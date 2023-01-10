ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dorchester Reporter

Bowdoin-Geneva gets what it has asked for: BPD officers are now walking their beats

Boston Police officers are once again walking the beat along Bowdoin Street and Geneva Avenue this winter in response to community requests for increased visibility. Citing an infusion of 16 new officers late last year from the Boston Police Academy that made it possible to beef up the deployment, District C-11 Capt. Shawn Burns said that after a field training period, two officers, Anildo Miranda and Jade Cheek, started walking the streets two weeks ago.
BOSTON, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Governor Healey & Lt. Governor Driscoll Appoint Jones as Secretary of Labor and Workforce Development

BOSTON – Massachusetts Governor Maura T. Healey and Lieutenant Governor Kimberley Driscoll today, January 11, announced they will appoint Lauren Jones to be Secretary of the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development. Jones is currently the Executive Vice President of the Massachusetts Business Roundtable, and previously held roles...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The City of Malden (Official)

Grand Opening of Rock Spot Climbing

Mayor Gary Christenson and members of the Malden Teen Enrichment Center officially welcomed Rock Spot Climbing to Malden Center! Rock Spot is celebrating 25 years as a company this September and is welcoming its newest bouldering gym to Malden at 195 Exchange Street. Bouldering is a form of climbing that is low to the ground and has large soft mats to fall onto. Climbing has grown tremendously in recent years, especially with its addition to the Tokyo Summer Olympic games where American Nathaniel Coleman claimed silver for the United States.
MALDEN, MA
CBS Boston

Delays prevent police officers from moving into new station in East Boston

EAST BOSTON -- A serious mold problem in the East Boston Police station has officers pleading to move into their new building that broke ground in 2019. It was supposed to be done in October of 2021; however, it remains unfinished. "Ever since I can remember, the East Boston station has been a point of contention and concern," said Boston Police Patrolmen's Association (BPPA) President Larry Calderone. "We are talking about a building that pre-dates President Abraham Lincoln. This building was built in 1859." Calderone says numerous vents in the current station have visible black mold, and that the...
BOSTON, MA
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Who Is Gina Fiandaca, MassDOT’s New Boss?

Gina Fiandaca, of East Boston, will be coming back to Massachusetts to serve as the Commonwealth’s next transportation secretary after three years in Austin, Texas, where she served as assistant city manager overseeing the capital city’s mobility initiatives. Under the new administration of Massachusettts Governor Maura Healey, Fiandaca...
AUSTIN, TX
montroseschool.org

Divorced, Beheaded, Died; Divorced, Beheaded, Survived

If you were in my AP European History Class last year, you probably know that I’m an unabashed history buff. Whether I’m analyzing the calves of certain historical figures such as King Louis XIV or threatening Alexander Hamilton in a mock Constitutional Debate, I can safely say that I immensely enjoy history.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Two people injured in Roxbury shooting

Boston police are investigating a shooting in Roxbury that left two people injured. Police say two people were shot on Valentine Street and drove themselves to get treatment. A car with bullet holes was found outside Brigham and Women’s Hospital and was seen getting towed away early Wednesday morning.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Boston ranks among worst cities in the world for traffic jams

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston has ranked among the worst cities in the world for traffic jams, according to an annual Global Traffic Scorecard published by transportation data and analytics company INRIX. According to the data, the typical Bostonian lost 134 hours in 2022 to traffic congestion. That’s up 56 hours...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

New Restaurant Opening in Former Bertucci's Space in Andover

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A new wood-fired pizza restaurant is on its way to a former Bertucci's space north of Boston. According to an article from the Andover News, Brooksy's is getting ready to open on Main Street in the center of town, with the place offering beer and wine in addition to pizza and having seating for 59. The post mentions that they are waiting to hear back from owner Brooks Rice as to a possible opening date, so stay tuned for a possible update over the coming days.
ANDOVER, MA
