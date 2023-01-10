ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Henry County Daily Herald

Georgia Bulldogs turn out to celebrate second straight national title

A year ago, when we all packed into Sanford Stadium on a cold January afternoon to celebrate the Georgia football team’s first national championship since the 1980 season, it was with a sense of awe and elation. The Bulldogs, so close for so long, had finally done it. On...
ATHENS, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Georgia Offensive Lineman Enters Transfer Portal

Freshman offensive lineman Jacob Hood has announced that he will enter the transfer portal, according to reports at On3sports. The news comes just a few days after the Bulldogs were crowned national champions. He was a four-star prospect coming out of high school and the 14th-best player out of the state of Tennessee according to 247sports.
ATHENS, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

UGA programs receive more than $12 million in federal funding

ATHENS -- Four University of Georgia programs will receive federal support as part of the $1.7 trillion funding package signed into law in late December. These funds will support scientific research, engineering projects and outreach programs that benefit citizens living in Georgia and throughout the nation. “I want to express...
ATHENS, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

TIMOTHY DALY: Managing the impact of extreme cold on landscape plants

During the holidays, we had a hard freeze, with temperatures in the single digits, which were the coldest in years. The potential for damage to plant material in the home landscape depends upon the responses to the following three questions:. First, are the trees, shrubs, and perennial plants in your...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA

