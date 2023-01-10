ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

Why Does The Water In My Saint Cloud Minnesota Home Smell Like Gas?

I've lived in my house in Saint Cloud now for a little over three years. Over that period of time, I've never had this happen until a few weeks ago. I turned on the water in my bathroom sink to get ready for work one morning. I noticed this strange smell of gas, that occurred only when I turned on the running water. I thought it was strange, but just went back to getting ready, and thought that maybe it was something with the city water, and assumed that it would be gone in a few days.
Red Light Cameras Still On St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis’ Radar

Drivers running red lights is a problem in many communities and St. Cloud is no exception. Today on WJON's Radio Town Hall meeting with St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis he explains who he advocates every year at the Minnesota State Legislature for red light cameras. These cameras are currently illegal in Minnesota but Kleis feels if red light cameras were allowed it would make a big difference in the amount of people who run red lights. 22 states currently allow red light cameras to catch red light runners including Iowa, Illinois and Missouri.
This Minnesota-Made ‘Hog’ Is A Central Minnesotans Dream During The Winter

'Tis the season! Many Minnesotans are taking to frozen lakes across the state to get in some fishing. Whether you are just out for fun, or you are super serious about ice fishing it's always important to stay warm. A recent trip to a local business had me double-taking one product that is a staple item to bring with you out on the lake, namely because it is manufactured right up the river from the station. Have you ever heard of or seen the Heat Hog?
Only 12 People Live in Minnesota’s Smallest Town

Only in the smallest town would Main Street be a dead-end road with three houses on it. Funkley, Minnesota has the claim to fame of being the smallest town in Minnesota. Located in Beltrami County, about 40 minutes North East of Bemidji. The town was incorporated in 1904 as a junction on the Minnesota and International Railway. The tiny town was named after Henry Funkley, a county attorney.
St. Cloud to Test Outdoor Sirens Wednesday

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Don't be alarmed if you hear the outdoor sirens going off in St. Cloud Wednesday. The sirens are tested on the first Wednesday of every month to ensure they're working when they are needed. However, city officials say they need to perform an additional test this month after system updates were made.
How City of St. Cloud is Handling This Snowy Winter

A snowy December has bled into a snowy January. An average winter in St. Cloud for snowfall is 42.5 inches and St. Cloud is already has 41.5 inches. Tracy Hodel is the Public Service Director for the City of St. Cloud. She explains the 14+ inches of snow the city received in the 3-day snow event last week was the heaviest snow event in this community in 20 years. Last week's snow event coupled with 2 significant snow events in December has led to long hours for snow plow operators.
