ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Governor Mills Appoints Former House Speaker Ryan Fecteau as Senior Advisor in the Governor’s Office of Policy Innovation and the Future

maine.gov
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
maine.gov

What They’re Saying: Leaders Praise Governor Mills’ Biennial Budget Proposal

Leaders, advocates, and experts from across Maine are praising the Governor’s new biennial budget proposal. The proposal, unveiled by the Governor yesterday, builds on the significant progress achieved under her last budget by continuing her free community college initiative for another two years, expanding pre-K, building more housing, and strengthening Maine’s health care system, including investing in behavioral health, services for older Mainers and people with disabilities, and child welfare. The proposal also makes an historic investment in infrastructure to unlock vast new sources of Federal funding to fix Maine’s multimodal transportation system.
MAINE STATE
mainebiz.biz

Former Maine House Speaker to join executive branch as senior advisor

Ryan Fecteau, the former Speaker of the Maine House of Representatives and a Mainebiz 40 under 40 honoree in 2022, has been appointed to a senior advisory role in Maine's state government. In related news, Elizabeth Gattine was appointed coordinator of the Governor's Cabinet on Aging. Fecteau, a 30-year-old Democrat,...
MAINE STATE
The Maine Writer

Maine Governor Mills Releases Largest Ever Budget Proposal

Maine Governor Janet Mills has just released her budget proposal for the fiscal year 2024-2025. The budget is the largest in Maine state history, at a total of $10.3 billion. Mills also presented a supplemental budget for this current budget for the fiscal year 2022-2023. Mills says her budget is balanced and she will not raise taxes or touch the Rainy Day Fund.
MAINE STATE
maine.gov

Maine DHHS Announces Major Investment in Healthy Aging

Governor Janet Mills’ biennial and supplemental budgets propose $169 million for initiatives to expand and improve home-based care, invest in the safety of older residents, and continue to invest in long-term care facilities, including nursing homes. This includes full funding of home-delivered meals to ensure that eligible older adults continue to receive meals as one-time federal funding is depleted.
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Gov. Mills appoints Ryan Fecteau to senior advisor position

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Former Maine Speaker of the House Ryan Fecteau is heading back to Augusta. Governor Mills announced Tuesday she’s appointing Fecteau as Senior Advisor in her Office of Policy Innovation and the Future. Fecteau’s role will be working in areas such as housing development and land...
MAINE STATE
maine.gov

Maine DHHS Announces Historic Payment Reforms for Behavioral Health

The Maine Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) announced today an unprecedented increase in behavioral health investments to $237 million in federal and state funds to continue MaineCare and related payment improvements as well as make critical investments in the children’s behavioral health system and opioid response. Effective...
MAINE STATE
Boston

Why a Maine couple is fighting to mine a $1.5 billion lithium deposit

Lithium is highly prized for its use in batteries. The massive deposit in Newry was initially discovered in 2021. Near the Sunday River Ski resort, in the small Western Maine town of Newry, lies one of the world’s largest deposits of lithium. The massive deposit of lithium, valued for its use in batteries, cell phones, stove tops, and more, could be worth as much as $1.5 billion.
NEWRY, ME
Rachel Perkins

Mining for a Fortune: Couple's Quest to Extract Valuable Lithium Deposit in Maine

A couple in Maine, Mary and Gary Freeman, have taken their case to Superior Court in an effort to excavate what may be the world's richest lithium deposit on their property in Newry. The deposit, which could be worth as much as $1.5 billion, is being held back by Maine's strict mining regulations. The 2017 mining law of Maine is considered to be one of the strictest in the nation.
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Political Brew: Mills' inaugural speech, budget, and relief checks

PORTLAND, Maine — After a four-day debate and more than a dozen votes, Rep. Kevin McCarthy was finally elected as the nation’s new Speaker of the House of Representatives. Neither Political Brew Republican analyst Ray Richardson nor his Democratic counterpart Ken Altshuler are fans of McCarthy, but the two had very different opinions about the long, drawn-out process that finally resulted in his election.
MAINE STATE
Q106.5

People Moved to Maine in Big Numbers in 2022

People from all over love Maine and want to live here. In fact, Maine is second behind North Carolina in the percentage of out-of-staters who have decided to make this their home. People are Moving to Maine in Big Numbers. In 2021, Maine actually had a higher percentage of people...
MAINE STATE
Jake Wells

Stimulus money still available to Maine residents

Did you know that you may be able to get some of your hard-earned money back through federal funds? The Homeowner Assistance Fund, part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, provides up to $9.961 billion to each state, territory, and tribal entity in the United States to assist homeowners and renters affected by the COVID-19 pandemic (source). The program is intended to help Americans avoid foreclosures and loss of utilities during the economic disruption caused by the pandemic.
MAINE STATE
foxbangor.com

Former Maine Chief of Police pens Memoir

STATEWIDE–A former Maine police officer is finding a new calling as an author. Lisa Beecher and her husband spent decades serving in law enforcement in southern Maine. Beecher’s book called ‘Living With Mr. Fahrenheit’ is a memoir that follows her husband’s battle with mental illness and the stigma that often exists for those seeking help.
MAINE STATE
94.9 HOM

This Was One of the Most ‘Maine’ Moments I’ve Ever Had

A room full of flannels and bean boots, a craft beer on the lake, and a cashier at Reny’s with no “R” in his vocabulary are all “Maine” moments. Having been born and raised here in the Pine Tree State, I constantly find myself in situations or moments in time that make me sigh and say, “wow, that is so ‘Maine’”.
MAINE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy