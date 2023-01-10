Read full article on original website
msonewsports.com
Wednesday, 1/11 – In the News: Peabody, Danvers, Beverly, Saugus, more – Local News & Sports Photos
Weather – National Weather Service – Cooler yet still seasonable for your Wednesday with periods of sun and clouds! Clouds will hang tough across the eastern MA coastline thanks to E/NE flow. A flurry or snow shower may pop up across Plymouth County/Cape Cod later today! Temps only in the low 30s.
Dorchester Reporter
Bowdoin-Geneva gets what it has asked for: BPD officers are now walking their beats
Boston Police officers are once again walking the beat along Bowdoin Street and Geneva Avenue this winter in response to community requests for increased visibility. Citing an infusion of 16 new officers late last year from the Boston Police Academy that made it possible to beef up the deployment, District C-11 Capt. Shawn Burns said that after a field training period, two officers, Anildo Miranda and Jade Cheek, started walking the streets two weeks ago.
Governor Healey & Lt. Governor Driscoll Appoint Jones as Secretary of Labor and Workforce Development
BOSTON – Massachusetts Governor Maura T. Healey and Lieutenant Governor Kimberley Driscoll today, January 11, announced they will appoint Lauren Jones to be Secretary of the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development. Jones is currently the Executive Vice President of the Massachusetts Business Roundtable, and previously held roles...
Grand Opening of Rock Spot Climbing
Mayor Gary Christenson and members of the Malden Teen Enrichment Center officially welcomed Rock Spot Climbing to Malden Center! Rock Spot is celebrating 25 years as a company this September and is welcoming its newest bouldering gym to Malden at 195 Exchange Street. Bouldering is a form of climbing that is low to the ground and has large soft mats to fall onto. Climbing has grown tremendously in recent years, especially with its addition to the Tokyo Summer Olympic games where American Nathaniel Coleman claimed silver for the United States.
The Boston couple giving away their billion dollar fortune
To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. One couple who continues to give back to their community is Bill and Joyce Cummings.
WCVB
Nightclub at Encore Boston Harbor celebrates police K-9 on her birthday
EVERETT, Mass. — A K-9 at the Everett Police Department got some doggone good treatment on her birthday. The staff members at Mémoire Boston, a nightclub at Encore Boston Harbor resort casino, are big fans of Everett police K-9 Mary. When they heard Monday was Mary's birthday, the...
South Shore Chef Spending $1 Million Mass Lottery Prize On Kids' Education
A chef from the South Shore stopped for gas and walked away with enough money to put both his kids through school, lottery officials said.Alejandro Melendez Delgado, of Marshfield, won a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “100X The Money” instant ticket game, lottery officials sa…
Delays prevent police officers from moving into new station in East Boston
EAST BOSTON -- A serious mold problem in the East Boston Police station has officers pleading to move into their new building that broke ground in 2019. It was supposed to be done in October of 2021; however, it remains unfinished. "Ever since I can remember, the East Boston station has been a point of contention and concern," said Boston Police Patrolmen's Association (BPPA) President Larry Calderone. "We are talking about a building that pre-dates President Abraham Lincoln. This building was built in 1859." Calderone says numerous vents in the current station have visible black mold, and that the...
WCVB
Community rallies around Roslindale businesses forced to close after car slams into building
BOSTON — A community is rallying around some Boston businesses that were forced to close last month when a car struck a building and caused it to partially collapse. The crash that happened on Dec. 19 on Corinth Street in the heart of the city's Roslindale neighborhood damaged several businesses, including Sebastian’s Barber Shop.
Quincy Polar Plunge benefits boy battling cancer
QUINCY, Mass — People raced into the water in Quincy Sunday to raise money for a young child with cancer. The proceeds from the plunge will go to benefit Quinn Waters. Known as the ‘Mighty Quinn’, the five-year-old boy has inspired people during his battle against cancer.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Who Is Gina Fiandaca, MassDOT’s New Boss?
Gina Fiandaca, of East Boston, will be coming back to Massachusetts to serve as the Commonwealth’s next transportation secretary after three years in Austin, Texas, where she served as assistant city manager overseeing the capital city’s mobility initiatives. Under the new administration of Massachusettts Governor Maura Healey, Fiandaca...
montroseschool.org
Divorced, Beheaded, Died; Divorced, Beheaded, Survived
If you were in my AP European History Class last year, you probably know that I’m an unabashed history buff. Whether I’m analyzing the calves of certain historical figures such as King Louis XIV or threatening Alexander Hamilton in a mock Constitutional Debate, I can safely say that I immensely enjoy history.
ABC6.com
Fall River mayor seeks volunteers to assist elderly, disabled people in shoveling this winter
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — The city of Fall River is looking for volunteers to shovel out elderly and disabled people throughout the snowy season. During each snow storm, the Mayor’s Office receives calls from disabled and elderly people who need assistance shoveling. At this time, there are...
whdh.com
Two people injured in Roxbury shooting
Boston police are investigating a shooting in Roxbury that left two people injured. Police say two people were shot on Valentine Street and drove themselves to get treatment. A car with bullet holes was found outside Brigham and Women’s Hospital and was seen getting towed away early Wednesday morning.
“Most Haunted Road In Massachusetts”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re Alone
Haunted roads can be found all over the world, with each one having its own unique history and ghostly tales. Massachusetts is no exception, as it is home to several haunted roads that are sure to send a shiver down your spine. Here are the top five most haunted roads in Massachusetts:
Bed Bath & Beyond announces more store closings, including these Mass. stores
Bed Bath & Beyond added more store locations to its list of expected store closures announced in September. The company said it is planning on closing 150 stores but did not state when those closures would be happening. The list released in September included 3 Massachusetts locations. The stores are...
country1025.com
Did You Go Through A Dunkin’ Drive-Thru Today in Mass? Ben Affleck May Have Served You.
Boston has been abuzz all day with news that “the American Royal Family” of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are in town. They’re here shooting an ad for Dunkin’ and Ben took a little time to work the drive-thru window. So…. do you get your morning...
whdh.com
Boston ranks among worst cities in the world for traffic jams
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston has ranked among the worst cities in the world for traffic jams, according to an annual Global Traffic Scorecard published by transportation data and analytics company INRIX. According to the data, the typical Bostonian lost 134 hours in 2022 to traffic congestion. That’s up 56 hours...
Swampscott Police investigating something found on Fisherman Beach
SWAMPSCOTT, Mass. — Swampscott Police respond to Fisherman beach late Wednesday night after a caller reported finding something suspicious near the shore. Investigators are seen surrounding an item on the beach with their flashlights. There is no word on what the item is. This is an active and ongoing...
NECN
New Restaurant Opening in Former Bertucci's Space in Andover
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A new wood-fired pizza restaurant is on its way to a former Bertucci's space north of Boston. According to an article from the Andover News, Brooksy's is getting ready to open on Main Street in the center of town, with the place offering beer and wine in addition to pizza and having seating for 59. The post mentions that they are waiting to hear back from owner Brooks Rice as to a possible opening date, so stay tuned for a possible update over the coming days.
