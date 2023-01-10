Read full article on original website
CNET
Stamp Prices Are Going Up in a Few Weeks. Here's How to Avoid Paying More
The price of first-class stamps, packages and other services is going up in January. The rate hike on stamps is due partly to the Post Office's massive debt: Postmaster General Louis DeJoy says the USPS will fall $1 billion short by the end of 2022. The price of a stamp...
USPS Closed 200 Post Offices This Week
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Why do Costo employees check customer receipts when they exit the store?
Costco is one of America’s favorite retail shops, where people can purchase their favorite items in bulk. However, customers noticed a strange system at Costco. Even after the customers have purchased and paid, a Costco employee checks the receipt one more time before exiting the store.
Walmart Customers Are In Shambles Over $27 Eggs
Over the past year, we've all been concerned about the food inflation crisis. With contributing factors like the war in Ukraine, the avian flu outbreak, and rising costs of transportation, virtually every food product has seen an increase in price. That being said, some products have had a bigger price jump than others.
Federal direct payments of $1,200 going out to millions under $14.8billion pot – see if you qualify
THE Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is sending out checks worth $1,232 on average to millions of taxpayers. A key provision under the American Rescue Act Plan, which was signed by President Joe Biden in March 2021, allowed eligible taxpayers to claim up to $10,200 in unemployment benefits tax-free. But the...
Costco is Planning to Open 10+ New Locations in 2023
Home Depot will scrap controversial 'timesheet rounding' and pay hourly workers to the nearest minute
Workers have alleged that Home Depot's "timesheet rounding" practice shortchanges them on pay. The policy has led some employees to sue the retailer.
Keurig settlement: Last day to get part of $10M payout after lawsuit challenged K Cups
Coffee drinkers, take note — Monday, January 9, 2023, is the last day to take part in the payout of a class action lawsuit involving Keurig. Keurig has been ordered to pay a $10 million settlement after a lawsuit challenged the labeling of some of its K Cup single-serving coffee pods.
Get Ready For More Costco Stores In Your Area - Costco Set To Open 11 New Stores In 2023!
Costco, the largest warehouse club in North America, is planning to open a total of 15 new locations in the United States in 2023. The company's CFO, Richard Galanti, announced this in a recent earnings call and also revealed that four have already opened their doors, meaning 11 more are coming in 2023.
Major Walmart update as CEO warns higher prices to stay thanks to ‘persistent inflation’ – see items costing more
Walmart chief executive officer Doug McMillon has predicted higher grocery prices will continue to impact shoppers this year. Consumer Price Index data backed this up as it detailed the 12 percent increase in grocery prices this past year. While grocery sales account for 56 percent of revenues at Walmart, the...
Does Keurig owe you money? $10 million settlement announced
The settlement from a class action lawsuit filed against Keurig means you could be owed some cash after the renowned coffee kings were ordered to pay $10 million.
Christmas store hours: Walmart, Target, Starbucks and more store opening times
With Christmas Day and New Year’s Day just around the corner, it’s good to know how many retailers will not be operating on these two federal holidays. Over the years, many big name shops in the US have continued to stay closed on Christmas Day. Among those retailers are Target and Costco.However, other shops around the country have kept their doors open during the holiday with merely adjusted hours of operation. Even though Christmas falls on a Sunday this year, making 26 December Christmas Day Observed, a majority of stores will still be open on that Monday.New Year’s Day...
TODAY.com
All the grocery stores staying open (and closed) on Christmas in 2022
Even the best-laid plans can sometimes go awry. Exhibit A: It's Christmas morning and you forgot to buy a jar of gravy. Considering that most major retailer like Walmart and Target are closed in observance of the holiday, finding an open store can be a daunting task. If Murphy’s law...
Earn Up to 1,000 Bonus AAdvantage Miles by Shopping for the New Year 2023
Effective through Thursday, January 19, 2023 at 11:59:59 in the evening Eastern Standard Time, you can earn up to 1,000 bonus American Airlines AAdvantage miles — in addition to the standard AAdvantage miles earned — during the New Year’s Bonus campaign at the AAdvantage Shopping portal by spending the following minimum amounts of money for shopping for qualifying purchases on your favorite products from hundreds of participating retailers:
drugstorenews.com
Consumers opted to shop for groceries online in December
According to Brick Meets Click/Mercatus Grocery Shopping Survey, December’s monthly U.S. online grocery sales figure is only 2% lower than the record high of $9.3 billion last seen in the first quarter of 2021. Online grocery retailers ended the year strong with $9.1 billion in total sales in December...
Sweeping Changes Coming for USPS This Month
