I read in Rockland Daily about Veola having applied for a deferral because of the high levels of chemicals in the water we are still drinking. Can someone explain to me how come we have Lake Deforest in our county sending water to New Jersey, yet residents of Rockland get the Ramapo well fields which are known to be contaminated and which the water company knows is contaminated, and yet they get deferrals at the risk of OUR health?

ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY ・ 17 HOURS AGO