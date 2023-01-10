The performance will be at the Steeple Event Center on Saturday, January 28th at 2:00 p.m. Bob Stovall will be portraying William Jackson Palmer, a Civil war General, Medal of Honor recipient, originator of the Denver-Rio Grand Railroad, and philanthropist. His wife Mary Lincoln (Queen) Mellen will be performed by Dianne Hartshorn. The couple made their home in Colorado Springs, at the castle Palmer built for Queen called "Glen Eyrie", for a little over a decade. They will speak of their lives in Colorado, where they came from, and how their lives transpired. You will be engaged and taken back to the late 1800's and entertained with live portrayals of the characters. Q&A will be welcomed after the performance.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO