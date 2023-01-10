Read full article on original website
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
The Digest’s 2023 Multi-Slide Guide to Linde
By Jim Lane (Biofuels Digest) Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2021 sales of $31 billion (€26 billion). The company serves a variety of end markets including chemicals & energy, food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing, metals and mining. Linde’s industrial gases are used in countless applications such as hydrogen for clean fuels. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer expansion, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions.
Instead of canceling the gas engine, California should let innovators innovate
Rather than arbitrarily mandating a car or energy technology, it would be better to allow for the competition of innovation.
Why The Future of Lateral Flow Testing is Digital
Lateral flow immunoassay tests (or LFTs, for short) have been in use for decades, becoming an indispensable tool within diagnostics’ (Dx) practice, as well as a growing range of applications outside healthcare. LFT’s capacity for delivering fast turnaround—rapid detection in less than 20 minutes—from sample to result has made LFTs central to the shift moving triage and primary care closer to the patient at point-of-care (POC) and point-of-need (PON).
SpaceNews.com
CAES Space Systems becomes Frontgrade Technologies
TAMPA, Fla. — CAES Space Systems, a supplier of radiation-hardened electronics, rebranded as Frontgrade Technologies Jan. 10 after being sold to private equity firm Veritas Capital. Veritas announced plans to buy the company in October for an undisclosed sum from CAES, the former electronics unit of British defense and...
TechCrunch
Nvidia unveils new AI workflows to help the retail industry with loss prevention
Videos like this are all over the internet, and the retail industry is reporting that theft continues to rise. Target attributed hundreds of thousands of dollars in profit losses in 2022 to organized retail theft, while Walmart recently said increased thefts may result in higher prices and store closures. “Shrinkage”...
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
Sustainable Aviation Futures North America Congress — October 3-5, 2023 — Houston, TX
A high-level congress providing insights into North America’s sustainable aviation & SAF landscape — The Sustainable Aviation Futures series travels to North America to promote the development and adoption of practical solutions to produce and develop SAF and decarbonise the aviation sector. The event will combine structured networking activities alongside over 100 expert perspectives and more than 20 hours of content.
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
Fixing the Fermentation Squeeze: Liberation Labs Comes out of Stealth with a Farm to Ferm Mission
By Jim Lane (Biofuels Digest) Liberation Labs comes out of stealth with a $20M funding round and a precision fermentation platform for the production of alternative proteins at scale — News arrives from New York that Mark Warner and his Liberation Labs team have closed a $20 million seed round of funding, for its journey into deploying precision fermentation platform for the production of alternative proteins at scale. I think it was the New York Times that dubbed this Farm to Ferm. Let’s explore that in some depth today. First, some backstory on the investors, and the use of the proceeds.
Symrise Investing in Ignite Venture Studios
PARIS — German fragrance and flavors supplier Symrise is taking part in a Series A funding round of Ignite Venture Studios, which creates and invests in start-up ventures linked to beauty, health and wellness. It is based in the U.S. Terms of the investment were not disclosed. “By investing...
scitechdaily.com
A Giant Leap Towards a Greener Future: Breakthrough in Sustainable Ammonia and Fertilizer Production
New MOFs use less energy to separate ammonia from chemical reactants in Haber-Bosch process. Industrial production of ammonia, primarily for synthetic fertilizer — the fuel for last century’s Green Revolution — is one of the world’s largest chemical markets, but also one of the most energy intensive.
Virgin Mobile customers to begin moving to O2 plans
Virgin Mobile customers are to begin switching to O2 plans in the coming months as part of the next phase of the integration of the two firms after their merger in 2021.Virgin Media O2 said the move will occur seamlessly and over the air for the vast majority of customers, with no need to replace sim cards or change any billing information.The company said no customers will see the cost of their plan rise as a result of the switch, and that millions will receive unlimited texts and voice calls, as well as an increase in their data allowance.The migration...
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
UK Demolition Firm Achieves Carbon-Neutral Status after Switch to Renewable Diesel
(Rye Group/Biobased Diesel Daily) Rye Group, a leading U.K.-based provider of demolition, remediation and ground and enabling works, has achieved carbon-neutral status after switching from standard red diesel to HVO (hydrotreated vegetable oil) Green D+ fuel. Rye Group adheres to its own Sustainable Standard philosophy, which encompasses safety, people, quality,...
TechCrunch
Singapore-based Supermom helps parenting brands navigate a post-cookie world
The Singapore-based startup announced today it has raised an oversubscribed Series A of $8 million SGD (about $6 million USD) led by Qualgro, with participation from AC Ventures. Supermom currently has a presence in Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam and Thailand, and plans to expand into more markets. More than 200 consumer brands use Supermom for marketing research, including Kimberly Clark, Procter & Gamble and Philips.
wealthinsidermag.com
Andy Overstreet Helps Brands Scale with Overstreet Marketing Group
Digital marketing has not only helped brands reach global customers but has also boosted customer interaction and engagement to keep brands in the limelight. Furthermore, it is the most cost-effective, efficient, and rapid marketing medium for reaching highly targeted customers. Given all of the advantages of digital marketing, it is understandable that brands will flock to digital platforms to grow their businesses, making it an extremely competitive space for any new brand to gain recognition. This is where proven marketing techniques and expert strategies work to help businesses go from zero to global brands. Overstreet Marketing Group is one such marketing agency that offers customized services to businesses of all sizes and niches.
Flexport to Lay Off 20% of Its Global Workforce
Supply chain software startup Flexport is laying off 20% of its global workforce, or roughly 640 employees, according to a memo from co-CEOs Ryan Petersen and Dave Clark. The co-CEOs cited the global macroeconomic downturn and softening trade volumes, but wrote, "As the economy recovers ... we're going to need to be nimble, fiscally responsible and focused on building fast with operational excellence."
3DPrint.com
AMS Focus: Countdown to AMS with New Materials for 3D Printing
The Additive Manufacturing Strategies (AMS) live business and networking summit is just days away. Beginning February 7, 2023, this three-day New York event for 3D printing enthusiasts, commercial leaders, and industry stakeholders will be bustling with more than 60 speakers who will be presenting on a broad range of topics, exhibitors, and social events.
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
Bill & Melinda Gates Agricultural Innovations Extends RIPE Funding with $34M Grant
(University of Illinois News Bureau) Bill & Melinda Gates Agricultural Innovations has awarded a grant of $34 million to the Realizing Increased Photosynthetic Efficiency project, an international research effort led by scientists at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. In its 10-year history, RIPE has demonstrated large increases in crop productivity in replicated field trials on the university farm.
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
Inside the DOE: Understanding the Role of the US Department of Energy in the Energy Transition
(Climate Now) “We’ve built an entire industrial economy around a set of energy sources, and we’re now thinking about diversifying way beyond that. And that’s a big set of changes.” What will it take to diversify our energy economy, and how do we actually do it? That is the remit of the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), according to Kate Gordon, senior advisor to the U.S. Secretary of Energy.
takeitcool.com
Calcium Carbonate Production Cost Analysis Report, Raw Materials Requirements, Costs and Key Process Information, Provided by Procurement Resource
The latest report titled “Calcium Carbonate Production Cost Report” by Procurement Resource, a global procurement research and consulting firm, provides an in-depth cost analysis of the production process of the Calcium Carbonate. Report Features Details. Product Name Calcium Carbonate. Process Included Aluminium Can Production from Two-Piece or Three-Piece...
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
Progress in Manure & Digestate Treatment — December 5-7, 2023 — ONLINE
Overnutrification in many German and European regions requires specific technology to treat and upgrade manure and digestate. The last couple of years have produced significant leaps and innovations to the upgrading technology and more possible business models have been explored. Be one of the first to tackle this pressing challenge...
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
Plasma Technology Makes Recycling of CO2 Local and 100% Circular
(Renewable Carbon News/D-CRBN) The BluePlasma consortium receives approval from VLAIO to set up an R&D pilot project — In concrete terms, an infrastructure will be built in Antwerp to convert CO2 into CO via plasma technology. The idea is to capture greenhouse gas (CO2) locally and convert it into a high-quality chemical material (CO). This carbon monoxide can then be used in many different industries, such as metallurgy and petrochemistry.
