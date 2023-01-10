Read full article on original website
Officials in Acadia Parish Arrest Drive-By Shooting Suspect
The Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office was able this week to make an arrest in not one, but two drive-by shooting cases. According to Acadia Parish Sheriff K.P. Gibson say the suspect in the two cases is from the Evangeline community. He says there were two shootings, both happened in the...
Arrest made in Vermilion Parish armed robbery
According to VPSO Sheriff Mike Couvillon, one person has been arrested following a reported armed robbery of a Circle K convenience store located on State Street in Abbeville early this morning.
4 Arrested After Deputies Intercept Package Containing Meth Bound for St. Martin Parish Jail
ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KPEL News) - Four people have been arrested after two women took a care package to two men in St. Martinville. The problem? The care package was methamphetamine and other narcotics, and the men are inmates. Bridget Victoriano, 60, of Henderson, and Joelee Myers, 29, of Cecilia...
kalb.com
Suspect arrested in Jan. 3 Burger King shooting on MacArthur Drive
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with a shooting that happened on Jan. 3 at the Burger King at 1207 MacArthur drive where an employee was shot in the abdomen. According to APD, a 19-year-old man had been shot in the abdomen inside of the...
Eunice News
St. Landry Parish Sheriff arrests
The following are arrests reported by the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office. January 12 Shonna Idella Lacey Owens, 44, 100 block of Sandra Lee Road, Opelousas. Bench warrant. Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office. Fredrick Francis, 61, 1600 block of Charlie Street, Opelousas. Bench warrant. Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office. Scotty Joseph McDaniel, 47, 2800 block of Tate…
evangelinetoday.com
Theft of fishing gear leads to arrest
On December 3, 2022, the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of multiple thefts that have been. occurring from the exterior to a residence located at the 1000 Blk. of Black Lake Rd. within the unincorporated area of. St. Landry. During the investigations it was learned through witnesses...
theadvocate.com
Police identify juvenile suspects in Opelousas shooting that injured one
The Opelousas Police Department has made several arrest regarding a Jan. 4 shooting that occurred in the 1200 block of Margie Place. Police say the shooting, which happened just after 8 p.m., was the result of a robbery attempt planned and perpetrated by minor age offenders. The victim allegedly came...
Eunice News
Eunice Police Radio log
The following are excerpts from the Eunice Police Department radio dispatch logs. January 11 00:07 911 caller in the 100 block of Hill said she is having chest pain. 01:48 911 hang up call from the 1800 block of West Dudley. 03:08 Caller in the 1300 block of West Peach reported a house fire, no one is inside. Eunice Fire department is en route. 03:09 911 caller advised that a structure fire is at…
Lake Charles American Press
BREAKING: Charges rejected against nurse practitioner accused of rape
The Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office has rejected all charges against a local nurse practitioner who was accused of rape. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Kayla Vincent previously told the American Press that Brennan C. Bergeron, 29, of Iowa, La., had been charged with third-degree rape after being accused of raping a patient during an office visit at a local health care facility.
UPDATE: Woman found dead on Stagecoach Road in Lafayette Parish, one arrested
Update, Jan. 13: Lafayette and St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s deputies have arrested Corey Etienne, 36, of Duson, in connection with Tuesday’s homicide on Stagecoach Road. According to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office, Etienne has been charged with second-degree murder. Original, Jan. 11: LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KLFY) A woman was found dead Tuesday in Lafayette Parish. […]
Man convicted in 2021 murder at Opelousas hotel, faces mandatory life in prison
Antoine Denton was convicted of the second-degree murder of Jonas Hubbard in 2021.
Three people found selling alcohol to underage buyers in Lafayette Police sting
Three people have been cited for selling alcohol to underage buyers, according to the Lafayette Police Department.
theadvocate.com
Woman, 30, shot and killed Tuesday in first Lafayette Parish homicide of 2023
A 30-year-old woman was shot and killed Tuesday in Lafayette Parish’s first homicide of 2023. Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 200 block of Stagecoach Lane in the Duson area around 1 p.m. Tuesday after a woman was found unresponsive. Deputies identified the victim, 30-year-old Megan Goins, and determined she was killed by an apparent gunshot wound, LPSO public information officer Valerie Ponseti said in a statement.
Local man convicted in hotel slaying
Antoine Denton was convicted of murder after a trial, according to a release from the District Attorney's Office.
theadvocate.com
Carencro woman arrested after driving off road, striking Broussard home Thursday morning
A Carencro woman was arrested Thursday after crashing a vehicle into a Broussard home. Around 7:25 a.m. Thursday Broussard Police Department officers received a report that a vehicle had crashed into a home in the 1200 block of S. Bernard Road. No one was injured in the crash, Capt. Zac Gerard said in a statement.
theadvocate.com
These 37 people were killed in Lafayette Parish homicides in 2022; see suspects, case status
Thirty-seven people were killed in Lafayette Parish in 2022. Homicides in the parish rose again year over year, with the number of people killed rising from 34 in 2021 to 37 in 2022. The victims ranged from two 15-year-olds shot and killed in Lafayette to a 62-year-old Broussard man, who...
St. Landry Crime Stoppers: Help needed in solving shooting in Opelousas area
St. Landry Crime Stoppers is asking for help from the public solving a shooting in the Opelousas area.
2 dead, 2 hospitalized following fentanyl overdoses in Duson
DUSON, La (KLFY) Two people died and two others were taken to a hospital after suspected overdoses, likely fentanyl, in Duson. Police Chief Kip Judice said officers had to administer two doses of Narcan to one of the people who overdosed, the second person was taken to the hospital by a family member. By the […]
Disturbance at Planet Fitness leaves a man in custody for simple battery of woman, police officer
A man is in custody Tuesday morning after he punched a woman and a police officer at a Planet Fitness.
KPLC TV
Possible ban on gas stoves
A Jennings man is facing several counts of aggravated animal cruelty in Jeff Davis Parish. A man and woman have been arrested for what authorities suspect is a case of child abuse after a 3-year-old had to be airlifted to a hospital for emergency surgery, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.
