parents, Johnny Ben and Gayle Chaisson Landry; brother, Jonathon B. Landry of Berwick, LA; sister, Johannah Brooke Landry of Sparks, NV.
WALA-TV FOX10
Okaloosa County teen arrested at a high school basketball game
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has released a statement regarding their arrest of an 18-year-old Fort Walton Beach resident. “An 18-year old Fort Walton Beach resident was taken into custody Friday night at a high school basketball game after deputies learned he had a concealed firearm at the game.
Okaloosa Co. teenager arrested for bringing gun into basketball game: Okaloosa Co. Sheriff’s Office
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said they have arrested an 18-year-old after he brought a gun into a high school basketball game Friday night. According to officials, Treyvion Braxton was led outside of the game by deputies where they found a loaded 9-millimeter handgun that was concealed […]
utv44.com
Report: One shot inside Alabama Village convenience store
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Police are responding to a report of one shot inside a convenience store in Alabama Village late this morning. The Two Dragons convenience store and gas station on Dunlap Circle reportedly had an ambulance on scene. This is a developing story that will be updated.
WALA-TV FOX10
Investigation underway after a cat is found dead with a gunshot wound on Dauphin Island
DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WALA) - An investigation is underway on Dauphin Island after a cat was found shot to death. The cat was found near a church on Cadillac Avenue. According to the Dauphin Island Cat Association, “Tux” was found in a culvert pipe. Susan Dubey is a pet owner and says it’s a tragic situation.
SAFE Program activated for Okaloosa Co. citizens with special needs
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — A new program launched in Okaloosa County will help bridge the gap between first responders and citizens with special needs. The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office announced the start of the SAFE program Thursday. Residents can fill out a form listing medical conditions and behavioral triggers for those with special needs. “Those […]
Predictions for northwest Florida real estate market in 2023
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The Emerald Coast Association of Realtors in Okaloosa and Walton counties pulled in $11 Billion in sales in 2022. ECAR President Jor Capelotti said 2023 will look the same. “So we believe and see that all the numbers point 2023 for our area will continue to be on pace where it […]
Okaloosa Co. Sheriff deputies investigate Fort Walton Beach shooting scene
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office and Fort Walton Beach Police received multiple calls Thursday morning of gunshots in the area of Bear Rd and McFarlan Ave. OCSO posted to Twitter around 8:45 am on Jan. 12 about the scene. Deputies said the calls from residents came in around 6 […]
Jarrod Taylor: Man kills 3 people while attempting to rob Mobile car dealership
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It was the day of the annual Christmas party for the employees at Steve Dyas Motors. Workers stayed at the office a few minutes late waiting on a man who was supposed to come to pay for a car. Those workers never made it to the Christmas party that night. This […]
navarrenewspaper.com
SHOOTING IN NAVARRE
At approximately 3:15 a.m. this morning, the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office received a report that a shooting occurred at the 5500 block of Sea Spray Ct. in Navarre. Upon further investigation, our deputies determined that an individual came to a residence with intentions to cause a disturbance with the homeowner. The individual tried to make entry into the home, and the homeowner then shot the individual through the front door.
WALA-TV FOX10
New Orleans man sentenced to life for Prichard murder captured on 911 call
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -A New Orleans man convicted of fatally shooting his ex-girlfriend in the head while she was on a 911 call will go to prison for life – but will have a chance for parole. A Mobile County Circuit Court jury in November found Terrance Martin, 33,...
WEAR
Tornado Watch for Escambia, Santa Rosa, Okaloosa, Baldwin counties cancelled
The Tornado Watch for Escambia, Santa Rosa, Okaloosa and Baldwin counties has been cancelled Thursday night. A strong cold front is on the way and will bring a dramatic change to the Gulf Coast. Ahead and along the front, showers and thunderstorms are likely. For the WEAR-TV area, the most likely time for storms to hit will be during the late afternoon and evening hours Thursday. Much colder air will follow the front.
thepulsepensacola.com
Mental Health Task Force Kicks off Study
The Mental Health Task Force of Northwest Florida is diving into the details this quarter. Through the collaborative work of the Task Force, a contract has been made with Ernst and Young to conduct Strategic Planning and develop an action plan and define an ideal end state for the continuity of support and closure of gaps within the metal wellness and behavioral health system in our area. The full Task Force will be meeting on January 13 to hear from the team at EY with their preliminary findings and to participate in break out sessions to “dig a little deeper” The EY contract will present their final report at the May meeting of the Mental Health Task Force of Northwest Florida.
WEAR
1 hospitalized, 1 in custody after domestic-related shooting in Okaloosa County
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- One person is hospitalized and another is in custody after a domestic-related shooting in Florosa Thursday afternoon. Okaloosa County deputies say they are investigating a domestic-related shooting on Lakeview Street in Florosa. The hospitalized individual's injury is considered non-life threatening, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff's...
