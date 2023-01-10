ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

KEEL Radio

Man Found Guilty of Manslaughter in Shreveport Double-Shooting

A Natchitoches man is guilty of manslaughter in connection with two deaths at a local nightspot, a Caddo Parish jury decreed Thursday, January 12, 2023. The 12-person jury in District Judge Donald E. Hathaway Jr.'s court unanimously found Trevarious Winslow, 27, responsible for the deaths of Chasmine Walters, 22, and Lee'Jerryius Baines, 29, on June 9, 2019. The two were shot and killed following an altercation at the Royalty Lounge in the 200 block of Texas Street in downtown Shreveport. Winslow was employed as a security guard at the club at the time.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Multi parish pursuit lands a Stonewall man and Shreveport woman in jail

SHREVEPORT, La. - Caddo Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man and a woman after a multi parish pursuit, said Sheriff Steve Prator. Just before 4:30 a.m., Caddo deputies were notified of a vehicle pursuit entering Caddo Parish from DeSoto Parish on Interstate 49 North. The pursuit involved two people and a dog on a stolen motorcycle. Caddo deputies did not engage with the pursuit for safety reasons.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Injured hunter airlifted to Shreveport Hospital

NATCHITOCHES, Parish - A Rapides Parish man was injured in a hunting accident in south Natchitoches parish on Saturday. According to authorities the 67-year-old fell out of a tree stand. He was airlifted to a Shreveport hospital with what are described as moderate injuries. Louisiana department of wildlife and fisheries...
RAPIDES PARISH, LA
ktalnews.com

Shreveport man found guilty in death of 5-year-old

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport man was found guilty of the death of a five-year-old on Friday. Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office said in a media release that 35-year-old Joseph Lee Smith was found guilty in District Judge John D. Mosely Jr.’s court of manslaughter in connection with the March 2021 slaying of Mya Patel.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Grandson arrested for beating grandfather to death

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man was arrested for fatally beating his grandfather to death Wednesday morning. According to the Shreveport Police Department, officers arrived at the 400 block of Washington Street for a call of a deceased person. The victim was declared dead on the scene by...
SHREVEPORT, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Bossier Suspect Wanted for Passing Counterfeit Money

On 01/08/2022, An unknown black male entered 2242 Barksdael Blvd, Bossier City and attempted to break a $100.00 bill. The suspect handed the money to the cashier and it was easily recognized as being counterfeit. The suspect asked for the money back and was denied. The suspect left on foot. The suspect was camo shorts, black hoodie w/camo Superman logo, and had a light colored backpack.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
ktalnews.com

Update: Missing Vivian man found dead by Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office

VIVIAN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office said the missing 22-year-old Vivian man was found dead in the wood on Saturday. According to a release from CPSO, the body of Michah Roberts was recovered from a wooded area near his grandparents’ home in Vivian Saturday afternoon.
VIVIAN, LA
KSLA

Operation nets drugs, guns and an arrest

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport police seized a stolen rifle, a half dozen more guns and various amounts of six different drugs when they arrested a Shreveport man. Members of Shreveport Police Department’s Office of Special Investigations conducted an investigation in the 2300 block of Jamison Street that continued to two storage units in the 5500 block of Jefferson Paige Road.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

SPD adds charge to man accused in traffic deaths of mother, daughter

SHREVEPORT, La. -- An additional charge has been filed against a Shreveport man accused in the deaths of a mother and daughter while allegedly evading police. Shreveport police have charged with Terrance Dangerfield, 24, with felon in possession of a firearm. He's already charged with two counts each of negligent homicide and hit and run driving.
SHREVEPORT, LA
bossierpress.com

BCPD searching for attempted murder suspect

The Bossier City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a individual who is wanted for Attempted First Degree Murder. Detectives are looking for 20-year-old Xavier Reese, who is wanted for two counts of Attempted First Degree Murder in additional to other charges in connection with a shooting that occurred in Bossier City on December 14, 2022.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Shreveport Multiple Felon Arrested in Fatal Hit-And-Run

On Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at approximately 06:30 p.m., Shreveport Police patrol officers attempted to stop a 2006 Hyundai sedan at the 3132 eastbound Walker Road exit. As the officer activated lights and sirens to signal for the driver to pull over, the vehicle accelerated rapidly, running a red light at the Walker Road intersection. The vehicle struck a 2017 Chevy Malibu that was legally crossing the intersection.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

SPD K-9 arrest leads to large drug seizure

SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport police K-9 was instrumental Thursday in a man's arrest and large drug seizure, police said Friday. Police said patrol officers attempted a traffic stop in the Mooretown neighborhood. A passenger jumped out of the car and ran. After a brief chase, K-9 Diesel found the...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KEEL Radio

Two High-Profile Murder Trials to Start in Caddo Court

A pair of high-profile second-degree murder trials will be held this week in Caddo District Court, with jury selections commencing Monday, January 9, 2023. One involves a pair of victims shot at an altercation in downtown Shreveport in June 2019. The other centers on the death of a child struck by a stray bullet fired near a west Shreveport motel two years later.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Man hatcheted in Highland home identified

The elderly man who was killed in a Shreveport home has been identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner's Office. The elderly man who was killed in a Shreveport home has been identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner's Office. Big weather changes for the coming week. Big weather changes for the...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KEEL Radio

KEEL Radio

