Read full article on original website
Related
“Fairytale” Drive with Attractions and Stops Begins in St. Cloud
In the wintertime I generally start thinking and planning for when it's not winter. This is one of those things that you can plan for Spring, Summer and/or Fall. But winter may be a bit challenging for some of these attractions. There is a very scenic drive that you can...
SCSU and CSB Dance Teams Take on Nationals, Huskies Win Big
ORLANDO (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud State University team has claimed their fourth straight title. The St. Cloud State Dance Team won the top honors in the Game Day Performance category at the UCA/UDA College Nationals in Florida on Friday. The team will also compete in the Pom and Jazz semifinals at 3:26 p.m. and 8:38 p.m. Saturday.
Minnesota Driver Shares Powerful Pictures After Large Ice Chunk Hits Her Car
Lynn Cedergren of Albertville was driving down the interstate when suddenly, a huge sheet of ice flew off the top of the Slumberland truck in front of her. The ice slammed into her passenger side window, shattering the glass as she was driving down the interstate. SHATTERED GLASS. Luckily for...
Walmart to Stop Providing Plastic Bags In Some States – Is Minnesota Included?
We've been hearing about how some grocery and big box stores are starting to cease the use of single use plastic bags around the country. Up to now, MOSTLY happening in states like California and Arizona. But now, there are more states that are beginning to adopt this practice all in the effort to improve the environment.
Why Does The Water In My Saint Cloud Minnesota Home Smell Like Gas?
I've lived in my house in Saint Cloud now for a little over three years. Over that period of time, I've never had this happen until a few weeks ago. I turned on the water in my bathroom sink to get ready for work one morning. I noticed this strange smell of gas, that occurred only when I turned on the running water. I thought it was strange, but just went back to getting ready, and thought that maybe it was something with the city water, and assumed that it would be gone in a few days.
Minnesota’s Snow and Cold Index for the Winter, So far
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- Now that we are about halfway through the season how is this winter shaping up compared to winters past?. The Minnesota Climatology Office says their Twin Cities Snow and Cold Index is up to 80 points so far this season (16 points for cold and 64 points for snow).
Red Light Cameras Still On St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis’ Radar
Drivers running red lights is a problem in many communities and St. Cloud is no exception. Today on WJON's Radio Town Hall meeting with St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis he explains who he advocates every year at the Minnesota State Legislature for red light cameras. These cameras are currently illegal in Minnesota but Kleis feels if red light cameras were allowed it would make a big difference in the amount of people who run red lights. 22 states currently allow red light cameras to catch red light runners including Iowa, Illinois and Missouri.
Drunk Minnesota Man Breaks Into House Just to Take A Bath
You know what they say, many great stories begin with alcohol. Some may think that is a sad state but you have to admit, some great stories come out of the over indulgence of libations. I can't remember doing anything quite as crazy as this guy in my drinking days....
This Minnesota-Made ‘Hog’ Is A Central Minnesotans Dream During The Winter
'Tis the season! Many Minnesotans are taking to frozen lakes across the state to get in some fishing. Whether you are just out for fun, or you are super serious about ice fishing it's always important to stay warm. A recent trip to a local business had me double-taking one product that is a staple item to bring with you out on the lake, namely because it is manufactured right up the river from the station. Have you ever heard of or seen the Heat Hog?
DNR Hosting Annual Take A Kid Ice Fishing Weekend
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- You can take your kid ice fishing this weekend for free. The Minnesota DNR is holding their annual Take A Kid Ice Fishing event Saturday through Monday. The three-day event allows anyone to ice fish for free, if they are fishing with a child 15-years-old...
Only 12 People Live in Minnesota’s Smallest Town
Only in the smallest town would Main Street be a dead-end road with three houses on it. Funkley, Minnesota has the claim to fame of being the smallest town in Minnesota. Located in Beltrami County, about 40 minutes North East of Bemidji. The town was incorporated in 1904 as a junction on the Minnesota and International Railway. The tiny town was named after Henry Funkley, a county attorney.
St. Cloud to Test Outdoor Sirens Wednesday
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Don't be alarmed if you hear the outdoor sirens going off in St. Cloud Wednesday. The sirens are tested on the first Wednesday of every month to ensure they're working when they are needed. However, city officials say they need to perform an additional test this month after system updates were made.
January Thaw in the Forecast for Minnesota
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Thursday and Friday will feature temperatures near normal, but this weekend into early next week, winds will turn southerly and the temperatures will jump well above normal. In St. Cloud, the normal high for this time of the year is 20 degrees. The normal low is...
How City of St. Cloud is Handling This Snowy Winter
A snowy December has bled into a snowy January. An average winter in St. Cloud for snowfall is 42.5 inches and St. Cloud is already has 41.5 inches. Tracy Hodel is the Public Service Director for the City of St. Cloud. She explains the 14+ inches of snow the city received in the 3-day snow event last week was the heaviest snow event in this community in 20 years. Last week's snow event coupled with 2 significant snow events in December has led to long hours for snow plow operators.
Minnesotans Must Take Steps To Keep This Killer Out Of Their Home
The Minnesota Department of Health wants to make sure you are not letting this killer into your home this winter. It's something most of us just don't think about but it's dangerous just the same. Especially in the winter months when the heat is on and the house is closed up pretty tightly, odorless and colorless radon gas leaking into your home is a major health problem.
Must See Minnesota Photo Proves This Majestic Bird Has Made a Come Back!
Remember the time when it was rare to see a Bald Eagle flying around?. For nearly 30 years, from 1978 to 2007 our National Bird was on the Endangered Species List. Fun fact though, Minnesota was one of five states where it was designated as threatened, which means it wasn't endangered yet...but could become endangered soon enough.
Remember Steak and Ale? Restaurant Coming Back to Minnesota
When I was in elementary school and high school, whenever we would go to the twin cities, Steak and Ale was always the go-to restaurant. Some of my family members, cousins, worked there as well. Might be part of the reason why we would always make a stop there for a meal.
Sold Out! Local Young Author Accomplishes Her Goal Of Selling-Out Her Book
We recently got to talk with Grace Manderfeld, a 12-year-old author from St. Cloud, about her very first published book entitled "Into The Forest." It's a book created for teens and young adults that has a little bit of romance, a little bit of mystery, and intrigue, with 7 different characters at summer camp.
People Actually Leave YELP Reviews For Minnesota Jails
A lot of us will, from time to time, check out YELP reviews on restaurants, hotels, etc. I have no idea that people actually left reviews on YELP about their jail stay, but they do. I couldn't find any reviews on the Stearns County Jail, which means all is good...
St. Cloud State and St. Ben’s Dance Teams Advance to Finals
ORLANDO (WJON News) -- Two central Minnesota collegiate dance teams are officially among the best in the country. The St. Cloud State University and College of St. Benedict dance teams are both competing at the 2023 Cheerleading and Dance Team Collegiate Nationals in Orlando this weekend. On Friday, St. Cloud...
1390 Granite City Sports
St. Cloud, MN
14K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
1390 Granite City Sports has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0