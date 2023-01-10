Read full article on original website
Media dunk on Pope Benedict XVI after his death: ‘Good riddance’ to ‘cartoonish’ and ‘troubled legacy’
Major news outlets marked the news of Pope Benedict XVI's death on Saturday with coverage critical of his "rigid" and "cartoonish" commitment to Catholic tradition.
A new generation of Catholics discovers Latin Mass 60 years after Vatican II
Growing up in a rural enclave in western Pennsylvania, Gina McNulty regularly attended Catholic Mass with her family each Sunday. But something always felt missing about the experience, McNulty said—something she could not put her finger on until a few years ago when she and her husband, Steven, began attending a traditional Latin Mass at the Most Precious Blood of Jesus parish a 20 minute-drive away in Pittsburgh. Initially the couple and their children worshipped at Most Precious Blood only occasionally —their regular parish was just a short stroll away. But by the time the couple had their third child three...
1491: The Untold Story of the America Before Columbus
To understand what has become known as the United States, we are often reliant upon European observations. When confronted with stories like this, historians have long wondered just how many people lived in America during contact.
Vatican Conservatives Allegedly Has 'Secret Plan' To Force Liberal Pope Francis To Resign
It has been alleged that conservatives in the Vatican have set out on a "secret plan" to apply pressure on the liberal Pope Francis to force his resignation, RadarOnline.com has learned. Francis, 86, has served as the head of the Catholic church, the Bishop of Rome, and sovereign of Vatican City since 2013, following the resignation of Pope Benedict XVI after a child sexual abuse scandal plagued the church. Francis' reign has been a stark contrast to his predecessor's. The current head of the Catholic church has been criticized by conservatives and celebrated by liberals for leading the religious establishment...
All the Theories of What Happened to Vatican Girl Emanuela Orlandi
Interest in the disappearance of Emanuela Orlandi was reinvigorated following the 2022 release of a Netflix docuseries.
The Life, Reign, And Legacy of Genghis Khan
Unlike the greatest conquerors, Genghis Khan was not a warmonger or bloodthirsty warrior. He is said to have been a fair ruler and a skilled diplomat (considering the period). This has prompted scholars to wonder if his empire somehow prevented the Mongol Empire from conquering others - or did it extend its influence and power because it was organized and centralized?
Signs of Salome, said to be nurse to baby Jesus, unearthed in Israel
LACHISH FOREST, Israel Dec 20 (Reuters) - Excavations of a cave reputed to be the burial place of Salome, said in non-canonical scripture to have been nurse to the newborn Jesus, have found more signs it was both an important Jewish tomb and a Christian pilgrimage site, archaelogists say.
Archaeologists excavate ‘Jesus’s midwife’ tomb in Israel
JERUSALEM (AP) — An ancient tomb traditionally associated with Jesus’s midwife is being excavated anew by archaeologists in the hills southwest of Jerusalem, the antiquities authority said Tuesday. The intricately decorated Jewish burial cave complex dates to around the first century A.D., but it was later associated by...
Pope Benedict funeral details announced
Pope Francis praised Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI’s “acute and gentle thought” as he presided over a packed Wednesday general audience in the Vatican, while thousands of people paid tribute to the former pope on the final day of public viewing in St. Peter’s Basilica.
At Benedict’s summer home, a town mourns its beloved visitor
CASTEL GANDOLFO, Italy (AP) — The shopkeeper named her daughter after him. The parish priest wears his old vestments. The former mayor dedicated a plaque to him on City Hall, and residents up and down this picturesque hilltop town reminisce about hearing him play the piano behind the palace walls on cool summer evenings.
The Mayan Empire: A Day In the Life of the Maya
The Maya were building a sophisticated civilization in the Americas at about the same time that the Roman Empire was declining in Western Europe. This higher level of civilization was made possible by the ability of the Mayans to establish a steady supply of food. Because the Maya culture relied on farming for food and commerce, the majority of the Maya were farmers in the growing seasons.
THE LAST BABYLONIAN EMPIRE AND THE EMPIRE OF DARIUS I
A Short History of the World, by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. THE LAST BABYLONIAN EMPIRE AND THE EMPIRE OF DARIUS I. THE LAST BABYLONIAN EMPIRE AND THE EMPIRE OF DARIUS I. We have already...
Unique Sites of Israel: Tomb of Samuel the Prophet (Biblical Mizpah)
“Samuel said, “Gather all Israel to Mizpah, and I shall pray to the Lord on your behalf. And they assembled at Mizpah…drew water, and poured (it out) before the Lord, and they fasted on that day, and said there, “We have sinned to the Lord.” And Samuel judged the children of Israel in Mizpah.” (1 Samuel 7:5-6)”
Inter Medya’s ‘Aziz’ Travels to Puerto Rico
Turkey’s Inter Medya has licensed drama series Aziz to Puerto Rico’s WAPA. Produced by O3 Medya and starring Murat Yıldırım, Damla Sönmez, Simay Barlas and Fırat Tanış, Aziz tells the story of the son of a wealthy carpet manufacturer in Antakya in the 1930s, during the French occupation. Aziz’s fate changes after he kills a French lieutenant to protect a young woman from his assault. He has to escape to another country, leaving behind his family and friends. Two years later, Aziz returns from his exile after being assumed dead.
Word Prompt – POLAND – Akiva Kra
Poland has an illustrious past that paved the way for the future but has no Yiddishkeit in the present. Regardless of what aspects of Judaism one feels most connected to, Poland has relevance to them. Some of the most halachically impactful luminaries, such as the Rama and the Bach, came from Poland. Well-known achronim, including Rav Chaim, the Netziv, Maharsham, and Tosfos Yom Tov are all buried there. Additionally, the Chozeh of Lublin and Noam Elimelech are examples of Chassidic rebbes who lived in Poland.
Pope Francis marks new year as Vatican prepares to mourn Benedict XVI
Pope Francis prayed for his predecessor as he presided over a special New Year's Day Mass on Sunday, a day after Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI died.
Rav Mordechai Pinchas Teitz and The Pri Chadash
The twenty-ninth of Kislev is the yahrzeit of Rav Chezkiah di Silva, author of the Pri Chadash (1656-1695). Born in Livorno, Italy he studied there under Rav Shmuel Kusta. An emissary from Yerushalayim, Rav Yehuda Sharaf, who spent some time in Italy, influenced him to move to Yerushalayim in order to advance his Torah studies. He arrived there as a teenager and spent a decade learning under Rav Moshe Galante. At one point he signed a proclamation declaring that men should be married by the age of twenty and those who weren’t should be exiled from Yerushalayim. Being as he was not yet married, he exiled himself for a short time. At the age of twenty-two he married the daughter of Rav Refael Mordechai Malchi, a posek and doctor in Yerushalayim, whose other daughter was married to Rav Moshe Chagiz. When Rav Moshe Galante passed away, Rav Chezkiah, still in his twenties, was appointed Rosh Yeshiva.
The most influential 'nepo babies' throughout history, from the Borgias to the the British prime minister that likely inspired the phrase 'Bob's your uncle'
Nepotism in Hollywood has become a recent internet talking point. The practice dates back centuries and goes further than the entertainment industry.
Anna Coleman Ladd: The Sculptor Who Changed the Lives of WWI Veterans
Throughout World War I, women took on a whole host of new roles to contribute to the war effort, including nursing, firefighting and engineering. Unlike many others, Anna Coleman Ladd didn’t work in a traditional field. Rather, she used her penchant for sculpting to create custom masks for soldiers who’d suffered facial deformities as a result of injuries sustained in combat.
