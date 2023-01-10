Read full article on original website
Sporting News
A trainer's guide to keeping up with fitness resolutions
January is a month for new goals and new beginnings. To set the year off right and with good intentions, many choose to set resolutions for the months ahead. The most popular new year's resolutions centre around leading a healthier lifestyle. That could be anything from eating better, hitting the gym more often or losing weight.
Tips to ease into a workout routine
Now that the new year has arrived, many people are heading back to the gym, which can be intimidating if you haven’t gone in a while. But it doesn’t have to be. Dr. Marie Schaefer from Cleveland Clinic has some helpful tips on how to ease back into exercise. “When someone’s starting a new workout […]
AOL Corp
A Functional Bodybuilder Explains How to Set the Best Goals
Marcus Filly was a strong contender who showed up and showed out repeatedly at the CrossFit Games, and who now shares tips on how to build strength and muscle safely and sustainably through "functional bodybuilding." In a recent video on his YouTube channel, Filly reflects on how his training and lifestyle now differ from his competition days, and offers some advice on how to set goals that you'll actually achieve.
msn.com
The Best Indoor Cardio Workouts To Increase Stamina as You Age
Whether you already have an established fitness routine on deck or you've been slacking lately, get ready to rev up your cardio. Preserving your physical fitness as you grow older is more important than ever before, as it keeps you healthy, strong, and independent. Although you lose muscle mass, anaerobic power, speed, and endurance with age, you can take the right steps in order to build your fitness back up. That's where we swoop in with the best indoor cardio workouts to increase stamina as you age. No matter the time of year or the weather outside, no excuses are allowed when it comes to these regimens!
