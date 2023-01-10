ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Defensive prowess leads the way as GPAC win streak remains intact

SEWARD, Neb. – The Concordia University Women’s Basketball team jumped out to a quick 6-0 lead, then experienced a first quarter lull before putting together a second quarter that gave it control on Wednesday (Jan. 11). The Bulldogs managed to limit visiting College of Saint Mary to 32.2 percent shooting in the 74-54 blowout inside Friedrich Arena. Hailey Kleinschmit just missed a double-double off the bench and Concordia pushed its series win streak over the Flames to 21.
Bulldog Weekly Report (Jan. 10)

Bulldog Athletic Association Member (BAAM) Athletes of the Week. NOTE: Athletes were considered for their performances since the most recent BAAM luncheon was held on Dec. 13, 2022. Female: Sadie Powell, Basketball. Powell, who hails from Cedar Rapids, Iowa, led the Bulldogs to GPAC wins last week over Mount Marty...
School record broken as Bulldogs open competition with dual win

SEWARD, Neb. – A new competition season is off and running in style for the Concordia University Competitive Dance program. The Bulldogs hosted College of Saint Mary for a dual on Wednesday (Jan. 11) and came away with a new school record score of 80.55. Meanwhile, the Flames earned a score of 48, resulting in a win for Concordia. The competition took place at halftime of the women’s basketball game inside Friedrich Arena.
