rocklanddaily.com
Rockland Responds: County Executive Ed Day Responds to Question on Rockland's Drinking Water
I read in Rockland Daily about Veola having applied for a deferral because of the high levels of chemicals in the water we are still drinking. Can someone explain to me how come we have Lake Deforest in our county sending water to New Jersey, yet residents of Rockland get the Ramapo well fields which are known to be contaminated and which the water company knows is contaminated, and yet they get deferrals at the risk of OUR health?
Chaverim of Rockland to Add Patrols During Shovavim
Chaverim of Rockland County is adding shifts for its volunteers to drive around Rockland for the next few weeks during Leil Shishi for the six weeks of Shovavim. As in previous years, the Leil Shishi patrols will provide added security to those walking the streets at night, including the many teens heading to shul at night and returning home during the early morning hours.
RCC to Build $3 Million New Nursing Simulation Lab
Federal grant funds will help Rockland Community College (RCC) construct a new state-of-the-art nursing simulation lab. This new lab will help prepare nurses with workforce skills by providing nursing simulation laboratories to prepare students with high-fidelity mannequins and equipment that can mimic real-life scenarios students may face in the field.
Old Nyack Turnpike Condo Groundbreaking
Buildings and trees are being torn down and cleared to build new condominium units on the .95 acre, a four-lot subdivision at 15-17-19-21 Old Nyack Turnpike in Monsey. According to Rockland County Business Journal, the project's mortgage financing and building construction loan total $5.06 million, provided to Old Nyack Estates, LLC, by Northeast Community Bank of White Plains, NY.
Town of Ramapo Council Meeting Tonight to Discuss Sidewalk Construction Throughout Ramapo
Tonight's Town of Ramapo Council Re-Organizational Meeting at 7:00 p.m. will discuss a proposed $18 million bond for constructing new sidewalks throughout the Town. "We are looking to install sidewalks in multiple locations throughout unincorporated Ramapo," Town of Ramapo Supervisor Michael Specht shares with Rockland Daily when asked about tonight's Town of Ramapo council agenda. "We have several projects underway, but this will be a major expansion. A committee will make recommendations in conjunction with our engineers and Highway Department.
Hand Grenade Found on the Grounds of Monsey Girls School
A hand grenade found on the grounds of Monsey Bais Chaya Mushka on South Monsey Road elicited a rapid response from Ramapo Police Department and Rockland County Sheriffs Office. Before police arrived, several people handled the hand grenade, including one individual who took a picture holding the grenade in one...
Two Charge with Murder for Fatal Stabbing of Spring Valley Man
Oscar Garcia-Garcia, 27 of Spring Valley, and Eustaquio Diaz-Gutierrez, 40 of Spring Valley, were arraigned before the honorable Kevin F. Russo on January 6 on the charge of Murder in the Second Degree following an investigation into an unresponsive male located by the Spring Valley Police Department as reported by Rockland Daily here.
