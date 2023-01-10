Read full article on original website
Related
Rumor: New England Patriots’ QB Mac Jones Requests Trade, Blames Fans
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Right off the bat, the reason that the headline starts off with the word "rumor" is the fact that there's a chance this isn't a hot take, but instead hot garbage. That said, it is a rumor and this is Patriots Nation, so it's something to keep an eye on.
DeAndre Hopkins Reportedly Wants to be Traded to These Two Teams
The Arizona Cardinals are all but set to offload wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins in the offseason. According to Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro, Hopkins has two teams in mind.
NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team
Plenty of speculation lies ahead for Aaron Rodgers this off-season. The longer the veteran quarterback’s future remains undecided, the crazier the rumors will get. NFL analyst Danny Heifetz ratcheted up the speculation about Rodgers‘ future Thursday. The Ringer.com reporter wrote a column saying the perfect new spot for Rodgers is … the New York Jets. The Read more... The post NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NFL star Damar Hamlin will return to the Buffalo Bills
In what has been deemed a modern-day miracle, NFL star Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital for the last time after being resuscitated on the field just two weeks ago. And what seemed unfathomable just days ago is the fact that Hamlin, a defensive back for the Buffalo...
NFL Superstar Tom Brady Is Rumored to Be Dating This Slovak Influencer After His Divorce
Among the most devastating celebrity divorces that happened in 2022 was the one between NFL superstar Tom Brady and Giselle Bündchen. On Friday, Oct. 28, news outlets reported that the two had filed for divorce after more than a decade of marriage. The following month, Giselle sparked dating rumors...
Yardbarker
Bills' Damar Hamlin hits another huge recovery milestone
Damar Hamlin spent nine nights in the hospital after he collapsed on the field during the Buffalo Bills’ game against the Cincinnati Bengals last week, and the defensive back is finally going home. Hamlin on Monday was transferred from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center to Buffalo General Medical...
NFL World Shocked By The Condoleezza Rice Suggestion
Eventually, Roger Goodell will have to step aside from his role as the commissioner of the NFL. Although that day hasn't come yet, a former Secretary of State has been named as a possible replacement. According to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, Kevin Warren and Condoleezza Rice ...
NFL World Reacts To Thursday Night Football Announcement
Amazon's first season as the official provider of Thursday Night Football didn't go nearly as well as the network hoped it would. According to Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports, Amazon told advertisers before the season that it wanted to average 12.5 million viewers per game. The ...
Look: Damar Hamlin Hints At Plans For Future
After suffering cardiac arrest during the Bills-Bengals game on Jan. 2, Damar Hamlin awoke to see an outpouring of love from the football world, as well as $8.7 million donated to a toy drive fundraiser for his charity, The Chasing M's Foundation. With it, the Bills safety vowed to change the ...
Broncos coaching odds show clear favorite in Denver and it’s not Harbaugh
There is a betting favorite to become the next head coach of the Denver Broncos, and it’s not Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh. We have approached another NFL coaching carousel where Jim Harbaugh is once again a potential candidate. Last year, he interviewed with the Minnesota Vikings but opted to...
NFL
Derek Carr landing spots in 2023: Six potential trade fits for three-time Pro Bowl QB
It's all but official now. Derek Carr and the Raiders are taking steps to finalize their split, with the team evaluating the trade market for the quarterback, who said goodbye to the franchise and its fans in a statement posted to social media on Thursday. Carr was benched prior to...
Deion Sanders makes major mistake
The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Look: Rob Gronkowski Is Predicting Wild Card Round Blowout
Rob Gronkowski knows a thing or two about playing in the AFC Playoffs. And he's not giving the Baltimore Ravens a chance when it comes to their Wild Card Round matchup against Joe Burrow and the Bengals. Appearing on FanDuel's "Up & Adams" show with Kay Adams, the former All-Pro tight end said ...
Vikings QB Kirk Cousins reveals retirement timeframe ahead of Giants playoff game
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins may be 34 years old, but retirement is not yet in his mind. As he prepares for the Vikings’ Wild Card showdown with the New York Giants, Cousins opened up about his continued maturity on the field and touched on his potential retirement. He emphasized that he’ll only walk away from the game when the time comes that he’s no longer growing as a player.
Surprise AFC team emerges as Tom Brady suitor
The Miami Dolphins seemed to find the perfect coach for Tua Tagovailoa when they hired Mike McDaniel, but that does not necessarily mean they would pass up an opportunity to pursue arguably the greatest quarterback in NFL history. Tom Brady was linked to the Dolphins last offseason at around the time he briefly retired. The... The post Surprise AFC team emerges as Tom Brady suitor appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
msn.com
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Tom Brady, Gisele Update
Over the past few months, cryptocurrency platform FTX has dominated the headlines - and not for good reason. The company went bankrupt, which put star quarterback Tom Brady and supermodel Gisele Bundchen in a bad spot. New court documents revealed just how invested Brady and Bundchen were in the failing business.
Report: 'Extreme swelling' means Ravens QB Lamar Jackson has 'uphill battle' for wild-card return
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson faces an "uphill battle" to play in Sunday's AFC wild-card game at Cincinnati, NFL Network reported Wednesday. Multiple reports indicate Jackson is limited by swelling, which impacts his lateral mobility and straight-line speed. Jackson is "working, rehabbing" to get himself ready to face the Bengals in the Sunday night playoff game, NFL Network reported. But Jackson's injured knee is "not quite right." ...
Three Free Agents Steelers Must Re-Sign
The Pittsburgh Steelers should go messing with the foundation of their defense. Instead, just add to it.
Texans: 'Hire Sean Payton, Fire Everybody Else'?
The Dallas Cowboys will be moving and shaking when it comes to Mike McCarthy and the coaching staff, as will the rest of the NFL. Follow all the Coaching Carousel action here!
Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and Ciara Among Top Donors to Damar Hamlin's Foundation
A GoFundMe set up by the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player, who collapsed on the field Monday night, is up to more than $7 million, with $10,000 donations from stars like Brady and Wilson Damar Hamlin is still making a difference, even while intubated in a hospital. As of Thursday afternoon, a GoFundMe campaign set up by Hamlin to raise funds for a community toy drive has surpassed the $7.25 million mark thanks to over 224,000 donations from fans and supporters, including stars like Tom Brady and Ciara and...
Seacoast Current
Portsmouth, NH
15K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
A brand new way to get local and current news for the Seacoast. No paywall. Just live and local, Seacoast Current news.https://seacoastcurrent.com/
Comments / 1