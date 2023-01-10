ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Stamp Prices Are Going Up in a Few Weeks. Here's How to Avoid Paying More

The price of first-class stamps, packages and other services is going up in January. The rate hike on stamps is due partly to the Post Office's massive debt: Postmaster General Louis DeJoy says the USPS will fall $1 billion short by the end of 2022. The price of a stamp...
Mashed

Walmart Customers Are In Shambles Over $27 Eggs

Over the past year, we've all been concerned about the food inflation crisis. With contributing factors like the war in Ukraine, the avian flu outbreak, and rising costs of transportation, virtually every food product has seen an increase in price. That being said, some products have had a bigger price jump than others.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Christmas store hours: Walmart, Target, Starbucks and more store opening times

With Christmas Day and New Year’s Day just around the corner, it’s good to know how many retailers will not be operating on these two federal holidays. Over the years, many big name shops in the US have continued to stay closed on Christmas Day. Among those retailers are Target and Costco.However, other shops around the country have kept their doors open during the holiday with merely adjusted hours of operation. Even though Christmas falls on a Sunday this year, making 26 December Christmas Day Observed, a majority of stores will still be open on that Monday.New Year’s Day...
TODAY.com

All the grocery stores staying open (and closed) on Christmas in 2022

Even the best-laid plans can sometimes go awry. Exhibit A: It's Christmas morning and you forgot to buy a jar of gravy. Considering that most major retailer like Walmart and Target are closed in observance of the holiday, finding an open store can be a daunting task. If Murphy’s law...
BoardingArea

Earn Up to 1,000 Bonus AAdvantage Miles by Shopping for the New Year 2023

Effective through Thursday, January 19, 2023 at 11:59:59 in the evening Eastern Standard Time, you can earn up to 1,000 bonus American Airlines AAdvantage miles — in addition to the standard AAdvantage miles earned — during the New Year’s Bonus campaign at the AAdvantage Shopping portal by spending the following minimum amounts of money for shopping for qualifying purchases on your favorite products from hundreds of participating retailers:
drugstorenews.com

Consumers opted to shop for groceries online in December

According to Brick Meets Click/Mercatus Grocery Shopping Survey, December’s monthly U.S. online grocery sales figure is only 2% lower than the record high of $9.3 billion last seen in the first quarter of 2021. Online grocery retailers ended the year strong with $9.1 billion in total sales in December...
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Sweeping Changes Coming for USPS This Month

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Comments / 0

Community Policy