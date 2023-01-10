ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seward, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cune.edu

Defensive prowess leads the way as GPAC win streak remains intact

SEWARD, Neb. – The Concordia University Women’s Basketball team jumped out to a quick 6-0 lead, then experienced a first quarter lull before putting together a second quarter that gave it control on Wednesday (Jan. 11). The Bulldogs managed to limit visiting College of Saint Mary to 32.2 percent shooting in the 74-54 blowout inside Friedrich Arena. Hailey Kleinschmit just missed a double-double off the bench and Concordia pushed its series win streak over the Flames to 21.
SEWARD, NE
cune.edu

School record broken as Bulldogs open competition with dual win

SEWARD, Neb. – A new competition season is off and running in style for the Concordia University Competitive Dance program. The Bulldogs hosted College of Saint Mary for a dual on Wednesday (Jan. 11) and came away with a new school record score of 80.55. Meanwhile, the Flames earned a score of 48, resulting in a win for Concordia. The competition took place at halftime of the women’s basketball game inside Friedrich Arena.
SEWARD, NE
cune.edu

Bulldogs to host fourth-ranked Doane for Friday dual

SEWARD, Neb. – The two squads with the most overall dual wins among GPAC wrestling programs will meet up on Friday inside Friedrich Arena. The Concordia University Wrestling team is ready to square off against fourth-ranked Doane, the defending GPAC champion. Head Coach Chase Clasen’s squad last competed in dual action back on Dec. 17 when it went 4-0 at the Concordia Bulldog Duals. A group of 11 Bulldogs took to the mat this past weekend at the Hastings Open. Concordia will enter the matchup at 8-1 overall (3-1 GPAC) while Doane stands at 13-1 (3-0 GPAC).
SEWARD, NE
cune.edu

Rodencal and Smith honored as BAAM Athletes of the Month for December 2022

SEWARD, Neb. – For their performances throughout the calendar month, Adrianna Rodencal of the track & field program and Gage Smith of the men’s basketball program have been selected as the Bulldog Athletic Association Member (BAAM) Athletes of the Month for December 2022. Rodencal and Smith were winners of a vote conducted on Tuesday (Jan. 10) at the BAAM luncheon. The delay in naming December athletes of the month is due to the absence of BAAM luncheons during the Christmas break.
SEWARD, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy