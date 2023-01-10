Whether you already have an established fitness routine on deck or you've been slacking lately, get ready to rev up your cardio. Preserving your physical fitness as you grow older is more important than ever before, as it keeps you healthy, strong, and independent. Although you lose muscle mass, anaerobic power, speed, and endurance with age, you can take the right steps in order to build your fitness back up. That's where we swoop in with the best indoor cardio workouts to increase stamina as you age. No matter the time of year or the weather outside, no excuses are allowed when it comes to these regimens!

