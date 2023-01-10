The Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA) is reopening a mortgage assistance program to assist homeowners financially impacted by the pandemic. The Illinois Homeowner Assistance Fund (ILHAF) provides up to $60,000 in mortgage assistance to eligible homeowners. Whether homeowners have a mortgage, a reverse mortgage, or are mortgage-free, the program can fund past due housing payments and up to three months of future mortgage payments. The program is free, and funds do not need to be repaid. Applications will be accepted until 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. For more information, click here.

2 DAYS AGO