On Wednesday, January 11, around 10 PM, Greenville Police responded to the 900 block of Durley Street for a report that a woman was attacked. Upon arrival, the victim said she had just returned to her residence, when she was confronted by a male subject, after exiting her car, inside the garage. There was a brief altercation in the garage, but the suspect eventually ran away. The woman did not report any injuries. The intentions of the suspect are unknown. Officers obtained evidence at the scene. The case is pending but there is a suspect. At this time, it is not believed to be a random attack.

GREENVILLE, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO