Related
How To Take Action If Someone Goes Into Cardiac Arrest
Cardiac arrest is a serious and life-threatening condition that can occur without much warning. Here's what to do if someone may be experiencing it.
Study: Women over 65 increasingly dying from cervical cancer
More women 65 and older are battling late-stage cervical cancer and dying from the disease, according to a new study released by the UC Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center.
physiciansweekly.com
Melanoma-specific Mortality Due to Delays in the Surgical Treatment of Melanoma
The following is a summary of “Delays in the surgical treatment of melanoma are associated with worsened overall and melanoma-specific mortality: A population-based analysis,” published in October, 2022 issue of Dermatology by Xiong, et al. Uncertainty exists on how treatment delays affect melanoma outcomes. For a study, researchers...
msn.com
Common signs & symptoms of Melanoma
A type of skin cancer which develops from the cells (melanocytes) that control pigment of the skin. If you or someone you know is exhibiting symptoms of a Melanoma, seek medical attention immediately. The symptoms include:. The earliest symptom is typically a change in an existing mole or a new...
US News and World Report
When to Consider Moving to a Senior Care Facility
Learn the signs of when it’s the appropriate time to move your loved one into a senior care facility. It can be difficult to understand the various senior care options available, as well as when it’s time to transition yourself, or a loved one, to a senior care facility. Assisted living, for instance, may be an appropriate option to ease the journey from independent living to facility-based care, and it offers a variety of benefits.
msn.com
Scientists Have Reached a Key Milestone in Learning How to Reverse Aging
It’s been 13 years in the making, but Dr. David Sinclair and his colleagues have finally answered the question of what drives aging. In a study published Jan. 12 in Cell, Sinclair, a professor of genetics and co-director of the Paul F. Glenn Center for Biology of Aging Research at Harvard Medical School, describes a groundbreaking aging clock that can speed up or reverse the aging of cells.
CNET
Yes, It's Possible to Overdose on Vitamins. Here's How to Avoid It
You've likely seen the advice about which vitamins can help us achieve certain health goals. For instance, there are vitamins to boost your energy and others that aid in hair growth. Since vitamins are so good for us, you might even assume that more is better. But with certain vitamins, there can be too much of a good thing. Some vitamins can build up in your system and lead to unwanted side effects like nausea and headaches. Read on to learn how to tell if you're overdosing on vitamins, including common side effects for popular vitamins.
sixtyandme.com
Building an Aging Alone Plan – Solving the Solo Epidemic
Living alone is a luxury for single people. In my case, I relish having total privacy. It’s because I grew up sharing a bedroom with a sibling. Then, I left home for college and moved into a dorm, only to share another small room. If I was lucky enough...
Healthline
Fentanyl Myths vs. Facts: How to Recognize Fentanyl Overdose Symptoms
Like other opioids, fentanyl can suppress breathing and lead to unconsciousness or death. However, there are many myths about how fentanyl overdose happens. We’ve heard extensive coverage about the danger of illegal fentanyl use over the past few years in the United States — including the role that fentanyl has played in the rising drug overdose epidemic.
MedicalXpress
Water weight: How to lose it for good
Water weight. It's the bane of dieters looking to lose pounds, causing bloating, puffiness and disappointment when stepping on a scale. While a full 60% of your body is water, sometimes too much water is retained. That can make losing weight frustrating because it may seem like you aren't actually losing weight. Varying water levels can make a person's weight fluctuate by 2 to 4 pounds in just one day.
Nearly 1 in 4 Hospital Patients Have Harmful Event During Their Stay
THURSDAY, Jan. 12, 2023 (HealthDay News) – Nearly one quarter of hospitalized people experience a harmful event during their stay, a new study finds. However, most of the bad outcomes are not preventable because they’re related to known side effects from medications or risks of surgery. The findings were published Jan. 11 in the New England Journal of Medicine.
MedicalXpress
Expert explains why reflux disease isn't 'just' heartburn
Gastroesophageal reflux disease is one of the most common digestive disorders in the world. It happens when acid comes up from the stomach into the esophagus: The stomach can resist acid but the esophagus is less acid-resistant. James East, M.D., a gastroenterologist at Mayo Clinic Healthcare in London, says reflux disease may be common, but there can be severe complications if it is ongoing and left untreated.
Healthline
Pictures of Psoriatic Arthritis: Hands, Feet, Skin, and More
Psoriatic arthritis mostly affects the joints in your hands and feet, but you can have symptoms elsewhere in your body. You may notice swollen joints, skin rashes, structural changes, or even symptoms in your eyes. Psoriatic arthritis (PsA) is a chronic form of arthritis. It can affect the small and...
msn.com
Black tea: Nutrition advice from experts
Slide 1 of 5: Health tips from the experts“Black tea is widely known for improving gut health” -María F. Carzon, Bachelor degree in Human Nutrition“Reduce stress and anxiety by drinking black tea every day” -Ramona Lehadus, Master of Research - MRes - MRes Nutrition & Metabolic Disorders→ Black tea: See more perspectives→ Love Black tea? Get nutritional facts, tips from health experts, and more→ Black tea: Explore FAQs answered by experts from across the worldThis is for information purpose only, and should not be considered as a substitute for medical expertise. These are opinions from an external panel of individual nutritionists, and not to be considered as opinion of Microsoft. Please seek professional help regarding any health conditions or concerns.
Managed Healthcare Executive
The COVID-19 Public Health Emergency Renews for the 12th Time
The public health emergency (PHE) has again been renewed for the COVID-19 pandemic as of yesterday by the Biden administration. The announcement was made by the Department of Health and Human Services' (HHS) Secretary Xavier Becerra, which marks it as the 12th renewal. The public health emergency (PHE) has again...
boldsky.com
Signs Of Autism In Children: What To Look Out For
A diagnosis of autism at an early stage is extremely important as it enables the child to receive the appropriate treatment. Depending on the severity, some toddlers may have mild problems while others may need to struggle more. Whatever the issue, early intervention and treatment will be beneficial to the development of your toddler [1].
MedicalXpress
What is cardiac arrest? A heart expert explains
Cardiac arrest (or sudden cardiac arrest as it is more formally known) is a medical emergency. It happens when an event, usually an electrical disturbance, quickly and unexpectedly causes your heart to stop working. It's not the same as a heart attack, and is called sudden because it seems to happen without warning.
Early Signs of Autism Can Be Hard to Spot — Here’s What Experts Want You to Know
Autism spectrum disorder is a developmental disability caused by differences in the brain that impacts about one in 44 children in the US, making it a fairly common health condition. Autism can present itself in various ways, with some children experiencing delayed developmental milestones while others have severe disabilities. With...
What Are the Benefits of Cinnamon Tea?
Cinnamon tea is a delicious and healthy beverage that can be enjoyed by people of all ages. It is made by steeping cinnamon sticks or ground cinnamon in hot water. Not only does it have a warm and inviting aroma, but it also provides a host of health benefits. In this article, we will discuss the benefits of cinnamon tea and how it can improve your overall health and well-being.
Health Conditions A Colonoscopy Can Detect
The colonoscopy procedure allows a healthcare provider uses a long, flexible tube called a colonoscope to examine the inside of the large intestine.
