ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Sarah Huckabee Sanders takes the stage as Arkansas governor

By Miriam Battles
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aZTf6_0k9nEoW000

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Sarah Huckabee Sanders took her oath of office Tuesday to become the 47 th governor of Arkansas, promising to make history and set a conservative path forward for the state.

The day began with Sanders and the other newly-elected executive state officers taking their oaths in the Arkansas House chamber at the capitol building and the full General Assembly watched on.

In her speech to the lawmakers, Sanders laid out her vision for the state, sharing her plans on addressing issues with jobs, crime and education.

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders lays out vision for Arkansas, her administration in speech to lawmakers

The inaugural ceremonies then went outdoors with the public portion of the events on the capitol steps. Sanders and her family were introduced by Sen. John Boozman, and following the invocation, the governor’s three children led the crowd in the Pledge of Allegiance.

Next came more performances, with Arkansas native Collin Raye singing the National Anthem and a rendition of “Go Tell It on the Mountain” from the Ouachita Baptist University choir. The family then made their way to the podium where Sanders took the ceremonial oath of office.

Sanders then gave her inaugural address, again focusing on core conservative topics, like tax cuts and the push against expansions of government. She also spoke out against what she called the “political indoctrination” of children in schools.

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders plans immediate executive orders, outlines policy in inauguration speech

After the public ceremonies wrapped up, Sanders then took to issuing a number of executive orders.

Among these were orders putting in a hiring freeze for nearly all state offices, prohibiting topics like critical race theory from being taught in state schools and ban on the app TikTok on any state device.

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signs seven executive orders on first day in office

Other lawmakers around Arkansas were quick to share congratulations with Sanders on her inauguration, with the new governor getting well wishes from much of the Arkansas federal delegation as well as her predecessor, former Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

Arkansas lawmakers congratulate Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders on inauguration

Sanders will attend her inaugural ball tonight at the Statehouse Convention Center.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 0

Related
a-z-animals.com

Meet the 4 Largest Landowners in Arkansas

Arkansas is a true treat! It’s home to incredible wildlife like coyotes, gray foxes, red foxes, and bobcats. Oh, and don’t forget the southern flying squirrels! And with its variety of landscapes, Arkansas is full of fun surprises. From the Ozark and Ouachita Mountains in the west to...
ARKANSAS STATE
KHBS

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signs executive orders on first day in office

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed seven executive orders hours after taking office Tuesday. Hiring Freeze: All hiring and promotions for state positions are immediately put on hold. If the hiring process is already underway it must be stopped unless a formal offer has been made. State entities cannot fill vacant positions when someone quits or is fired without permission from the governor.
ARKANSAS STATE
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Gaetz says Santos ‘will have to go through the congressional ethics process,’ but shouldn’t be shunned

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) said on Saturday that Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) will have to face the congressional ethics process over fabrications about his background and questions about his finances, but shouldn’t be “subject to shunning” by his fellow members of Congress.  “George Santos represents over 700,000 people in New York,” Gaetz told CNN’s Michael Smerconish. […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
magnoliareporter.com

What is the minimum wage in Arkansas?

For several years in a row, Arkansas’ minimum wage rose on New Year’s Day as part of a gradual increase approved by voters in two statewide elections. Minimum hourly pay rose incrementally from $6.25 in 2014 to $11 per hour in 2021 as a result of two citizen-initiated state laws. And that’s where the hourly rate will stay without an increase from legislators or another statewide ballot issue.
ARKANSAS STATE
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

20K+
Followers
16K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy