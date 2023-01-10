Read full article on original website
sdstate.edu
SDSU leads national initiative to develop the future leaders in food, climate and sustainable agriculture
South Dakota State University is the recipient of a three-year, $749,977 grant to find innovative ways to develop future workforce in food, agriculture, natural and human sciences (FANH) fields by leveraging honors education. The United States Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture recently announced the Higher Education...
KELOLAND TV
SDSU celebrates national title; 2023 legislative session begins
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, January 10, 2023. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Three people on board the KELOLAND VIP FANFare fan buses played football for South Dakota State between 1975 and 1980. They reunited with many of their former teammates in Frisco.
