Seacoast Current

Rumor: New England Patriots’ QB Mac Jones Requests Trade, Blames Fans

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Right off the bat, the reason that the headline starts off with the word "rumor" is the fact that there's a chance this isn't a hot take, but instead hot garbage. That said, it is a rumor and this is Patriots Nation, so it's something to keep an eye on.
The Comeback

NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team

Plenty of speculation lies ahead for Aaron Rodgers this off-season. The longer the veteran quarterback’s future remains undecided, the crazier the rumors will get. NFL analyst Danny Heifetz ratcheted up the speculation about Rodgers‘ future Thursday. The Ringer.com reporter wrote a column saying the perfect new spot for Rodgers is … the New York Jets. The Read more... The post NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GREEN BAY, WI
rolling out

NFL star Damar Hamlin will return to the Buffalo Bills

In what has been deemed a modern-day miracle, NFL star Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital for the last time after being resuscitated on the field just two weeks ago. And what seemed unfathomable just days ago is the fact that Hamlin, a defensive back for the Buffalo...
Yardbarker

Bills' Damar Hamlin hits another huge recovery milestone

Damar Hamlin spent nine nights in the hospital after he collapsed on the field during the Buffalo Bills’ game against the Cincinnati Bengals last week, and the defensive back is finally going home. Hamlin on Monday was transferred from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center to Buffalo General Medical...
BUFFALO, NY
The Spun

NFL World Shocked By The Condoleezza Rice Suggestion

Eventually, Roger Goodell will have to step aside from his role as the commissioner of the NFL. Although that day hasn't come yet, a former Secretary of State has been named as a possible replacement.  According to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, Kevin Warren and Condoleezza Rice ...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Thursday Night Football Announcement

Amazon's first season as the official provider of Thursday Night Football didn't go nearly as well as the network hoped it would.  According to Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports, Amazon told advertisers before the season that it wanted to average 12.5 million viewers per game. The ...
DENVER, CO
Athlon Sports

Look: Damar Hamlin Hints At Plans For Future

After suffering cardiac arrest during the Bills-Bengals game on Jan. 2, Damar Hamlin awoke to see an outpouring of love from the football world, as well as $8.7 million donated to a toy drive fundraiser for his charity, The Chasing M's Foundation. With it, the Bills safety vowed to change the ...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Comeback

Deion Sanders makes major mistake

The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TEMPE, AZ
The Spun

Look: Rob Gronkowski Is Predicting Wild Card Round Blowout

Rob Gronkowski knows a thing or two about playing in the AFC Playoffs. And he's not giving the Baltimore Ravens a chance when it comes to their Wild Card Round matchup against Joe Burrow and the Bengals. Appearing on FanDuel's "Up & Adams" show with Kay Adams, the former All-Pro tight end said ...
CINCINNATI, OH
ClutchPoints

Vikings QB Kirk Cousins reveals retirement timeframe ahead of Giants playoff game

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins may be 34 years old, but retirement is not yet in his mind. As he prepares for the Vikings’ Wild Card showdown with the New York Giants, Cousins opened up about his continued maturity on the field and touched on his potential retirement. He emphasized that he’ll only walk away from the game when the time comes that he’s no longer growing as a player.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Larry Brown Sports

Surprise AFC team emerges as Tom Brady suitor

The Miami Dolphins seemed to find the perfect coach for Tua Tagovailoa when they hired Mike McDaniel, but that does not necessarily mean they would pass up an opportunity to pursue arguably the greatest quarterback in NFL history. Tom Brady was linked to the Dolphins last offseason at around the time he briefly retired. The... The post Surprise AFC team emerges as Tom Brady suitor appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
ALABAMA STATE
msn.com

NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Tom Brady, Gisele Update

Over the past few months, cryptocurrency platform FTX has dominated the headlines - and not for good reason. The company went bankrupt, which put star quarterback Tom Brady and supermodel Gisele Bundchen in a bad spot. New court documents revealed just how invested Brady and Bundchen were in the failing business.
News-Herald

Report: 'Extreme swelling' means Ravens QB Lamar Jackson has 'uphill battle' for wild-card return

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson faces an "uphill battle" to play in Sunday's AFC wild-card game at Cincinnati, NFL Network reported Wednesday. Multiple reports indicate Jackson is limited by swelling, which impacts his lateral mobility and straight-line speed. Jackson is "working, rehabbing" to get himself ready to face the Bengals in the Sunday night playoff game, NFL Network reported. But Jackson's injured knee is "not quite right." ...
BALTIMORE, MD
People

Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and Ciara Among Top Donors to Damar Hamlin's Foundation

A GoFundMe set up by the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player, who collapsed on the field Monday night, is up to more than $7 million, with $10,000 donations from stars like Brady and Wilson Damar Hamlin is still making a difference, even while intubated in a hospital. As of Thursday afternoon, a GoFundMe campaign set up by Hamlin to raise funds for a community toy drive has surpassed the $7.25 million mark thanks to over 224,000 donations from fans and supporters, including stars like Tom Brady and Ciara and...
