Governor Mills Appoints Former House Speaker Ryan Fecteau as Senior Advisor in the Governor’s Office of Policy Innovation and the Future

maine.gov
What They’re Saying: Leaders Praise Governor Mills’ Biennial Budget Proposal
Leaders, advocates, and experts from across Maine are praising the Governor’s new biennial budget proposal. The proposal, unveiled by the Governor yesterday, builds on the significant progress achieved under her last budget by continuing her free community college initiative for another two years, expanding pre-K, building more housing, and strengthening Maine’s health care system, including investing in behavioral health, services for older Mainers and people with disabilities, and child welfare. The proposal also makes an historic investment in infrastructure to unlock vast new sources of Federal funding to fix Maine’s multimodal transportation system.
mainebiz.biz
Former Maine House Speaker to join executive branch as senior advisor
Ryan Fecteau, the former Speaker of the Maine House of Representatives and a Mainebiz 40 under 40 honoree in 2022, has been appointed to a senior advisory role in Maine's state government. In related news, Elizabeth Gattine was appointed coordinator of the Governor's Cabinet on Aging. Fecteau, a 30-year-old Democrat,...
Maine Governor Mills Releases Largest Ever Budget Proposal
Maine Governor Janet Mills has just released her budget proposal for the fiscal year 2024-2025. The budget is the largest in Maine state history, at a total of $10.3 billion. Mills also presented a supplemental budget for this current budget for the fiscal year 2022-2023. Mills says her budget is balanced and she will not raise taxes or touch the Rainy Day Fund.
maine.gov
Maine DHHS Announces Major Investment in Healthy Aging
Governor Janet Mills’ biennial and supplemental budgets propose $169 million for initiatives to expand and improve home-based care, invest in the safety of older residents, and continue to invest in long-term care facilities, including nursing homes. This includes full funding of home-delivered meals to ensure that eligible older adults continue to receive meals as one-time federal funding is depleted.
wabi.tv
Gov. Mills appoints Ryan Fecteau to senior advisor position
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Former Maine Speaker of the House Ryan Fecteau is heading back to Augusta. Governor Mills announced Tuesday she’s appointing Fecteau as Senior Advisor in her Office of Policy Innovation and the Future. Fecteau’s role will be working in areas such as housing development and land...
maine.gov
Maine DHHS Announces Historic Payment Reforms for Behavioral Health
The Maine Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) announced today an unprecedented increase in behavioral health investments to $237 million in federal and state funds to continue MaineCare and related payment improvements as well as make critical investments in the children’s behavioral health system and opioid response. Effective...
Why a Maine couple is fighting to mine a $1.5 billion lithium deposit
Lithium is highly prized for its use in batteries. The massive deposit in Newry was initially discovered in 2021. Near the Sunday River Ski resort, in the small Western Maine town of Newry, lies one of the world’s largest deposits of lithium. The massive deposit of lithium, valued for its use in batteries, cell phones, stove tops, and more, could be worth as much as $1.5 billion.
mainepublic.org
Gov. Janet Mills discusses top issues facing Maine as she starts her second term
As Governor Mills kicks off her second term as Maine’s governor, we’ll hear about what she sees as her top challenges and opportunities in the months ahead—and what she has learned from her first term in office. We’ll discuss issues from energy costs to affordable housing to Indigenous rights.
News Center MAINE’s Keith Carson Just Trolled Mainers Once Again
There may not be a meteorologist in Maine who deals with more trolls than News Center MAINE's Keith Carson. (Well, outside of the incident former Maine meteorologist Matt Hoenig dealt with last week at the grocery store, but that seems more like a random isolated incident.) But I digress... Keith...
Mining for a Fortune: Couple's Quest to Extract Valuable Lithium Deposit in Maine
A couple in Maine, Mary and Gary Freeman, have taken their case to Superior Court in an effort to excavate what may be the world's richest lithium deposit on their property in Newry. The deposit, which could be worth as much as $1.5 billion, is being held back by Maine's strict mining regulations. The 2017 mining law of Maine is considered to be one of the strictest in the nation.
Maine student in nation's most prestigious math and science competition
FALMOUTH, Maine — Falmouth High School senior Patrick Wahlig is working towards being a scientist. His research so far could even be taking him to Washington D.C. in March. On Tuesday, Patrick was named Maine's only scholar in the nation's oldest and most prestigious science and math competition: the Regeneron Science Talent Search.
Did You Know These 25 Animals Are on Maine’s Endangered Species List?
One of the most wonderful things about living in Maine is its remoteness. With the exception of a few pockets here and there, this state is a wilderness wonderland. It gives Mainers and the thousands of yearly tourists plenty of great opportunities to explore. Whether it's a rocky coastline, quiet...
New Hampshire considers mandating cursive, communism history
CONCORD, N.H. — Communism and cursive would be part of the mandatory curriculum in New Hampshire schools under a pair of bills harking back to bygone eras of history and handwriting. The House Education Committee held public hearings Wednesday on Republican bills to require that students be taught cursive...
newscentermaine.com
As Maine's climate continues to change, so does its growing scallop farming industry
BELFAST, Maine — When you work on the water in Maine, the cold months make for hit-or-miss days. For Andrew Peters and his three-person crew, undocking from Buck's Harbor Marina in Brooksville to tend to their scallops is a year-round venture. It takes about 45 minutes by boat to...
Political Brew: Mills' inaugural speech, budget, and relief checks
PORTLAND, Maine — After a four-day debate and more than a dozen votes, Rep. Kevin McCarthy was finally elected as the nation’s new Speaker of the House of Representatives. Neither Political Brew Republican analyst Ray Richardson nor his Democratic counterpart Ken Altshuler are fans of McCarthy, but the two had very different opinions about the long, drawn-out process that finally resulted in his election.
Former Maine Police Chief Writes Memoir of Husbands Battle With Mental Illness
Lisa Beecher is a former police chief at the University of Southern Maine and a retired detective at the Portland Police Department with thirty-three years in law enforcement. She also happens to be the mother of Karen Goldberg and mother-in-law to Lee Goldberg of News Center Maine along with being the grandmother to more kids than we can count in this article.
People Moved to Maine in Big Numbers in 2022
People from all over love Maine and want to live here. In fact, Maine is second behind North Carolina in the percentage of out-of-staters who have decided to make this their home. People are Moving to Maine in Big Numbers. In 2021, Maine actually had a higher percentage of people...
Stimulus money still available to Maine residents
Did you know that you may be able to get some of your hard-earned money back through federal funds? The Homeowner Assistance Fund, part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, provides up to $9.961 billion to each state, territory, and tribal entity in the United States to assist homeowners and renters affected by the COVID-19 pandemic (source). The program is intended to help Americans avoid foreclosures and loss of utilities during the economic disruption caused by the pandemic.
foxbangor.com
Former Maine Chief of Police pens Memoir
STATEWIDE–A former Maine police officer is finding a new calling as an author. Lisa Beecher and her husband spent decades serving in law enforcement in southern Maine. Beecher’s book called ‘Living With Mr. Fahrenheit’ is a memoir that follows her husband’s battle with mental illness and the stigma that often exists for those seeking help.
This Was One of the Most ‘Maine’ Moments I’ve Ever Had
A room full of flannels and bean boots, a craft beer on the lake, and a cashier at Reny’s with no “R” in his vocabulary are all “Maine” moments. Having been born and raised here in the Pine Tree State, I constantly find myself in situations or moments in time that make me sigh and say, “wow, that is so ‘Maine’”.
