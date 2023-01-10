EAST BOSTON -- A serious mold problem in the East Boston Police station has officers pleading to move into their new building that broke ground in 2019. It was supposed to be done in October of 2021; however, it remains unfinished. "Ever since I can remember, the East Boston station has been a point of contention and concern," said Boston Police Patrolmen's Association (BPPA) President Larry Calderone. "We are talking about a building that pre-dates President Abraham Lincoln. This building was built in 1859." Calderone says numerous vents in the current station have visible black mold, and that the...

