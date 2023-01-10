Read full article on original website
Officials in Acadia Parish Arrest Drive-By Shooting Suspect
The Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office was able this week to make an arrest in not one, but two drive-by shooting cases. According to Acadia Parish Sheriff K.P. Gibson say the suspect in the two cases is from the Evangeline community. He says there were two shootings, both happened in the...
Arrest made in Vermilion Parish armed robbery
According to VPSO Sheriff Mike Couvillon, one person has been arrested following a reported armed robbery of a Circle K convenience store located on State Street in Abbeville early this morning.
Evangeline man arrested in connection with series of drive-by shootings
Acadia Parish Sheriffs have arrested a man on charges in connection with multiple drive-by shootings
Suspect arrested in Jan. 3 Burger King shooting on MacArthur Drive
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with a shooting that happened on Jan. 3 at the Burger King at 1207 MacArthur drive where an employee was shot in the abdomen. According to APD, a 19-year-old man had been shot in the abdomen inside of the...
Sulphur City Court Bench Warrants Issued for January 9 – January 13
Sulphur City Court Bench Warrants Issued for January 9 – January 13. Sulphur, Louisiana – On January 13, 2023, the Ward 4 Marshal’s Office released a list of people who failed to appear in court and now have bench warrants out for their arrest. According to the...
Sheriff: Man wanted in Evans search arrested in stolen vehicle in Sulphur
Evans, LA (KPLC) - Vernon Parish authorities say the suspect in a manhunt in Evans on Thursday has been captured in Sulphur. Authorities said the suspect, now identified as Christopher Rainwater, 38, of Singer, was running from police in a stolen vehicle Thursday when he crashed and ran on foot.
Parks man arrested after driver damages graves in Franklin cemetery
A man who police say was involved in a hit-and-run crash, and then damaged several graves driving through a cemetery, has been arrested.
BODYCAM: Cop shoots man choking him with baton
Body camera footage recently released online shows a Louisiana police officer shoot a man who’d seized the officer’s baton and choked him with it during a drawn-out hand-to-hand struggle on Thanksgiving Day. The officer responded to a report of a man laying in the road on Nov. 24...
Three people found selling alcohol to underage buyers in Lafayette Police sting
Three people have been cited for selling alcohol to underage buyers, according to the Lafayette Police Department.
Theft of fishing gear leads to arrest
On December 3, 2022, the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of multiple thefts that have been. occurring from the exterior to a residence located at the 1000 Blk. of Black Lake Rd. within the unincorporated area of. St. Landry. During the investigations it was learned through witnesses...
Lafayette pastor upset about homeless encampments near St. John Street church
Bishop Stanley Sinegal says within the last eight to ten years he has seen an increase in the number of homeless people and that as a result has had to take some extreme measures to protect his church property and the congregation.
St. Landry Parish Sheriff arrests
The following are arrests reported by the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office. January 12 Shonna Idella Lacey Owens, 44, 100 block of Sandra Lee Road, Opelousas. Bench warrant. Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office. Fredrick Francis, 61, 1600 block of Charlie Street, Opelousas. Bench warrant. Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office. Scotty Joseph McDaniel, 47, 2800 block of Tate…
Student arrested for South La. school threat
A 15-year old student is arrested after making threats of a shooting during class.
Lafayette Police Officer Assists Young Lady After Bike is Stolen
We love stories that end like this. A young lady recently had her bike stolen in Lafayette, and when a Lafayette Police Officer heard her story, she knew she had to do something for her. Officer Morgan Colla of LPD recently responded to a call in reference to a stolen...
These 37 people were killed in Lafayette Parish homicides in 2022; see suspects, case status
Thirty-seven people were killed in Lafayette Parish in 2022. Homicides in the parish rose again year over year, with the number of people killed rising from 34 in 2021 to 37 in 2022. The victims ranged from two 15-year-olds shot and killed in Lafayette to a 62-year-old Broussard man, who...
SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 11, 2023
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 11, 2023. Christy Lee Robinette, 41, Sulphur: Theft of a motor vehicle under $25,000; battery of a police officer; trespassing. Phillip Anthony Gilmore, 34, Lake Charles: Vehicle in an unsafe condition; third offense DWI; possession of a firearm...
NIPD: Viral Facebook rumor of shooting in New Iberia Walmart is false
Viral Facebook rumor of a shooting in New Iberia Walmart is false.
Fentanyl Claims 2 Lives, Hospitalizes 2 in Duson
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - It's been a tough start to 2023 in the town of Duson. The city recorded the first homicide in Lafayette Parish on Tuesday when the body of Megan Goins was found shot to death on Stagecoach Lane. A suspect has been arrested in her homicide.
Man convicted in 2021 murder at Opelousas hotel, faces mandatory life in prison
Antoine Denton was convicted of the second-degree murder of Jonas Hubbard in 2021.
Lake Charles Student Arrested For Terroristic Threat Against School
The American Press reported that a 15-year-old Barbe High School student was arrested Thursday evening on January 12. The male student was reported for allegedly threatening the school during class. Kayla Vincent, a spokesperson for the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO), said the teen was questioned about the incident. He was then charged with terrorizing and went into the Calcasieu Parish Juvenile Detention Center.
