SEWARD, Neb. – The two squads with the most overall dual wins among GPAC wrestling programs will meet up on Friday inside Friedrich Arena. The Concordia University Wrestling team is ready to square off against fourth-ranked Doane, the defending GPAC champion. Head Coach Chase Clasen’s squad last competed in dual action back on Dec. 17 when it went 4-0 at the Concordia Bulldog Duals. A group of 11 Bulldogs took to the mat this past weekend at the Hastings Open. Concordia will enter the matchup at 8-1 overall (3-1 GPAC) while Doane stands at 13-1 (3-0 GPAC).

SEWARD, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO