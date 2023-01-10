ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eunice, LA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

americanmilitarynews.com

BODYCAM: Cop shoots man choking him with baton

Body camera footage recently released online shows a Louisiana police officer shoot a man who’d seized the officer’s baton and choked him with it during a drawn-out hand-to-hand struggle on Thanksgiving Day. The officer responded to a report of a man laying in the road on Nov. 24...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
evangelinetoday.com

Theft of fishing gear leads to arrest

On December 3, 2022, the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of multiple thefts that have been. occurring from the exterior to a residence located at the 1000 Blk. of Black Lake Rd. within the unincorporated area of. St. Landry. During the investigations it was learned through witnesses...
EVANGELINE PARISH, LA
Eunice News

St. Landry Parish Sheriff arrests

The following are arrests reported by the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office. January 12 Shonna Idella Lacey Owens, 44, 100 block of Sandra Lee Road, Opelousas. Bench warrant. Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office. Fredrick Francis, 61, 1600 block of Charlie Street, Opelousas. Bench warrant. Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office. Scotty Joseph McDaniel, 47, 2800 block of Tate…
SAINT LANDRY PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 11, 2023

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 11, 2023. Christy Lee Robinette, 41, Sulphur: Theft of a motor vehicle under $25,000; battery of a police officer; trespassing. Phillip Anthony Gilmore, 34, Lake Charles: Vehicle in an unsafe condition; third offense DWI; possession of a firearm...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPEL 96.5

Fentanyl Claims 2 Lives, Hospitalizes 2 in Duson

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - It's been a tough start to 2023 in the town of Duson. The city recorded the first homicide in Lafayette Parish on Tuesday when the body of Megan Goins was found shot to death on Stagecoach Lane. A suspect has been arrested in her homicide.
DUSON, LA
107 JAMZ

Lake Charles Student Arrested For Terroristic Threat Against School

The American Press reported that a 15-year-old Barbe High School student was arrested Thursday evening on January 12. The male student was reported for allegedly threatening the school during class. Kayla Vincent, a spokesperson for the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO), said the teen was questioned about the incident. He was then charged with terrorizing and went into the Calcasieu Parish Juvenile Detention Center.
LAKE CHARLES, LA

