'It's really devastating': A tiny California town is underwater after storm deluge
The rural town is among numerous communities hit hard by days of relentless rain and flooding from the California storms.
Huge Waves Are Demolishing California’s Coastline
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. As multiple atmospheric rivers pummel the Pacific Coast, Californians have been watching their coastline change shape—and surfers have been hunting down sheltered spots to take advantage of the swell. While the biggest waves came Thursday, the National Weather Service (NWS) extended a high-surf warning, which was originally set to expire at 9 A.M. Friday, to 9 P.M. this evening (though it was downgraded to an advisory).
‘Forest of driftwood’ washes up on Santa Cruz beaches amid Calif. storms
Some of the logs appeared to be 40 feet long.
Ventura County hit hard by heavy rain; 101 Fwy closed
The 101 Freeway was fully closed between State Route 33 in Ventura County and State Route 150 in Santa Barbara County due to flooding Tuesday morning. The latest atmospheric river to hit Southern California has caused severe flooding and mudslides in Ventura County, as continuous heavy rain continues to raise concerns for residents. A flash flood warning was issued for all of Southern Ventura County, expected to last through Tuesday at 6 p.m., as the storm front moved into the area overnight.The Ventura Beach RV Resort park prepared for the storm but was inundated by flooding from the nearby Ventura River....
Dad Whose Son, 5, Was Swept Away on Flooded Calif. Road Says Wife 'Made the Right Choice' to Leave Car
"It would've been a death trap if they'd stayed there," Brian Doan, whose son Kyle remains missing, tells PEOPLE As authorities continue the search for Kyle Doan, the 5-year-old boy who was swept away by floodwaters in California, his father says he doesn't blame his wife for making the hard "split-second decision" to get out of their car when it began to float away on their way to school. "It would've been a death trap if they'd stayed there," Brian Doan, 54, tells PEOPLE. "She made the right decision given the circumstances." On...
‘I hear a baby crying’ – chilling video of Selma residents assessing tornado damage
The audio of a video being shared on social media provides a chilling account of the unknown aftermath of a tornado that struck Selma, Alabama, Thursday. The video, shared by Alabama meteorologist James Spann is credited to Krishun Moore. The video appears to show the aftermath of the tornado. Debris...
Stunning aerial footage shows California highway underwater
Thousands of Californians are grappling with flooding and power outages after high winds and record-setting rainfall battered the state. CNN National Correspondent Camila Bernal has more.
This California Resort Has The 'Deepest Snow' In America
Here's where you can find it.
California earthquake: Video shows devastation from 6.4 magnitude tremor near San Francisco
A powerful 6.4 magnitude earthquake rocked Northern California early Tuesday morning, leaving thousands without power and causing widespread damage.
Wanted: Two lighthouse keepers for tiny island in San Francisco Bay. Must have 'high-quality culinary experience' and a captain's license.
East Brother Light Station is seeking two people to become its custodians for two years, but they'll need a particular set of skills to get the job.
‘Hiking queen’ posts heartbreaking video moments before deadly slide from icy mountain
A California mother of four known as “the dancing hiking queen” posted heartbreaking video of herself moments before she slid hundreds of feet to her death on an icy slope. Crystal Paula Gonzalez-Landas, 56, was reportedly hiking on the icy Baldy Bowl on Mount Baldy when she slid an estimated 500 to 700 feet on Sunday. The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department received a call about an emergency signal from a GPS device after the incident, KTLA reported. “The hiker was down on a steep and icy hillside, surrounded by numerous helpful hikers assisting in any way they could,” police said. The sheriff’s patrol...
Dad freezes to death while running to store as Arctic winter storm kills 28 and leaves 200M freezing on Christmas Day
A FATHER has been found frozen to death while on his way to the store as the arctic storm kills at least 28 people and leaves 200million freezing on Christmas Day. Major cities in the Southeast, Midwest, and East Coast are calling this their coldest Christmas in decades. There are...
The Governor of California has announced that 12 people have died due to the harsh weather during the previous 10 days
On Sunday, California Governor Gavin Newsom said that 12 individuals had lost their lives during the previous 10 days due to the state's harsh weather. By Sunday night, hundreds of thousands of Northern California homes and businesses were without power; almost 3,000 people had been evacuated; and about 200 people were sleeping in shelters. After "rising water may soon spill over onto highways in Wilton and shut off evacuation routes," the Sacramento County Office of Emergency Services issued an evacuation order for Wilton on Sunday night.
2 Dead After Powerful 6.4-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Northern California
At least two people have died, and 11 more were injured, after a strong earthquake shook Humboldt County in northern California just after 2:30 a.m. PT, one year to the day that a similarly large quake shook the same area. More than 80 aftershocks followed the initial quake.The two unidentified victims “died as a result of medical emergencies occurring during and/or just following the earthquake,” Humboldt County officials said on Tuesday afternoon.The U.S. Geological survey said the quake, measuring 6.4 magnitude, hit about 7 miles southwest of Ferndale. A 6.2 quake hit the same county on Dec. 20, 2021. Multiple...
This Abandoned California Town is Considered One of the Most Contaminated Sites in the Country
California is filled with history but perhaps one of the most fascinating relics of its storied past are the long-abandoned places that dot its landscape. Covered in overgrown brush, decaying, and sometimes rumored to be haunted, these are some of the most fascinating places you'll find within the entire state.
'I just saw the tree fall': Family mourns 2-year-old killed amid storm in Sonoma County
The death of the toddler was one of at least two attributed to the storm that swept through Northern California.
Why San Francisco's Ocean Beach is covered in 'snow' after storm
San Francisco's Ocean Beach was covered in what appeared to be "snow" on Friday.
NASA Satellite Captures Before & After Photos of California Flooding Amid Bomb Cyclone
For decades, California has been steeped in a historic drought, one that has quickly lead to increasingly dangerous wildfires. Amid relentless drought conditions, an atmospheric river event caused by a fast-moving bomb cyclone has descended on the Golden State. As severe weather continues to batter all regions of California, a NASA satellite has captured before and after photos revealing the effects of brutal flooding.
Northern California Braces for Category 4 Atmospheric River
Potential Atmospheric River Category 4Photo byPublic Domain. A powerful winter storm hit Northern California on Monday, bringing several inches of rain and heavy winds. Accompanied by a range of weather alerts, the storm system is expected to bring flooding to rivers, creeks, streams and low-lying areas, as well as urban areas with poor drainage systems. Storm drains and ditches may also become clogged with debris. The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for North Bay, San Francisco, and the coastline, as well as a wind advisory for the coastal areas from Sonoma County to Santa Cruz County. These warnings are set to remain active through Tuesday afternoon.
Water Levels at Lake Shasta Are Higher Now Than Last Year — Why It's a Problem
One of the issues surrounding the climate emergency is rising water levels. Over the years, many bodies of water have seen water levels rising, especially in California reservoir, Lake Shasta. The iconic reservoir had a noteworthy jump in its water levels in the past year. Unfortunately, that may not be good news, even though the Golden State is in an ongoing megadrought.
