SEWARD, Neb. – A new competition season is off and running in style for the Concordia University Competitive Dance program. The Bulldogs hosted College of Saint Mary for a dual on Wednesday (Jan. 11) and came away with a new school record score of 80.55. Meanwhile, the Flames earned a score of 48, resulting in a win for Concordia. The competition took place at halftime of the women’s basketball game inside Friedrich Arena.

