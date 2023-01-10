Read full article on original website
Community Center Event Rental
Residents interested in hosting an event should consider the Lincolnwood Community Center! Weekday rentals are available outside of regularly scheduled programming. Weekend Rentals are available with a four-hour minimum. Registration includes access to the Facility’s large room, kitchen, tables, and chairs. Click here for rental information, or call the Parks and Recreation Department at 847-677-9740.
Mortgage Assistance Program
The Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA) is reopening a mortgage assistance program to assist homeowners financially impacted by the pandemic. The Illinois Homeowner Assistance Fund (ILHAF) provides up to $60,000 in mortgage assistance to eligible homeowners. Whether homeowners have a mortgage, a reverse mortgage, or are mortgage-free, the program can fund past due housing payments and up to three months of future mortgage payments. The program is free, and funds do not need to be repaid. Applications will be accepted until 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. For more information, click here.
