Read full article on original website
Related
Mega Millions: Here are the winning numbers for $1.35B jackpot
(NEXSTAR) — Could Friday the 13th end up being your lucky day? Winning numbers for the Jan. 13 Mega Millions jackpot are in: 61, 30, 45, 46 and 43. The Mega ball number is 14. Friday’s Megaplier is 2X. The massive $1.35 billion jackpot is the second-largest in...
Where does the minimum wage go the furthest in the US? Study explains
(NEXSTAR) – Though multiple states raised their minimum wages at the start of the year, and even more are expected to see a spike in 2023, many of the nation’s largest cities have their own minimum wages. While rates may be higher than the state or federal minimum wages, the money may not go as far in some of those cities, a new analysis has found.
Why more states are banning TikTok on government devices
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin and North Carolina have joined at least 22 other states in banning the popular social media app TikTok on state-owned devices, including Mississippi, Indiana, Louisiana and South Dakota. Congress also recently banned TikTok from most U.S. government-issued devices over bipartisan concerns about security. TikTok...
People Are Revealing The Wildest Things Their In-Laws Did At Their Wedding, And It's So, SO Messed Up
"My sister-in-law showed up at our long-planned wedding party and announced her engagement that had taken place — earlier that day. She and her fiancé spent the party going around showing off her engagement ring. Some guests were visibly uncomfortable because it was apparent how inappropriate it was. They knew what they were doing."
US renames 5 places that used racist slur for a Native woman
The U.S. Department of the Interior announced Thursday that it has given new names to five places that previously included a racist term for a Native American woman. The renamed sites are in California, North Dakota, Tennessee and Texas, completing a yearlong process to remove the historically offensive word “squaw” from geographic names across the country.
Five takeaways on the record-setting California storms
A series of severe storms have pummeled parts of California since shortly after Christmas, causing record-breaking flooding, mudslides and whiteout conditions across the state. Storms continued to batter parts of California over the weekend, bringing historic levels of rain to some regions, as well as short-term relief to a state often plagued by droughts. The…
FOX2Now
Saint Louis, MO
53K+
Followers
54K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT
We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.https://fox2now.com/
Comments / 0