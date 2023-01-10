ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eunice, LA

Eunice News

St. Landry Parish Sheriff arrests

The following are arrests reported by the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office. January 12 Shonna Idella Lacey Owens, 44, 100 block of Sandra Lee Road, Opelousas. Bench warrant. Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office. Fredrick Francis, 61, 1600 block of Charlie Street, Opelousas. Bench warrant. Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office. Scotty Joseph McDaniel, 47, 2800 block of Tate…
SAINT LANDRY PARISH, LA
evangelinetoday.com

Theft of fishing gear leads to arrest

On December 3, 2022, the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of multiple thefts that have been. occurring from the exterior to a residence located at the 1000 Blk. of Black Lake Rd. within the unincorporated area of. St. Landry. During the investigations it was learned through witnesses...
EVANGELINE PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Police identify juvenile suspects in Opelousas shooting that injured one

The Opelousas Police Department has made several arrest regarding a Jan. 4 shooting that occurred in the 1200 block of Margie Place. Police say the shooting, which happened just after 8 p.m., was the result of a robbery attempt planned and perpetrated by minor age offenders. The victim allegedly came...
OPELOUSAS, LA
Eunice News

Eunice Police Radio log

The following are excerpts from the Eunice Police Department radio dispatch logs. January 11 00:07 911 caller in the 100 block of Hill said she is having chest pain. 01:48 911 hang up call from the 1800 block of West Dudley. 03:08 Caller in the 1300 block of West Peach reported a house fire, no one is inside. Eunice Fire department is en route. 03:09 911 caller advised that a structure fire is at…
EUNICE, LA
Lake Charles American Press

BREAKING: Charges rejected against nurse practitioner accused of rape

The Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office has rejected all charges against a local nurse practitioner who was accused of rape. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Kayla Vincent previously told the American Press that Brennan C. Bergeron, 29, of Iowa, La., had been charged with third-degree rape after being accused of raping a patient during an office visit at a local health care facility.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KLFY News 10

UPDATE: Woman found dead on Stagecoach Road in Lafayette Parish, one arrested

Update, Jan. 13: Lafayette and St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s deputies have arrested Corey Etienne, 36, of Duson, in connection with Tuesday’s homicide on Stagecoach Road. According to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office, Etienne has been charged with second-degree murder. Original, Jan. 11: LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KLFY) A woman was found dead Tuesday in Lafayette Parish. […]
LAFAYETTE PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Woman, 30, shot and killed Tuesday in first Lafayette Parish homicide of 2023

A 30-year-old woman was shot and killed Tuesday in Lafayette Parish’s first homicide of 2023. Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 200 block of Stagecoach Lane in the Duson area around 1 p.m. Tuesday after a woman was found unresponsive. Deputies identified the victim, 30-year-old Megan Goins, and determined she was killed by an apparent gunshot wound, LPSO public information officer Valerie Ponseti said in a statement.
KLFY News 10

2 dead, 2 hospitalized following fentanyl overdoses in Duson

DUSON, La (KLFY) Two people died and two others were taken to a hospital after suspected overdoses, likely fentanyl, in Duson. Police Chief Kip Judice said officers had to administer two doses of Narcan to one of the people who overdosed, the second person was taken to the hospital by a family member. By the […]
DUSON, LA
KPLC TV

Possible ban on gas stoves

A Jennings man is facing several counts of aggravated animal cruelty in Jeff Davis Parish. A man and woman have been arrested for what authorities suspect is a case of child abuse after a 3-year-old had to be airlifted to a hospital for emergency surgery, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.
JENNINGS, LA

