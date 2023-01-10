Company plans to create more than 200 new, skilled jobs in Salem County. MOUNT LAUREL – Governor Phil Murphy today announced the signing of a Letter of Intent (LOI) between the New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA) and Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind, LLC (“Atlantic Shores”), through which the company will lease 35 acres of land at the New Jersey Wind Port, in Lower Alloways Creek, Salem County. Atlantic Shores will initially use the New Jersey Wind Port for marshaling of the 1.5 gigawatt (GW) offshore wind project off the New Jersey coast being developed by Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind Project 1, LLC, which will produce enough clean energy to power over 700,000 homes. The company expects the project to create more than 200 new jobs at the Port.

