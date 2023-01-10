Read full article on original website
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
BR Aviation Starts Refueling Trucks with Green Diesel at Galeão Airport
(Vibra Energia/bnamericas) This is a machine translation of the press release originally published in Portuguese. Committed to leading the energy transition in Brazil, BR Aviation (a business unit for aircraft fueling services and activities in the airline segment of Vibra and a licensed brand of Petrobras ) continues on its journey to be a protagonist on the path towards a low-income economy. carbon, with solutions to decarbonize its activities, from partners and suppliers.
Researchers in China create device to directly split seawater to produce hydrogen
A research team in China has developed a device to split salty seawater to produce hydrogen directly. The device, a membrane-based seawater electrolyzer, helps address the side-reaction and corrosion problems of traditional methods. The team led by Zongping Shao, a chemical engineering professor at China's Nanjing Tech University, has published...
Energy Ender: Biden Seeks to Phase Out Natural Gas
Sand battery: An innovative way to store renewable energy
Polar Night Energy (PNE), a Finnish company, is leading the way in demonstrating that large power storage solutions need not be made using lithium. Instead, the company has turned to a widely available resource: sand. In 2022, the company revealed the world's first sand battery. As the world scales up...
Instead of canceling the gas engine, California should let innovators innovate
Rather than arbitrarily mandating a car or energy technology, it would be better to allow for the competition of innovation.
Wood battery: Is this the future of energy?
It seems that there is a new development in batteries and energy storage every week. These range from the use of new materials to the amplification of the efficiency of old batteries. In this video, Matt Ferrell discusses the rise of the use of wood in batteries. “With the ever-growing...
nutritionaloutlook.com
Powered by sugarcane
Fun fact! Sugar plants in the U.S. and Brazil burn bagasse, a byproduct of sugar production, to produce electricity in their plants. Click to read more. Sugar plants in the U.S. and Brazil burn bagasse, a byproduct of sugar production, to produce electricity in their plants. In Brazil, these plants generate approximately 1,800 megawatts of surplus electricity; about 3% of the country’s overall electricity needs.
NASDAQ
Chevron restarts production at Wheatstone gas plant
Jan 11 (Reuters) - Chevron Corp's CVX.N Wheatstone domestic gas plant has restarted activities and re-commenced supply to the Western Australia gas market, a spokesperson for the oil and gas explorer's Australian unit said on Wednesday. Gas supply to Western Australia had been cut due to an equipment failure that...
constructiontechnology.media
Liebherr diesel excavators converted to hydrogen
Hydrogen fuel cell system manufacturer Zepp.solutions has converted a pair of Liebherr 916 Litronic wheeled excavators from diesel to hydrogen-electric power. The company says it is the first time it has undertaken such as conversion in the construction industry. As well as the fuel cell system, the two machines have...
Industrial Distribution
Rolls-Royce's Massive Engine; Hypercar's Plastic Waste Fuel; Rocket Launch Scare | Today in Manufacturing Ep. 100
Editor's note: Download and listen to the audio version below and click here to subscribe to the podcast. The Today in Manufacturing Podcast is brought to you by the editors from Manufacturing.net and Industrial Equipment News (IEN). In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward. This week:
streetwisereports.com
Copper Junior Finishes Drilling at BC Project
Alpha Copper Corp. (ALCU:CSE;ALCUF:OTC) has finished its 2,000-meter drilling campaign to verify existing mineralization at its Okeover project in British Colombia, the company announced. Alpha and other explorers are rushing to get new resources extracted as copper (Cu), “the metal of electrification,” is essential to the new green economy....
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
How Will the Ship of the Future Run?
By Lucie Maluck (mtu Solutions/Rolls-Royce) Sustainable fuels and innovative technologies enable CO2-neutral or CO2-free propulsion concepts for ships. — … The only thing that is clear is that in order to meet the International Maritime Organization’s (IMO) target of reducing CO2 emissions from shipping by 50 percent by 2050 compared with 2018, new fuels will be needed, and with them new propulsion concepts. And these will vary depending on the application.
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
Comstock Technology Produces Circular Renewable Fuels
(Comstock Mining/Globe Newswire) Technology Unlocks Massive New Feedstock Model to Neutralize America’s Transportation Emissions — Comstock Inc. (NYSE: LODE) (“Comstock” and the “Company”) today announced the demonstration of breakthrough cellulosic fuels pathways to produce renewable diesel, marine, sustainable aviation fuel (“SAF”) and gasoline from woody biomass at dramatically improved yield, efficiency, and cost in comparison to all known methods, thereby enabling a massive new renewable fuels feedstock capable of neutralizing more than 40% of America’s mobility emissions well before 2050.
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
UK Demolition Firm Achieves Carbon-Neutral Status after Switch to Renewable Diesel
(Rye Group/Biobased Diesel Daily) Rye Group, a leading U.K.-based provider of demolition, remediation and ground and enabling works, has achieved carbon-neutral status after switching from standard red diesel to HVO (hydrotreated vegetable oil) Green D+ fuel. Rye Group adheres to its own Sustainable Standard philosophy, which encompasses safety, people, quality,...
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
Brazil Bank Approves Financing for Biogas Unit
(Bioenergy Insight) The National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES) approved financing of R$ 80 million (€14.2m) for UISA Geo Biogás S/A to build an industrial unit for the production of biomethane and electricity from sugarcane residues in Nova Olympia (MT). In the first phase, the plant...
electrek.co
Ultrafast battery maker StoreDot launches a US hub
StoreDot, makers of ultrafast Tesla-like 4680 cells, today announced that it’s opening a research facility in Irvine, California – its first in the United States. The new US lab facility will be used to speed up StoreDot’s development of semi-solid battery technology and battery material research. StoreDot...
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
Japan Proposes New Biofuel Standards, Update of Ethanol CI Scores Public Comment DEADLINE January 17, 2023
By Erin Voegele (Ethanol Producer Magazine) The government of Japan is inviting comments on proposed biofuel standards for fiscal years 2023 through 2027. The proposal also includes updated carbon intensity (CI) values for both U.S. corn-based ethanol and Brazilian sugarcane-based ethanol, according to a report filed with the USDA Foreign Agricultural Service’s Global Agricultural Information Network on Jan. 3.
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
Greenergy and Octopus Hydrogen Begin Strategic Green Hydrogen Delivery Partnership
(Greenergy) Octopus Hydrogen and Greenergy Flexigrid (‘Greenergy’) have agreed a logistics partnership for the collection and delivery of green hydrogen to Octopus Hydrogen customers. The NanoSUN mobile refuelling units will be transported by Greenergy, and allow delivery, storage and dispensing of green hydrogen on customer sites. The first delivery was completed last month, with more scheduled for 2023.
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
KION Group to Develop and Produce Its Own Fuel Cell Systems for Industrial Trucks
(KION Group) Intralogistics group begins production of hydrogen propulsion systems. KION Group plans to invest more than €11 million in this technology. Launch of a 24 V fuel cell system planned for Spring 2023, with other systems to follow. Advantages over other...
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
Billund Airport Introduce Jet Fuel Made from Bio-Waste
(Shell Aviation) Billund Airport is the second Danish airport where SAF is available, as a new fuel option to the many airlines and operators using the country’s second largest airport. Driven by DCC & Shell Aviation Denmark (a joint venture between DCC plc and Shell’s global aviation fuel business)...
