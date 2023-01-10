Read full article on original website
Renewable Energy Just Topped a Big Pollution Source in the U.S.
The U.S. saw greenhouse gas emissions rise 1.3% in 2022, but there were positive signs also in Rhodium Group's data analysis.
Are fossil fuels losing their grip on US? ‘Carbon intensity’ of economy lags as renewables grow
There are signs that fossil fuel use is waning in the US as carbon emissions dropped behind the rate of economic growth in 2022. The country’s carbon footprint still increased by 1.3 per cent - but far less steeply than it did in 2021, and well below pre-pandemic levels.The carbon intensity of the US economy also declined in 2022 thanks to major shifts in the electric power sector which accounts for 28 per cent of overall emissions. However, the economy had a sluggish year due to high inflation, disrupted global supply chains, and fallout from the war in Ukraine....
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
Was 2022 a Pivotal Year for BioFuel?
(World Bio Market Insights) Interest in biofuels survived the fossil fuel bonanza of 2022 but there’s still a long road to viability — The importance of energy to domestic and international politics became more visible than ever before between 2020 and 2022. The post-lockdown surge in global energy...
Instead of canceling the gas engine, California should let innovators innovate
Rather than arbitrarily mandating a car or energy technology, it would be better to allow for the competition of innovation.
TechRadar
Mini nuclear reactors could soon power data centers
A new report has suggested that nuclear power could be a viable option to provide clean power to some of the world's largest data centers. Analysists at tech research firm Omdia argue that small modular reactors (SMRs) could become prevalent in future years, replacing the need for data centers to draw power from the grid with their very own environmentally-friendly alternative.
Record-breaking wind turbine can power 40,000 homes
Engineers in China have unveiled the world’s most powerful wind turbine, capable of powering up to 40,000 homes for an entire year.The 18 megawatt (MW) offshore wind turbine prototype, built by Chinese manufacturer CSSC Haizhuang, features a rotor measuring 260 metres in diameter – equivalent to the height of world’s current most powerful wind turbine.The H260-18MW turbine will be able to produce 44.8 kilowatt hours of electricity per revolution, and up to 74,000 MWh of electricity annually when operational. In a news release, CSSC said it marked a “new milestone” for renewable energy.“The H260-18MW turbine will make a great contribution...
German regulator identifies 5,000 km to aid green power switch
FRANKFURT, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Germany's federal network agency on Monday said it had identified 5,000 kilometres (3,107 miles) of its network for upgrades, which will be central to plans to accelerate the shift to a greener economy.
NASDAQ
Chevron restarts production at Wheatstone gas plant
Jan 11 (Reuters) - Chevron Corp's CVX.N Wheatstone domestic gas plant has restarted activities and re-commenced supply to the Western Australia gas market, a spokesperson for the oil and gas explorer's Australian unit said on Wednesday. Gas supply to Western Australia had been cut due to an equipment failure that...
agequipmentintelligence.com
Deere Predicts Fully Autonomous Corn & Soybean Cropping Systems by 2030
In this episode of On the Record we review John Deere’s plan for autonomy. In the Technology Corner Now Newman discuss new developments with Sabanto’s autonomy system. Also in this episode, the capital investment index from Purdue University’s Ag Economy Barometer drops again and highlights from the 2022 Cost of Doing Business Study.
electrek.co
A colossal 18 MW wind turbine is about to debut in China
A Chinese manufacturer is on the brink of launching what will become the largest offshore wind turbine when it’s complete. GE Renewable Energy announced in December that its Haliade-X, the first wind turbine capable of more than 12 megawatts (MW), received a full type certificate for operations up to 14.7 MW from DNV, the world’s largest independent certification body. That officially made it the world’s most powerful wind turbine – but the Haliade-X won’t get to wear that crown for long.
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
Comstock Technology Produces Circular Renewable Fuels
(Comstock Mining/Globe Newswire) Technology Unlocks Massive New Feedstock Model to Neutralize America’s Transportation Emissions — Comstock Inc. (NYSE: LODE) (“Comstock” and the “Company”) today announced the demonstration of breakthrough cellulosic fuels pathways to produce renewable diesel, marine, sustainable aviation fuel (“SAF”) and gasoline from woody biomass at dramatically improved yield, efficiency, and cost in comparison to all known methods, thereby enabling a massive new renewable fuels feedstock capable of neutralizing more than 40% of America’s mobility emissions well before 2050.
techxplore.com
World enters 'new age' of clean energy manufacturing: IEA
The world is at the "dawn of a new industrial age" of clean energy technology manufacturing that will triple in value by 2030 and create millions of jobs, the International Energy Agency said on Thursday. The global market for key mass-manufactured technologies including solar panels, wind turbines, electric vehicle batteries,...
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
Clean Fuels Expresses Frustration with EPA’s RFS Proposal for 2023 – 2025
(Clean Fuels Alliance America) Eighteen Clean Fuels speakers testify at public hearing on the proposed RFS volume — Today, Clean Fuels Alliance America and its members testified at the Environmental Protection Agency’s “Public Hearing for RFS Standards for 2023–2025 and Other Changes,” held via teleconference. Clean Fuels staff expressed frustration with the proposed volumes for biomass-based diesel since they do not match the volumes that are already in the market and do not account for expected growth in capacity and feedstocks.
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
Permanent E15 Solution Possible in 2023
By Mark Dorenkamp (Brownfield Ag News) … Executive director Brian Werner says the Minnesota Biofuels Association was among several state renewable energy groups recently on a call with EPA to press for approval of a petition filed by eight Midwestern governors that would place E10 and E15 on equal regulatory footing during summer months.
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
Sustainable Aviation Fuel Plant to Start Production in 2024 in Denmark
(Kosan Gas) The plans to commence production of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) is well underway in Denmark. Aalborg Airport, Kosan Gas (UGI) and European Energy are working together to establish a pilot plant that will start producing SAF from 2024. A new project to produce sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) from...
Fossil fuel producers must be forced to ‘take back’ carbon, say scientists
Fossil fuel companies should be forced to “take back” the carbon dioxide emitted from their products, handing them direct responsibility for cleaning up the climate, a group of scientists has argued. The principle that the producer of pollution should pay for its clean-up is established around the world,...
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
Brazil Bank Approves Financing for Biogas Unit
(Bioenergy Insight) The National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES) approved financing of R$ 80 million (€14.2m) for UISA Geo Biogás S/A to build an industrial unit for the production of biomethane and electricity from sugarcane residues in Nova Olympia (MT). In the first phase, the plant...
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
RFA: EPA’s 2023-2025 RVO Proposal a ‘Firm Foundation’ for Future of RFS
(Renewable Fuels Association) Proposed volume obligations for 2023-2025 bolster the Renewable Fuel Standard and provide growth opportunities for the ethanol industry, the Renewable Fuels Association said this morning in verbal testimony provided at an Environmental Protection Agency hearing. “Overall, we believe the proposed ‘Set’ rule establishes a firm foundation for...
Vox
Travel is almost back to pre-Covid levels. So are carbon dioxide emissions.
Umair Irfan is a correspondent at Vox writing about climate change, Covid-19, and energy policy. Irfan is also a regular contributor to the radio program Science Friday. Prior to Vox, he was a reporter for ClimateWire at E&E News. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the ensuing global energy crisis, rampant inflation,...
A possible carbon-capture milestone in the fight against climate change
In what could be a major milestone in the fight against climate change, a startup said Thursday it has started successfully pulling carbon dioxide from the air and burying it underground. Climeworks announced that it has sequestered CO2 from the atmosphere using its facility in Iceland and stored the substance...
